



Back to Bobby, to me, he seems no different than Mane, or TAA earlier, or Ali sometimes this season, just a player who clearly has what it takes and has shown in the past but now going through a tough time.



As a fan, I absolutely endorse this sentiment - If Bobby has any chance of getting back to some level of form he has shown before, he will need belief and support.However, his decline is not linear with just this season - he's been in decline in terms of metrics across the park long before this season kicked off. The last time we saw Bobby anywhere near his best was well over 12 months ago.