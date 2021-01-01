« previous next »
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13400 on: Today at 12:18:32 am
Oh, the sad state of supporters opinions voiced in a thread meant to a be a monument for our Bobby.  And when confronted, even some hardened posters themselves profess love, but think he should be put out to pasture. Too all of those who claim to love the Bobby from the past but can no longer stomach the current Bobby or the future one, you cannot have one foot in Up the Reds when things are going well, and one foot up his backside when the team does not perform - using him as a scapegoat and statistics as the standard.

I am truly ashamed to share a message board with some of you - the glee in scapegoating and distorting games, as well as entire seasons of performance. 

Too many here are letting Bobby walk alone in this -- embarrassing regardless of what the future holds.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13401 on: Today at 12:21:21 am
You are a bit odd with your obsession support the team not your favourite player you are too old surely.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13402 on: Today at 12:30:07 am
This isn't mean to be a 'monument' you absolute danger.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13403 on: Today at 01:58:01 am
Trend..no worries. The one man who's opinion counts still know what Bobby offers. He's the only one who's opinion counts.

Bobby is a complete footballer, the manager said. A football team is like an orchestra, you have different people for different instruments. Some of them are louder than others but they are all important for the rhythm. Bobby plays something like 12 instruments in our orchestra. Hes very important. We can play well without him as well but I certainly want him on the pitch and if you look at the numbers, I like having him on the pitch a lot.

There's a mantra towards Bobby by some. You won't change their minds.

All one can do is remind others, before they turn to the dark side, what Bobby really offers and why Jurgen picks him. For those who think Jurgen picks on sentiment , they do Jurgen a disfavor.

And fwiw, Bobby is still Boss and very integral to the team.


Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13404 on: Today at 02:46:31 am
Don't think it's weird supporting a player who has given us so many great moments.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13405 on: Today at 05:48:26 am
Abslutely fine with supporting a player but there's also a time when it's time to say goodbye. Shankly and Paisley knew this, let's hope Klopp does.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13406 on: Today at 05:57:14 am
If Salah took that chance we likely win and would be praising Firmino's vision/creativity.

I'm on the side of thinking he needs to be replaced but we cant bump thread after every negative result and wail into him just because he hasn't scored.

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13407 on: Today at 05:57:40 am
I don't get it. When it looked like we weren't going to sign a defender in January, people were upset that FSG are not trusting Klopp, but we are unwilling to put trust in him?

Either way, right now Firmino is a Liverpool player. All we can do is support the boys.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13408 on: Today at 06:05:01 am
Bobby literally ripped them apart with passing on about 4 occasions. Absolutely cut them open.

If anyone in the team could finish he'd have 4-5 assists.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13409 on: Today at 06:37:54 am
Never understood this line of thinking. It's a discussion forum. The player's form and future are being discussed quite honestly as far as I can see, and without personal abuse towards the player. 99.9% of our fanbase hugely admire Firmino and know he's been a massive part of some great years. I can say genuinely, he's been a personal favourite of mine and I would love nothing more than for him to be playing at his best.

From 2016-2019 Firmino was a brilliant player for us. Even last season, with his numbers declining, he was a good player for us and still played a big role in us winning the league.

Now, not only have his numbers fallen even further, but his performances have slipped alarmingly too. I personally don't think it's as terminal as some are making out and I think both he and Mane simply look totally drained and jaded by accumulated fatigue and the current circumstances. But I don't, and never will, understand posters getting upset at a player's form and future effectiveness being questioned by other posters when there's more than enough evidence to suggest they have legitimate concerns.
