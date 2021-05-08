« previous next »
Author Topic: Roberto Firmino  (Read 1467298 times)

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13440 on: May 8, 2021, 12:47:34 am »
On Roberto Firminos form

Its a mix. It is for sure a result of the season, 100 per cent, but as well when the boys up front dont score as often as we are used to then that doesnt help in these moments. But anyway, it is not dreamland, so you have to go through these periods and it is temporary and not forever, no doubt about that. Bobby is not old or tired or something like that, or lost everything, not at all. We see everything in training and we have to make sure we bring that more often on the pitch; thats not only for Bobby  but you asked me about Bobby  it is a general thing for us. As I said, the season was not a season where so far we got a proper flow and things were clicking game after game, we had to work incredibly hard and when you have to work incredibly hard you have to think about different things. Let me say it like this, when we lost our defensive stability because of injuries, everybody had to do differently in protection, in defending, in all these kind of things. That keeps you a yard further back or two or three or five or 10, that keeps your focus away from an offensive situation because you think if we lose the ball, we have to make sure we get it back and all these kind of things. Its really complex, there were a lot of complex things that happened this year. Thats why it was, so far, the season we saw. There is absolutely no excuse and hopefully that is clear, but it is a description of the situation. Bobby is one example of it, but Bobby is in a good moment, he trains really well and thats good.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13441 on: May 8, 2021, 01:45:54 am »
i think Bob is one of those player who needs the OLE OLE of the crowds in the stadium. Afterall he's a South American. 
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13442 on: May 8, 2021, 06:27:11 am »
Quote from: jckliew on May  8, 2021, 01:45:54 am
i think Bob is one of those player who needs the OLE OLE of the crowds in the stadium. Afterall he's a South American. 
Why would he want to go to United?
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13443 on: May 8, 2021, 07:35:24 am »
Quote from: farawayred on May  8, 2021, 06:27:11 am
Why would he want to go to United?
I think he meant Bobby shines at away at OT  :wave
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13444 on: May 8, 2021, 07:53:30 am »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on May  8, 2021, 07:35:24 am
I think he meant Bobby shines at away at OT  :wave
;D

The Ole, Ole was ringing in my head...
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13445 on: Yesterday at 10:20:02 pm »
Thank you Firmino
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13446 on: Yesterday at 10:21:23 pm »
Made up for him tonight  ;D
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13447 on: Yesterday at 10:21:39 pm »
Usually has a decent game away to big teams and he's done it again.  Don't think he was amazing but you can't argue with two goals, hopefully he hits one of his purple patches now.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13448 on: Yesterday at 10:24:03 pm »
Makes a big difference being able to rotate the front three. Bobby rested at the weekend and then scores two tonight.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13449 on: Yesterday at 10:24:40 pm »
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13450 on: Yesterday at 10:26:10 pm »
Never in doubt - world class
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13451 on: Yesterday at 10:43:54 pm »
The 2nd goal is a real centre forward goal. Just been around and alive to the danger. We need him in those areas more often
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13452 on: Yesterday at 11:00:08 pm »
Badly needed some goals. Hopefully he can add one or two more before the end of the season. Had no idea he'd scored as few as 8 all season in all competitions, really poor return. Great performance though and the header was superb.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13453 on: Yesterday at 11:16:33 pm »
Love him to bits. Made up for him
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13454 on: Yesterday at 11:17:35 pm »
missed the kung-fu kick celebrations so much!

need him to score and he performed!
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13455 on: Yesterday at 11:17:51 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 10:21:39 pm
Usually has a decent game away to big teams and he's done it again.  Don't think he was amazing but you can't argue with two goals, hopefully he hits one of his purple patches now.

Meh. As a forward nothing else really matters if you score. And getting 2 is basically a 9/10 performance whatever else you do.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13456 on: Yesterday at 11:21:04 pm »
Regardless of his form, in big games against big teams I always trust him to receive the ball in tight spaces and keep us moving.

Loved his 2nd goal, feel like he needed that more than a 30 yard screamer.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13457 on: Yesterday at 11:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 11:16:33 pm
Love him to bits. Made up for him

This. Not much more I enjoy in football than a Bobby goal.

Legend.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13458 on: Yesterday at 11:29:07 pm »
Pulled it out the bag  8) still think hes close to being phased out of an automatic place though.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13459 on: Today at 01:19:01 am »
To quote Dolly Parton

I will always love you
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13460 on: Today at 02:08:34 am »
Love him to bits!
