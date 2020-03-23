Bobby not playing well isn't a reason to sell. We want to build a squad and yet sell our better players just because someone hasn't played well.



consider

Agree with this.We shouldn't sell a player just because they aren't playing well.However, we shouldreplacing a player if they no longer fit the system, their mid to long term contribution is not commensurate with their performance or we think the loss of form is due to a physical decline that is only going one way. But the final, most important piece, is that you need to be able to replace them with someone better. Better individually, better in the system, better at bringing out the best in others etc.. On top fo this it needs to make financial sense in terms of fees and wages.In the case of Firmino, or any other player, we will consider the above. I don't think it's anywhere close to being a definite that Firmino can't contribute any more. I think the biggest consideration is whether he can be relied on as a regular starter after this season. I don't think moving his position significantly (back into midfield) or becoming a squad option are likely for various reasons that others have highlighted.