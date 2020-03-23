« previous next »
Offline Quaesto

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13160 on: Today at 08:03:13 pm »
He played well though.
Online BigCDump

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 167
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13161 on: Today at 08:03:33 pm »
My heart sank to rock bottom when I saw him on the teamsheet. Good because it meant I was emotionally unaffected by his miserable performance for 45 minutes. The reason he gets into goal scoring positions is because the opposition have completely stopped marking him. They WANT him on the ball in the penalty area. Rather him than absolutely any other LFC player.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,647
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13162 on: Today at 08:03:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:57:29 pm
;D

Couldn't make it up. SHOOT!
Nope, he was right


The shot wasnt on.
Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,447
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13163 on: Today at 10:02:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:03:46 pm
Nope, he was right


The shot wasnt on.

Spot on.  His first touch took him away from the goal to his non-dominant left foot.   

That was a case of us being tied, worried and leakage bleeding in from the other missed opportunity he had --  natural but not needed.

What I liked best about his performance was his determination to take people on in the middle of the park (dribble them).  The more he does that --- while keeping it --- the more dangerous Sadio and Mo get.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,675
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13164 on: Today at 10:11:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:03:46 pm
Nope, he was right


The shot wasnt on.
I cant see how you can possibly say passing direct to a Sheff Utd player was the correct option, surely the second goal shows that anything can happen when you take the shot on.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,965
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13165 on: Today at 10:18:12 pm »
MOTM today.

Shame they took the goal off him. He would have had our 7,000th top flight League goal.
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,175
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13166 on: Today at 10:19:07 pm »
He's forgotten how to score goals which we just haven't been able to carry this season from our number 9 because Mane hasn't been scoring enough, Jota was picking up the slack but we fell off a cliff with him injured. Salah is the league's top scorer which has been important but includes pens and he goes on runs without a goal. Today was the first goal from a midfielder in a long time.

He was great for the 2nd goal, but he'd scuffed the shot wide until the deflection. His shooting is awful.
Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,447
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13167 on: Today at 10:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:11:53 pm
I cant see how you can possibly say passing direct to a Sheff Utd player was the correct option, surely the second goal shows that anything can happen when you take the shot on.

4 Reasons

1.  Keeper was getting to the near post and well placed to prevent a direct shot at him
2.  Bobby's first touch took him AWAY from the goal to his left and up (his angle was all wrong)
3.  There was another defender closing the far post angle
4.   He had just had one deflected, he took a peak and saw a runner (tried to sell shot, pass) - pretty cheeky really.

Everyone on the telecast had a go about it  - but they were still thinking about his other opportunity and people jump to conclusions

Each play is different and has unique pieces which make the decision making different.  Now, if he had a clean strike and passed it up for the cheek, I'd be with you, but that didn't happen here.

In a 0-0 game though, with the run we've been on and Bobby's scoring productivity a major issue - its one of those things his detractors can jump on easily ---  but in this case (his touch off Gini's shot took him to a place where he thought his best chance was to pass.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,057
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13168 on: Today at 10:37:24 pm »
Never mind the second situation, he needed to score in the first situation he was in. He's got to do better.
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,475
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13169 on: Today at 10:40:32 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 10:37:24 pm
Never mind the second situation, he needed to score in the first situation he was in. He's got to do better.
I agree. It was a brilliant save by the keeper and a few keepers would have kept it out, but Bobby could have / should have put it away from him in the corner. Nevertheless, I'm hoping that the bit of luck with his goal today may spur him on to better things. He's still one hell of a creative player.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,675
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13170 on: Today at 10:42:04 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 10:37:24 pm
Never mind the second situation, he needed to score in the first situation he was in. He's got to do better.
You shoot hard enough from four yards out with defenders and the goalkeeper scrambling to get back, chances are itll hit them and deflect in. As the previous few games have shown us, we really cant afford to be profligate in front of goal.

Luckily it didnt cost us today.
Offline smig

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,568
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13171 on: Today at 10:43:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:03:46 pm
Nope, he was right


The shot wasnt on.
:o
Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,447
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13172 on: Today at 10:45:15 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 10:37:24 pm
Never mind the second situation, he needed to score in the first situation he was in. He's got to do better.

Yeah he does ... I am sure he would say the same thing.

As would Mo last week on his 1 v 1

And ultimately he did, even though the goal apparently was not given to him (or so says NBCsn).
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,057
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13173 on: Today at 10:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 10:45:15 pm
Yeah he does ... I am sure he would say the same thing.

As would Mo last week on his 1 v 1

And ultimately he did, even though the goal apparently was not given to him (or so says NBCsn).

He's got to step up, as does Mane. Goal wise, Salah has been carrying us all season. We can't afford to have chances like that be squandered. Regardless of him being a false 9, a chance like that you have to take. He's rarely in those moments, so you got to make the best of them.

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,447
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13174 on: Today at 10:48:42 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:42:04 pm
You shoot hard enough from four yards out with defenders and the goalkeeper scrambling to get back, chances are itll hit them and deflect in. As the previous few games have shown us, we really cant afford to be profligate in front of goal.

