Roberto Firmino

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13400 on: Today at 12:18:32 am
Oh, the sad state of supporters opinions voiced in a thread meant to a be a monument for our Bobby.  And when confronted, even some hardened posters themselves profess love, but think he should be put out to pasture. Too all of those who claim to love the Bobby from the past but can no longer stomach the current Bobby or the future one, you cannot have one foot in Up the Reds when things are going well, and one foot up his backside when the team does not perform - using him as a scapegoat and statistics as the standard.

I am truly ashamed to share a message board with some of you - the glee in scapegoating and distorting games, as well as entire seasons of performance. 

Too many here are letting Bobby walk alone in this -- embarrassing regardless of what the future holds.
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13401 on: Today at 12:21:21 am
You are a bit odd with your obsession support the team not your favourite player you are too old surely.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13402 on: Today at 12:30:07 am
This isn't mean to be a 'monument' you absolute danger.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #13403 on: Today at 01:58:01 am
Trend..no worries. The one man who's opinion counts still know what Bobby offers. He's the only one who's opinion counts.

Bobby is a complete footballer, the manager said. A football team is like an orchestra, you have different people for different instruments. Some of them are louder than others but they are all important for the rhythm. Bobby plays something like 12 instruments in our orchestra. Hes very important. We can play well without him as well but I certainly want him on the pitch and if you look at the numbers, I like having him on the pitch a lot.

There's a mantra towards Bobby by some. You won't change their minds.

All one can do is remind others, before they turn to the dark side, what Bobby really offers and why Jurgen picks him. For those who think Jurgen picks on sentiment , they do Jurgen a disfavor.

And fwiw, Bobby is still Boss and very integral to the team.


Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
