Roberto Firmino

Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 01:35:19 pm
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 11:24:23 am
You would expect your best centreback to be chipping in with 4, 5, 6 goals as Virgil did in the 2 seasons before this one.

For Liverpool's first choice centreforward to have 6 goals so far this season and a slim to moderate chance of getting 1 or 2 more before the seasons' end.. well that clearly isn't good enough.

The team needs a killer in the box and Firmino isn't that. I hope and expect a change for next season.
Firmino is not really a centre forward for us, in the way say Benzema is for Real. He's more of an attacking midfielder, like Gerrard behind Torres or so. That said, he should score more, and he has done that in the past.

The problem is that if we get a traditional striker, he will expect to play like one and lead the line. That leaves a huge gap in how we play, especially how we transition from defense to attack. This has been obvious when we have played Origi or Jota in that role.

That leaves us with two options:
1) Find someone similar to Firmino. This is probably an AM, not a striker.
2) Change the way we play. This will affect our wingers Salah, Mane and Jota. Few wingers score as much as them, because most wingers  have to do more defense and more buildup to serve the striker.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 01:38:01 pm
We have adapted we don't play like we did circa 2018.  This shite of "Oh if we get a proper forward we'll have to change the way we play" doesn't stack up.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 01:40:39 pm
The decline in his finishing stats in the League is pretty incredible.

17/18 he scored 15 against an xG of 10.76 so +4.24
18/19 he scored 12 against an xG of  13.74 so -1.74
19/20 he scored 9   against an xG of  16.69 so -7.69
20/21 he has 6 against an       xG of 10.62 so -4.62 from 29 games.

Whilst his expected goals has increased the number of goals he actually scores has basically halved.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 01:45:17 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:35:19 pm
Firmino is not really a centre forward for us, in the way say Benzema is for Real. He's more of an attacking midfielder, like Gerrard behind Torres or so. That said, he should score more, and he has done that in the past.

The problem is that if we get a traditional striker, he will expect to play like one and lead the line. That leaves a huge gap in how we play, especially how we transition from defense to attack. This has been obvious when we have played Origi or Jota in that role.

That leaves us with two options:
1) Find someone similar to Firmino. This is probably an AM, not a striker.
2) Change the way we play. This will affect our wingers Salah, Mane and Jota. Few wingers score as much as them, because most wingers  have to do more defense and more buildup to serve the striker.

Firmino isnt even scoring enough for an attacking midfielder, let alone a striker.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 01:45:55 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:40:39 pm
The decline in his finishing stats in the League is pretty incredible.

17/18 he scored 15 against an xG of 10.76 so +4.24
18/19 he scored 12 against an xG of  13.74 so -1.74
19/20 he scored 9   against an xG of  16.69 so -7.69
20/21 he has 6 against an       xG of 10.62 so -4.62 from 29 games.

Whilst his expected goals has increased the number of goals he actually scores has basically halved.

so we win the league when he scores the least amount, 
