Author Topic: Roberto Firmino

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11920 on: Yesterday at 12:55:01 PM »
A couple of things about last night's game.

First, those saying welcome back Bobby, he never left.  The goals issue has been widely discussed, but him getting one at Anfield on a restart is not the salve for most Firmino detractors.
The facts that made this more of "a Bobby performance" were fairly obvious and should be held in our memory, the next time there is unrealistic criticism of Firmino.

This game appeared to viewers as a fast paced game where possession often looked like ping pong.  There were would be periods where possession changed rapidly, transitions and traps occurred regularly, and the pace of the game meant space opened up underneath the foxes CB's consistently.  In fact, we see Bobby finding these spaces, combined with the front three's movement made for an electric match, often putting pressure on the decision-making of Leicester's back three --- creating 1 v 1s.  The lack of mobility of Evans, and the back three for Leicester's mobility failed compress the pitch, meaning that Bobby found time in the half spaces, was found in the half spaces by teammates, which allowed them to run at Leicester in a high paced game.  Curtis Jones was an important player for our tempo, and our wing backs were pushing nicely up the field, but also finding the right pass at the right time --- this kept the timing and movement up which benefitted Firmino checking in and out of space.  Naby found him too. 

So, many of us are glad to see Bobby score. We wondered how unlucky he was on a field rebounds, far post clippers and such.  However, let us not lose sight of why Bobby had success. 

The game was open, fast and direct at times, perfect for transition
The foxes were unable to compress the spaces Firmino resides in
Our utilization of the half spaces got Bobby involved during both buildup play and our possession in the opponents defending third
The movement/tempo from the other LFC attackers was excellent

These things had a bigger impact to Bobby playing well ---  scoring is an amalgam of these factors being present and Bobby being Bobby.   
In other words, he wasn't in a slow paced, half-court, physical-slog-it-out where space is rare game where Liverpool moved slower/moved the ball slower.

Si Senor!!!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:35:16 PM by Trendisdestiny »
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11921 on: Yesterday at 12:58:49 PM »
Quote
First, those saying welcome back Bobby, he never left.  The goals issue has been widely discussed, but him getting one at Anfield on a restart is not the salve for most Firmino detractors.
The facts that made this more of "a Bobby performance" were fairly obvious and should be held in our memory, the next time there is unrealistic criticism of Firmino.


Except not everyone has been talking about goals. Multiple things can be true at once. His numbers [I am not talking about goals mind you], in terms of shots,intercaptions,tackles, etc.. have gone down compared to his averages through out his time here. That's just a fact. His conversion in front of goal has been down to every other season, and last season he missed more chances than any other season in the past. He averages about 9 big chances [stat provided by EPL.com], and last year he missed 20 of those.


His assists have stayed the same overall last season, but in order metrics he dipped, and in certain areas he continued that trend this year. His passing was off, he looked sluggish in certain games,etc.. so nothing to do with just scoring goals, but his overall performance.

 
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11922 on: Yesterday at 01:00:00 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 12:58:49 PM
Except not everyone has been talking about goals. Multiple things can be true at once. His numbers [I am not talking about goals mind you], in terms of shots,intercaptions,tackles, etc.. have gone down compared to his averages through out his time here. That's just a fact. His conversion in front of goal has been down to every other season, and last season he missed more chances than any other season in the past. He averages about 9 big chances [stat provided by EPL.com], and last year he missed 20 of those.


His assists have stayed the same overall last season, but in order metrics he dipped, and in certain areas he continued that trend this year. His passing was off, he looked sluggish in certain games,etc.. so nothing to do with just scoring goals, but his overall performance.

