Author Topic: Roberto Firmino  (Read 1472858 times)

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13480 on: May 16, 2021, 09:28:12 am »
I think I love a bobby header more than a Marseille Roulette pass in a crowded penalty area
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13481 on: May 16, 2021, 03:53:18 pm »
Wanna a high, super-dooper Capoiera kick today Bobby, a flash of the choppers at full-time to ... Go Captain Bob.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13482 on: May 16, 2021, 09:02:52 pm »
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13483 on: May 16, 2021, 09:05:30 pm »
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13484 on: May 16, 2021, 09:06:55 pm »
Lovely :)
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13485 on: May 16, 2021, 10:14:59 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May 16, 2021, 09:02:52 pm


My favorite moment of 2021 by far!!!!!!!

Love you Bobby!
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13486 on: May 17, 2021, 12:10:09 am »
Love him.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13487 on: May 17, 2021, 04:28:12 am »
Captain Firmino


Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13488 on: Yesterday at 12:59:09 pm »
His form is worrying. He's been very poor in 2021.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13489 on: Yesterday at 01:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on May 17, 2021, 04:28:12 am
Captain Firmino


They should make that quote part of any recruitment pitch when approaching the likes of, well you know who...the truly elite players who can take their pick of clubs. Its one thing to win trophies, another to be adored and idolised (but in a warm non-stalky way) and serenaded by your clubs fanbase.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13490 on: Yesterday at 01:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on May 17, 2021, 04:28:12 am
Captain Firmino


Is he talking about RAWK and this thread? I never thought you'd get treated like this either, Bobby!
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13491 on: Yesterday at 01:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:26:44 pm
Is he talking about RAWK and this thread? I never thought you'd get treated like this either, Bobby!

Ghosty - I am with you mate.

This was meant, by Bobby - to share his belief that Liverpool was made for him and he was made for Liverpool - in a real way.  I think this is what most Bobby detractors on RAWK miss -- is that he is a giver and it causes himself great pain not to be able to give more.  I understand players like this - who are mercurial, creative and are in charge of a lot things - they take on other's burdens.  It is an interesting quote because it is an expression of gratitude --- not one of failure or trying to be something else.  He's authentic, grateful and still in wonderment about this club (whom he helped develop - Does Fabinho or Alisson come without Bobby?). 

The snidelets can have their opinion - but I hope their posts are remembered for not recognizing greatness while they had it.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13492 on: Yesterday at 01:41:51 pm »
Trend, is that quote real? Not that I don't trust you of course :)
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13493 on: Yesterday at 01:42:27 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May 16, 2021, 09:02:52 pm


Lovely stuff. He spelt "boner" wrong, but we'll give him that.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13494 on: Yesterday at 01:45:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:42:27 pm
Lovely stuff. He spelt "boner" wrong, but we'll give him that.

"Boner" - a true Freudian slip. ;D
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13495 on: Yesterday at 01:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 01:41:51 pm
Trend, is that quote real? Not that I don't trust you of course :)

Mate, I am not up on how social media bastardizes players quotes - but here is one place I found it https://twitter.com/kloppholic/status/1162040132024832001?lang=en

It might be from earlier too.  Apparently he said this quite a while ago 2018 or before - but it still applies...

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13496 on: Yesterday at 01:48:30 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:42:27 pm
Lovely stuff. He spelt "boner" wrong, but we'll give him that.

ie "it's one of the biggest boners in football to be captain of your team", or "even better that my boner scored the winning goal"? Can't say I noticed any deflection, but then I did also get a bit excited myself, so might've missed it...
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13497 on: Yesterday at 02:06:45 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 01:46:50 pm
Mate, I am not up on how social media bastardizes players quotes - but here is one place I found it https://twitter.com/kloppholic/status/1162040132024832001?lang=en

It might be from earlier too.  Apparently he said this quite a while ago 2018 or before - but it still applies...

Ah right, thanks. As you're aware, I do adore Bobby (some don't for some reason :() so him reciprocating that to fans that is great.

It still blows my mind that he's not more loved but he's still going to be around for a while so I'm happy.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13498 on: Yesterday at 02:23:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 02:06:45 pm
Ah right, thanks. As you're aware, I do adore Bobby (some don't for some reason :() so him reciprocating that to fans that is great.

It still blows my mind that he's not more loved but he's still going to be around for a while so I'm happy.

