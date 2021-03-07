We play 4-3-3 and had it down to a science. Now our 4-3-3 is just a lab experiment with all the changes from the back four, and the midfield 3.



You see what you want to see, but you still don't see..



Imho.



My view (posted something about this just before the great server crash, seems to have missed out on the restore point) isn't to castigate the player at all; but perhaps Firmino is the player least suited to the transition from the 2015-18 'heavy metal' phase, where he was chaos conductor in chief, to the more cautious 2018-21 possessive phase. This was in response to talk of playing him a bit deeper, without (I think) thinking about the change in how we play - and how oppositions play against us.I think his strengths were (and are) a speed of thought and appreciation of how space changes in transition. This enables his ability to execute the press perfectly, or those moments in a break where he seems to slow or dwell on the ball a fraction, to allow Mane or Salah a yard's advantage over a defender before releasing the pass, or to force a defender to hesitate and create that space in behind them. But in the new phase there aren't the same circumstances, at the same frequency. There's little space at all; fewer transitions, as we're often camped in the opponent's half in possession.In a more possession oriented game against deeper, static defences and DMs denying space (and time), his strengths are somewhat nullified, and his weaknesses highlighted. His speed of thought isn't matched by speed of movement. His execution can be exquisite, or it can be a touch casual or clumsy, when denied space. The momentary pauses on the ball which create or allow space to develop in transition, just allow that space to be closed off by a more organised defensive unit that isn't caught in possession or transition.His vision and creativity isn't consistently executed well enough to be a top class number 10; his goalscoring instincts aren't sure enough to make a top class number 9. We had the perfect system to make the most of his mix of abilities, but we have become more 'conventional' - and a very unconventional player seems to have suffered from it. That's certainly not his fault, but it is possible (and surely worthy of respectful discussion) that changes in the way we play may require changes in who plays.Of course, after a run of poor results, perhaps opponents will start to take a few more chances against us, which would suit Firmino perfectly.