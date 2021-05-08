On Roberto Firminos form



Its a mix. It is for sure a result of the season, 100 per cent, but as well when the boys up front dont score as often as we are used to then that doesnt help in these moments. But anyway, it is not dreamland, so you have to go through these periods and it is temporary and not forever, no doubt about that. Bobby is not old or tired or something like that, or lost everything, not at all. We see everything in training and we have to make sure we bring that more often on the pitch; thats not only for Bobby  but you asked me about Bobby  it is a general thing for us. As I said, the season was not a season where so far we got a proper flow and things were clicking game after game, we had to work incredibly hard and when you have to work incredibly hard you have to think about different things. Let me say it like this, when we lost our defensive stability because of injuries, everybody had to do differently in protection, in defending, in all these kind of things. That keeps you a yard further back or two or three or five or 10, that keeps your focus away from an offensive situation because you think if we lose the ball, we have to make sure we get it back and all these kind of things. Its really complex, there were a lot of complex things that happened this year. Thats why it was, so far, the season we saw. There is absolutely no excuse and hopefully that is clear, but it is a description of the situation. Bobby is one example of it, but Bobby is in a good moment, he trains really well and thats good.