I think everyone loves Bobby, he's one of the most unique and skilful players we have ever had but unlike Trend we can see he's been playing poorly for a long period of time now. Trend of course would disagree because he acts like he is married to Bobby and overcompensates on this thread, even being abusive to other posters. According to Trend, Bobby has never had a bad game. So this attitude just fuels the overcompensating from the other side and the gap just grows and then maybe people stop loving in this thread because of polarisation.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13499 on: Yesterday at 02:57:09 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 02:23:14 pm
I think everyone loves Bobby, he's one of the most unique and skilful players we have ever had but unlike Trend we can see he's been playing poorly for a long period of time now. Trend of course would disagree because he acts like he is married to Bobby and overcompensates on this thread, even being abusive to other posters. According to Trend, Bobby has never had a bad game. So this attitude just fuels the overcompensating from the other side and the gap just grows and then maybe people stop loving in this thread because of polarisation.

Yeah.... that's not at all accurate but there is a lot of it on this thread.

Exaggerating my claims does not make your view any more mainstream.  And loving Bobby when its convenient for supporters but debasing him when things do not go right for the team or the individual is not love -- your type of love is more transactional.   And I think that is what we are talking about ----> seeing the player as he is not as what we want him to be.  And there is more than enough here to love Bobby for what he is.   

Taking pieces out of Firmino and Mane and whomever else is not really supporting (its something else entirely - a mix of FM, orgiastic stats, and an arms race in the game of "I am right you are wrong"


Well said Hazell!!!
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13500 on: Yesterday at 04:38:59 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 02:57:09 pm

 seeing the player as he is not as what we want him to be.  And there is more than enough here to love Bobby for what he is.   


When Bobby scored against Man Utd., I couldn't have been happier for him. He's an utter delight of a player when on song, and his pleasure in football  is infectious. But what I want him "to be" is for him to be better, more consistently, because he's not been on it for a rather long time now, going back before our injury crisis. He's had some rather awful performances, and lot of very average ones. His shooting has deteriorated to the point of being painful. He's a special player, but he's either in a very long dip or in decline, and it's no wonder people are noticing it.

I really hope he gets flowing again, whether it's this season or next, but loving the player he can be doesn't mean I can gloss over some of the performances he's put in this season, because they are massively below his best level.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13501 on: Yesterday at 04:56:55 pm »
Hes got the power back into his shot lately, which is great to see. You just wait untill those fans get back in. Nothing wrong with bobby that wont cure.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13502 on: Yesterday at 07:08:22 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 02:23:14 pm
I think everyone loves Bobby, he's one of the most unique and skilful players we have ever had but unlike Trend we can see he's been playing poorly for a long period of time now. Trend of course would disagree because he acts like he is married to Bobby and overcompensates on this thread, even being abusive to other posters. According to Trend, Bobby has never had a bad game. So this attitude just fuels the overcompensating from the other side and the gap just grows and then maybe people stop loving in this thread because of polarisation.

Re: the first part, I'm not sure that's true, certainly some didn't particularly rate him prior to 2018 and couldn't wait to tell everyone so. Unsurprisingly, they've become more vocal again this season.

On the second, I don't think that's true either. There were discussions last season that he was playing below par and while he himself had concerns over his goalscoring last season, his overall performances were for the most part, mainly veered from good to phenomenal. This season, well, a number of his performances have been weaker than previous years, even at his worst, he still brings a lot to the side. Thankfully his general game has picked up again and the last two performances have been excellent.

Player threads where there's pages and pages of arguments I find tedious, players are usually here for a few years and this crop has brought me a lot of joy, Firmino as an individual probably the most and I'm going to miss him when he leaves so arguing over the minutiae of his or any other player's performances isn't really something I'm into.

As for Trend, he can speak for himself but I enjoy his posts, not just about Firmino but in general :)
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13503 on: Today at 10:08:04 pm »
Fantastic performance I thought. Dropping into the space and constantly an option.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13504 on: Today at 10:09:29 pm »
The last three games he has been the Bobby of old. The confidence the team have in streaming forward when he collects the ball on the halfway line just completes our entire game. I love him to pieces - the wittiest footballer I've ever seen play live.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13505 on: Today at 10:10:17 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:08:04 pm
Fantastic performance I thought. Dropping into the space and constantly an option.

See, I disagree, I thought he had a really ropey first half but then an outstanding second half.  First half the ball wasn't sticking to him when he had his back to goal and he was misplacing passes.  His finish for the goal wasn't that great either but the keeper had a mare.

Second half he was impossible to play against, just kept finding space all over the park and drove us forward.  They couldn't get the ball off him.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13506 on: Today at 10:24:41 pm »
Great time to find form in front of goal.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13507 on: Today at 10:26:35 pm »
Very good game. He played one dreamy pass to Salah.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13508 on: Today at 10:29:55 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 10:10:17 pm
See, I disagree, I thought he had a really ropey first half but then an outstanding second half.  First half the ball wasn't sticking to him when he had his back to goal and he was misplacing passes.  His finish for the goal wasn't that great either but the keeper had a mare.

