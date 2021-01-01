So in essence you're saying Jurgen Klopp is a dumb ass.



That he will stick with players for family reasons rather than sell them on and he won't be worried about any decline the club has.



Quote

Or have us become the Galactico's United where the only way to win is to buy and buy and buy and get rid of any player who has a mini slump. Question and demand action after every match like spoilt entitled brats.



Quote

Times haven't changed, "supporters" have because they think their voice is more important than the managers.



Quote

But that is why a few in here try to remind people that we are supporters and the first part of our job is support and belief. THAT is what has stood the test of time and makes the club and Anfield the dreaded place for teams to come. It is why there is an Anfield factor.



Wow. An entire post dedicated to something that I didn't say.When I mentioned the family reasons vs merit, I was referencing Trendisdestiny post and narrative, and pointing out why the family reasons pov is wrong, because meritocracy. I don't know how Klopp came into the convo.I gotta admit tho, this part cracked me up.Mini slump? hahahahahaha. Are you actually calling 2+ years a mini slump? Like yeh I guess the dinosaurs had a mini slump but they'll be back.We all support players through mini slumps. Robertson, Mane, TAA, all have had/are having mini slumps this season, but nobody have asked for them to be sold.With Firmino tho, that's not a mini slump. It's been a constant decline, for 2+ years, and he doesn't look like he's gonna get back to his peak any time soon.So stop with your Galactico's United hyperbole. I don't see people calling for Mane, TAA, Robertson to be sold coz of their mini slumps. Firmino however is a different case. It's been a constant decline, with no end in sight.Oh and,Times have changed. Players in the past earnt a working man's wage, and if they were sold/let go, they would be looking for a job like the rest of us. However players currently are multi-millionaires.Seeing as they are paid (in Firmino's case), 9.3 mil pounds a year, I think we should expect a return on that scale, or at least some sort of return on that.Also players nowadays live in a different reality to the rest of us. Just look at Jlingz, Neymar etc, and the lifestyles they live. They don't live the same lifestyle as the rest of us. They don't face the same life problems we face. Whereas back in the old days I would say players lifestyles and the every day person's lifestyle were much more similar.In addition, players nowadays are much less loyal to the club than they were in the past. They focus much more on their career. You saw what happened to Torres, to Suarez, to Coutinho. We showered them with love and they still wanted to leave us to win trophies. Even Van Dijk wanted to leave Southampton because they didn't offer him what we could. Trophies.If anything the 00s and 10s have taught us is that you can support a player all you want, if you aren't a club winning trophies, they're not gonna wanna stay or join. From Owen to Mascherano to Torres to Suarez to Coutinho, this has rang true time and time again.And that's why being at the top and staying at the top is so important. Because the truth is that nowadays players don't come to or stay at a club because of love from fans. They come to or stay at a club because of trophies. Love from fans is just a bonus.So yeh I am aware of all these factors about present day players, so that's why, in reply to this,I support the club rather than individual players. Sure I have my favourites like Mane and TAA, but ultimately I support the club and Klopp over individual players.Which is why I want what's best for the club, and not what's best for Firmino. And so if it means that our attack would be better with a finisher in the Haaland mould, instead of Firmino, then so be it. Which then lead to the cozy tactical discussion about the best way forward for our attack and life after Firmino that I was having with jepovic, before the superfans got all upset about it.