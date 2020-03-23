I cant see how you can possibly say passing direct to a Sheff Utd player was the correct option, surely the second goal shows that anything can happen when you take the shot on.



4 Reasons1. Keeper was getting to the near post and well placed to prevent a direct shot at him2. Bobby's first touch took him AWAY from the goal to his left and up (his angle was all wrong)3. There was another defender closing the far post angle4. He had just had one deflected, he took a peak and saw a runner (tried to sell shot, pass) - pretty cheeky really.Everyone on the telecast had a go about it - but they were still thinking about his other opportunity and people jump to conclusionsEach play is different and has unique pieces which make the decision making different. Now, if he had a clean strike and passed it up for the cheek, I'd be with you, but that didn't happen here.In a 0-0 game though, with the run we've been on and Bobby's scoring productivity a major issue - its one of those things his detractors can jump on easily --- but in this case (his touch off Gini's shot took him to a place where he thought his best chance was to pass.