Second half he was impossible to play against, just kept finding space all over the park and drove us forward.  They couldn't get the ball off him.

This right here is the difference between being an observer, removed from the team and the game and being a coach.

First, Klopp has said time and time again, he wants his players free to make decisions (as creating is the second most difficult thing in the game behind finishing).  Turnovers are going to happen, especially by those who are brave enough to find the ball and try to express themselves.   He does not want to ride every turnover by an attacking player and he does not want Liverpool supporters to hang on every pass either --- even when there are poor touches and a player who sees something, tries it and it does not come off.   He has trust in Bobby to make decisions - that's it.   Some will be great, and some will be poor but what he wants from him is that if he does turn the ball over ---- go back and get it.

Second, you have to look at the balls played into him, the spacing of the players and the overall shape of the team --- congested or uncontested?   Rushed or composed?  etc..  And finally is Bobby the one holding us back getting into attacking positions due to his mistakes or is he a product of the rest of the team making small little errors, buying us time, and turning out of pressure.   The game was so hectic today for thirty minutes - everyone was mistiming runs, kicking the ball out of bounds, and having poor touches.  Burnley too.  Nevertheless Bobby's vision is second to none and his instinct for a pass is the best on the team minus Thiago ---- so you'd never see Klopp bitching about Firmino losing the ball in the attacking third if the rest of the team was just as wasteful ---->  which they were in the first 25 minutes today.   He wasn't the problem in the first but an indicator of our team problem --- and in the end he was the solution.

Bobby helped us play at crucial times, and he had a few poor touches, but if you spent any time in practice with him, the lads, and Jurgen --- you'd know he was their playmaker in tight situations and in the final third.  The fact that not everything he tries does not come off is a result of playing at the highest level, and problematic nature of anyone being a focal point on team struggling to score.

This is not defending Bobby, but suggesting that he did not have anymore of a nightmare than any of our attackers --- and this individual analysis of Bobby is often inaccurate, irrelevant to how Jurgen coaches in practice and games --- he wants Bobby to take chances, and not hesitate when they do not come off.   

Now any Tom, Dick or Harry can come off the street and watch a play and say -- "why did he do that or that's a shitty touch or (blah blah blah)" - but we have to face facts here that the entire team struggled to find their way for the first 15 minutes in all phases of the game.  This is the point of this post.   Bobby scores a 10 yarder does not make him the greatest and him turning over/bad touch or two does not mean he's having a mare.   
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13509 on: Today at 10:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 10:29:55 pm
This right here is the difference between being an observer, removed from the team and the game and being a coach.

This makes no sense.  Does that mean I was wrong in saying he was outstanding in the second half?  Or does it only apply when I say something you disagree with?

I know we've had chats about Bobby before, I don't think either of us will budge on this and that's cool.  S'long as the team is winning and Bobby is contributing like he has the last couple of games, happy days.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13510 on: Today at 10:44:41 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 10:34:57 pm
This makes no sense.  Does that mean I was wrong in saying he was outstanding in the second half?  Or does it only apply when I say something you disagree with?

I know we've had chats about Bobby before, I don't think either of us will budge on this and that's cool.  S'long as the team is winning and Bobby is contributing like he has the last couple of games, happy days.

There is a coaching perspective and study of the game - training and games and then there is a supporter view as an observer.   Sometimes these views align and sometimes they have conflict.

You may be right or wrong --- doesn't matter so much because we won, but there are fewer than (.005) half of one percent of people on this earth who have this kind of talent (to unlock things, see space, and movement - find the right technique, the right weight, and the right composed execution) and I think the supporters of people in this group should realize how very difficult the demands of this are (physically, tactically, technically, emotionally) and look at these players as gifts to the game rather than targets of "objective criticism" from which to displace our own emotions.

Yep - we'll prolly not agree Tubbs, and that's cool, but even in a game like this - it seems like there is always someone looking to take their pound of flesh - even if meant to be a compliment.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13511 on: Today at 10:46:24 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 10:44:41 pm
There is a coaching perspective and study of the game - training and games and then there is a supporter view as an observer.   Sometimes these views align and sometimes they have conflict.

You may be right or wrong --- doesn't matter so much because we won, but there are fewer than (.005) half of one percent of people on this earth who have this kind of talent (to unlock things, see space, and movement - find the right technique, the right weight, and the right composed execution) and I think the supporters of people in this group should realize how very difficult the demands of this are (physically, tactically, technically, emotionally) and look at these players as gifts to the game rather than targets of "objective criticism" from which to displace our own emotions.

Yep - we'll prolly not agree Tubbs, and that's cool, but even in a game like this - there is always someone looking to take their pound of flesh.

So where and who do you coach?