I tried to reference that, but failed to do so clearly.  Widely discussed should have been comprehensively discussed beyond just scoring goals :)

And I am not talking metrics on this one mate.   It's pretty clear which games constipate his particular role and which ones allow his game to flow.   Man City and LCFC he was good and Brazil too (even though it was a garbage kind of goal). I would expect numbers to be off like the ones you mention because of specific reasons.  And instead of imbuing these reason into Bobby, I might offer a different perspective as teams are starting to unwind why we are so dominant --- -and adjust to us over time.  The games where the other team parks the bus, compresses space and prevents the linkage --- we can add up those games too (and see their impact on metrics, with probably a good explanation as to why --- not necessarily form drop individually but collectively. And I put some weight into his selflessness, the lack of a penetrative ball frequency into this feet in compressed spaces, and the emergence of other tactics with Sadio, Mo and Jota (as well as the obvious fatigue hitting all players at this point).
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11923 on: Yesterday at 01:01:47 PM »
In any case he was brilliant last night. His creativity imo has stayed consistent, even last season when he had a run without scoring goals. Bobby making the right decision does not worry me, but hopefully he maintains his overall level that he's had through out his time here. He's a very unique player and I can't think of any player that can do what we ask him to do in our system.

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11924 on: Yesterday at 01:05:20 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Yesterday at 12:55:01 PM
A couple of things about last night's game.

First, those saying welcome back Bobby, he never left.  The goals issue has been widely discussed, but him getting one at Anfield on a restart is not the salve for most Firmino detractors.
The facts that made this more of "a Bobby performance" were fairly obvious and should be held in our memory, the next time there is unrealistic criticism of Firmino.

Particularly well said.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11925 on: Yesterday at 01:08:01 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Yesterday at 01:00:00 PM
I tried to reference that, but failed to do so clearly.  Widely discussed should have been comprehensively discussed beyond just scoring goals :)

And I am not talking metrics on this one mate.   Its pretty clear which games constipate his particular role and which ones allow his game to flow.   Man City and LCFC he was good and Brazil too (even though it was a garbage kind of goal)
The games where the other team parks the bus, compresses space and prevents the linkage --- we can add up those games too (and see their impact on metrics, with probably a good explanation as to why --- not necessarily form drop individually but collectively.


Trend, bar a handful of teams, we play against sides who restrict space, and have been doing so since 2017/2018. His individual metrics currently compared to seasons since then have dropped in certain areas. You can't just say it's because it's of certain sides, when he's performed at a higher level against the same types of opposition in the past.

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11926 on: Yesterday at 01:27:51 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 01:08:01 PM
Trend, bar a handful of teams, we play against sides who restrict space, and have been doing so since 2017/2018. His individual metrics currently compared to seasons since then have dropped in certain areas. You can't just say it's because it's of certain sides, when he's performed at a higher level against the same types of opposition in the past.

If you want to get into this DeFacto, I would enjoy that, but you cannot lump every side who has played a low block against us for two years in the same pot, as there are multiple factors here ---

1.  Opponents tactics, technical ability and athleticism
2.  Liverpool's lineup, formation, desire to play certain tactics and internal team chemistry
3.  Bobby's selflessness, and past performances in other seasons

Now, if you want to pick his 5 best games ever and his 5 worst games during this period and compare them to make your point, I'll have a crack with you.   If at the end, you have better points, then so be it. 

But I think what you would find is that there are games where Bobby's central skill set are de-emphasized (Gini too) for a variety of reasons listed above.  This is where people say he was lost or out of form without specific reasons other than "the look test" or only using comparative stat metrics from his past.  I think these criticisms, while very real, tells only a portion of the player puzzle.    I think the loss of form argument misses who Bobby is... and I believe Jurgen has discussed this over the years too.

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11927 on: Yesterday at 01:33:25 PM »
I agree that there are variety of ways that sides set up with a low block. But what I am saying is that individual metrics such as winning the ball, winning duels, or making interceptions shouldn't be impacted because a side is playing a low block, particularly him winning tackles for instance. Looking sluggish on the ball and on the turn, imo again isn't a correlation on the opposition we're facing, but that's down to Bobby.

Missing more than double the usual chances he does in front of goal [last season compared to other seasons] imo is down to him.

In other areas he's stayed true to his overall average at his time here [like assists for instance].

In any case I have faith in him and hopefully he can have an overall good season.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11928 on: Yesterday at 01:45:32 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 01:33:25 PM
I agree that there are variety of ways that sides set up with a low block. But what I am saying is that individual metrics such as winning the ball, winning duels, or making interceptions shouldn't be impacted because a side is playing a low block, particularly him winning tackles for instance. Looking sluggish on the ball and on the turn, imo again isn't a correlation on the opposition we're facing, but that's down to Bobby.

Missing more than double the usual chances he does in front of goal [last season compared to other seasons] imo is down to him.