Luckily it didnt cost us today.

I think that's why he did not finish the first one to be honest.   If he'd done a cheeky far post clipped ball, they'd have been up 1-0.   It was Bobby using power instead of touch on the first opportunity -- why he did not finish.

And then the second happens, and he does not want to repeat the mistake, but that's the life of an attacker -- the last error throws you off more than it should and clouds your judgment.   But as we all saw in the game, he brushed it off and created/scored through some nice play.

All of our front 3 have struggled in front of goal during the last month - not just Bobby mate.
Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,075
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13175 on: Today at 10:48:57 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 08:03:33 pm
My heart sank to rock bottom when I saw him on the teamsheet. Good because it meant I was emotionally unaffected by his miserable performance for 45 minutes. The reason he gets into goal scoring positions is because the opposition have completely stopped marking him. They WANT him on the ball in the penalty area. Rather him than absolutely any other LFC player.

Sorry but I think that's really not true. He may be going through a bad patch but you certainly don't want to give him space or time on the ball.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,057
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13176 on: Today at 10:49:49 pm »
Quote
All of our front 3 have struggled in front of goal during the last month - not just Bobby mate.

They have, but two have struggled significantly more than the guy who is leading the league in scoring. And they have all season long to be quite honest.
Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,628
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13177 on: Today at 10:50:49 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 10:45:15 pm


And ultimately he did, even though the goal apparently was not given to him (or so says NBCsn).

It was going well wide.  Thought he played well today, the changes gave him more freedom in attack but his finishing is awful for someone with that level of technique.
Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,447
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13178 on: Today at 10:51:40 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 10:46:51 pm
He's got to step up, as does Mane. Goal wise, Salah has been carrying us all season. We can't afford to have chances like that be squandered. Regardless of him being a false 9, a chance like that you have to take. He's rarely in those moments, so you got to make the best of them.

100% agree. 

I just think, that so many supporters are so exasperated by the state of affairs - that he becomes a lightening rod (when he is just like all of us, affected by what is happening and wants to come through).

Agree with about Sadio, but Fowler help us if we start slating him too...  Our front three deserve a mountain with their pictures on it for the last 4 years of work.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,057
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13179 on: Today at 10:53:59 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 10:51:40 pm
100% agree. 

I just think, that so many supporters are so exasperated by the state of affairs - that he becomes a lightening rod (when he is just like all of us, affected by what is happening and wants to come through).

Agree with about Sadio, but Fowler help us if we start slating him too...  Our front three deserve a mountain with their pictures on it for the last 4 years of work.

They shouldn't be slated [that's not what I'm doing personally] but their form has been one of the problems for us, not the problem obviously as we all know but it's been a significant drop off from Sadio goal wise, which then impacts us even more so when Bobby isn't scoring. It leaves us with just one main source of consistent goal threat.

This hasn't happened since Mane has been at the club.
Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,447
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13180 on: Today at 11:00:39 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 10:53:59 pm
They shouldn't be slated [that's not what I'm doing personally] but their form has been one of the problems for us, not the problem obviously as we all know but it's been a significant drop off from Sadio goal wise, which then impacts us even more so when Bobby isn't scoring. It leaves us with just one main source of consistent goal threat.

This hasn't happened since Mane has been at the club.

Neither has 20 some odd injuries to key starters over a 6 month period :)

And this is not directed at you mate -- not at all - as you are kind enough to provide a back and forth.

My reaction was similar to yours on Bobby's first miss.  But when I watched it back --- he was a half yard off and hit it too hard or he'd have scored imo.   

But I try not to let the play before influence the next one --- just as we teach young strikers coming up in the game.
Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,447
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13181 on: Today at 11:08:48 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 10:50:49 pm
It was going well wide.  Thought he played well today, the changes gave him more freedom in attack but his finishing is awful for someone with that level of technique.

Yeah, I am not convinced of your view Tubbs. 

Awful finishing would be something like yourself :)    Bobby can hit a ball, he can find a pass, he can use both feet (one with quite a bit more power), and he's pretty good in the air.  But he is not a meathead nor a burner; more of a clever combining player in the false 9 attack role

He augments other people's play which is not an easy role.   

As a result, Bobby is inconsistent as a scorer -  but then again there are not too many 35M number 9's difference makers in the world either.   

Some things we have to accept because it goes with the territory (imo) -  and one does wonder how injuries has affected our play in a variety areas.

Awful?   No.  Not a chance.
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,855
  • JFT 96
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13182 on: Today at 11:21:14 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:18:12 pm
MOTM today.

Shame they took the goal off him. He would have had our 7,000th top flight League goal.

Curtis and Trent were much better than Bobby today.
Online BigCDump

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 167
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13183 on: Today at 11:32:07 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:48:57 pm
Sorry but I think that's really not true. He may be going through a bad patch but you certainly don't want to give him space or time on the ball.

I thought I saw comments that Everton players did exactly that in our game against them.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,442
  • The first five yards........
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13184 on: Today at 11:35:29 pm »
Astonishing piece of skill for the goal. A touch of the PSG winner about it. What a footballer.
