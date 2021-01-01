Trend..no worries. The one man who's opinion counts still know what Bobby offers. He's the only one who's opinion counts.



Bobby is a complete footballer, the manager said. A football team is like an orchestra, you have different people for different instruments. Some of them are louder than others but they are all important for the rhythm. Bobby plays something like 12 instruments in our orchestra. Hes very important. We can play well without him as well but I certainly want him on the pitch and if you look at the numbers, I like having him on the pitch a lot.



There's a mantra towards Bobby by some. You won't change their minds.



All one can do is remind others, before they turn to the dark side, what Bobby really offers and why Jurgen picks him. For those who think Jurgen picks on sentiment , they do Jurgen a disfavor.



And fwiw, Bobby is still Boss and very integral to the team.





