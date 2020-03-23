« previous next »
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13120 on: Yesterday at 05:02:04 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 02:44:36 pm
What's Alisson done?

Smiling and laughing with his arm around Pickford after the game.

Would you smile and laugh with someone who maimed your mate and has just taken a 22 year old record from you?
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13121 on: Yesterday at 05:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 03:38:27 pm
I'd be interested in seeing him played as a ten in a 4231 or as one of the more advanced 8s in our current system.

Not sure he has the physicality or mobility to play as an 8 in our current system.

He could play in 4-2-3-1 as a No.10 but that probably means playing Salah as the No.9. Not sure Salah would work wide right with a more traditional No.9 in 4-2-3-1. Think the No.9 would occupy the space Salah currently tries to utilse with diagonal runs in the current system.

I like 4-2-3-1 as a system but you probably add more defensive responsibility to the wide players in the 3 compared to our current fromt 3. Therefore I would guess that someone like Mane would spend slightly more time playing deeper and away from the opposition penalty area in 4-2-3-1 than 4-3-3.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13122 on: Yesterday at 06:11:25 pm »
The lad who come up with the line 'give the ball to Bobby and he will score' must be well devo'd.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13123 on: Yesterday at 07:08:22 pm »
Bobby not playing well isn't a reason to sell. We want to build a squad and yet sell our better players just because someone hasn't played well.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13124 on: Yesterday at 07:09:44 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 05:02:04 pm
Smiling and laughing with his arm around Pickford after the game.

Would you smile and laugh with someone who maimed your mate and has just taken a 22 year old record from you?

You're a grown arse man with wife and kids probably, act like one for fucks sakes. 
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13125 on: Yesterday at 07:50:39 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:08:22 pm
Bobby not playing well isn't a reason to sell. We want to build a squad and yet sell our better players just because someone hasn't played well.

Thats not always how things work though. We dont have any money, how do we sign new players without selling the ones that dont perform?
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13126 on: Yesterday at 07:57:51 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:50:39 pm
Thats not always how things work though. We dont have any money, how do we sign new players without selling the ones that dont perform?
We've got enough players in and around our squad that are surplus to requirements though? Origi, Wilson, Grujic, etc.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13127 on: Yesterday at 08:01:17 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:08:22 pm
Bobby not playing well isn't a reason to sell. We want to build a squad and yet sell our better players just because someone hasn't played well.

Guess it depends how well you'd think he'd be not being first choice.

Would he come on in games and make an impact? He doesn't strike me as that sort of player personally.

Could he play every so often and be in good form when doing so? Guess that's the main question that Klopp would have to consider, as if he likely can't do that then it's useless keeping him around to pad out the squad.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13128 on: Yesterday at 08:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:01:17 pm
Guess it depends how well you'd think he'd be not being first choice.

Would he come on in games and make an impact? He doesn't strike me as that sort of player personally.

Could he play every so often and be in good form when doing so? Guess that's the main question that Klopp would have to consider, as if he likely can't do that then it's useless keeping him around to pad out the squad.
The front 3 & Jota were being rotated when all able to play?

Guess that is down to the individuals and how they will be with idea of coming off the bench. How do we find such players that can fit into that scenario?
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13129 on: Yesterday at 08:06:34 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:57:51 pm
We've got enough players in and around our squad that are surplus to requirements though? Origi, Wilson, Grujic, etc.


Yes, but they dont eat in to our wage bill. This season we will be down significantly in revenue due to Covid and next season no CL.

Considering our financial position, we will have to expect our high earners to contribute significantly. We cannot carry players like those in the squad unless they deliver.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13130 on: Yesterday at 08:12:27 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:05:04 pm
The front 3 & Jota were being rotated when all able to play?

I think Bobby started most games, didn't he?

Quote
Guess that is down to the individuals and how they will be with idea of coming off the bench. How do we find such players that can fit into that scenario?

I think some players are just more impactful in short periods than others. Normally those who are more direct, who run with the ball, who get in positions to shoot and who are relatively efficient in front of goal. I'm not sure that's Bobby's game at all.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13131 on: Yesterday at 08:39:09 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:08:22 pm
Bobby not playing well isn't a reason to sell. We want to build a squad and yet sell our better players just because someone hasn't played well.

Agree with this.

We shouldn't sell a player just because they aren't playing well.

However, we should consider replacing a player if they no longer fit the system, their mid to long term contribution is not commensurate with their performance or we think the loss of form is due to a physical decline that is only going one way. But the final, most important piece, is that you need to be able to replace them with someone better. Better individually, better in the system, better at bringing out the best in others etc.. On top fo this it needs to make financial sense in terms of fees and wages.

In the case of Firmino, or any other player, we will consider the above. I don't think it's anywhere close to being a definite that Firmino can't contribute any more. I think the biggest consideration is whether he can be relied on as a regular starter after this season. I don't think moving his position significantly (back into midfield) or becoming a squad option are likely for various reasons that others have highlighted.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13132 on: Yesterday at 10:25:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:09:44 pm
You're a grown arse man with wife and kids probably, act like one for fucks sakes.

Im 13 actually
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13133 on: Yesterday at 10:54:50 pm »
Act like horny teenager then. Your initial response was not  of an adult nor a kid. It was of a fuckin' idiot.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13134 on: Yesterday at 11:18:04 pm »
Well done, he's 13.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13135 on: Today at 12:21:35 am »
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13136 on: Today at 12:31:10 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:21:35 am
No he isnt  ;D

I am with Craig 13-year-olds spend their time on other kinds of sites.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13137 on: Today at 12:45:09 am »
Some of the things seen on RAWK over he years would be more than applicable on those sites too.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13138 on: Today at 01:58:02 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:54:50 pm
Act like horny teenager then. Your initial response was not  of an adult nor a kid. It was of a fuckin' idiot.

Actually wish I did have a wife and two kids, as itd mean Im not a massive 45 year old virgin bellend like you :)
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #13139 on: Today at 02:07:40 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:58:02 am
Actually wish I did have a wife and two kids, as itd mean Im not a massive 45 year old virgin bellend like you :)

Samie is well liked and cared about in this community.   

Maybe you might check yourself before you wreck yourself lad. 