In other areas he's stayed true to his overall average at his time here [like assists for instance].

In any case I have faith in him and hopefully he can have an overall good season.

Cheers Defacto.

My concern would be looking into these metrics specifically.   What constitutes a metric for tackling? 

Because one could argue that in games where pressing is less emphasized that the tackling metrics might be off a little anyway.   
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11929 on: Yesterday at 01:56:16 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Yesterday at 01:45:32 PM
Cheers Defacto.

My concern would be looking into these metrics specifically.   What constitutes a metric for tackling? 

Because one could argue that in games where pressing is less emphasized that the tackling metrics might be off a little anyway.

That I'm not entirely sure.  Fair point about the bottom part of your post, that could be a factor. Imo he has looked short of confidence in front of goal, and hopefully that goal last night will do him wonders, you could see what it meant to him and everyone else
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11930 on: Yesterday at 02:03:10 PM »
well played Bobby - great goal &  a few people have said he never gave up, had 3 good chances and was very unlucky with his rebounds (maybe something  to work on in training) hitting the rebounds in the box with wrong leg, while off balance.

What a corner ball and header for his goal - well made up for Bobby. great response with Jota taking all the plaudits and another goal.

Klopp is right to keep playing him and maybe the goals for Brazil and  this performance can settle him down and the goals will come
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11931 on: Yesterday at 02:23:40 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 01:33:25 PM
I agree that there are variety of ways that sides set up with a low block. But what I am saying is that individual metrics such as winning the ball, winning duels, or making interceptions shouldn't be impacted because a side is playing a low block, particularly him winning tackles for instance. Looking sluggish on the ball and on the turn, imo again isn't a correlation on the opposition we're facing, but that's down to Bobby.

It would depend on what those teams do with a low block I would have thought? Some low block teams still look to play, and we used to press higher more frequently with the front 3 often winning the ball back - but now more often than not we start the press a little deeper or the front 3 'funnel' and encourage the opposition to play into areas where our midfielders make interceptions/tackles (possibly in part so we can stay more compact for longer periods and also reduce the overall workload on the players?). Other low block teams just go over the top and eliminate the risk of our front 3 winning the ball. In both cases I would expect the metrics you mention above of the front 3 to be reduced.

Overall point being, should we not look at what we are trying to achieve tactically and assess whether that has been successful in the context of each game + also whether groupings of players (such as the front 3) have also been effective in their combined roles.

Of course the metrics are important but I do think they are only as good as assessing them in the context of the varied game situations we face
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11932 on: Yesterday at 02:53:23 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on November 14, 2020, 12:45:46 AM
People who understand football know how good he is and how vital he is to this team. Football today (if you believe Twitter) is all based on goals, assists, clean sheet stats. Id rather have prime Bobby (10 league goals or less) supporting Mo and Mane than a 20 goal a season striker.

We havent done too badly the last three years!

 
Quote from: PeterTheRed on November 14, 2020, 11:18:25 PM
Only the people who understand football rate Firmino ...

I genuinely thought all the Bobby bashing was a joke.

For me Bobby is irreplaceable, nobody can do what he does for us and he's gotta be one of the first names on the team sheet.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11933 on: Yesterday at 03:08:40 PM »
Quote from: scutty on Yesterday at 02:53:23 PM

I genuinely thought all the Bobby bashing was a joke.

For me Bobby is irreplaceable, nobody can do what he does for us and he's gotta be one of the first names on the team sheet.

Well, let's be careful not to beat a dead horse.  There are many here who love, rate, value and believe in Bobby Firmino.  They are deep red supporters and know very well what Bobby brings.
Some have said he's off form or a little tired, or struggling to find goals -- all are fair arguments to explain his play.   Many see the game very deeply and are keen to changes within players and the stats do play out to support the case.
The idea is that a little rest might do Bobby some good - has been the biggest extent.

While I do not agree with all of the above arguments, this is not "Bobby Bashing".   In fact, some of the people who love Bobby the most find it hard to watch him struggle --- its like watching a close relative whom you know very well.

That being said, we do see some worry, conflation, or larger emphasis about Bobby's scoring related to his play. 

I would love to hear from supporters who are truly worried about Bobby Firmino and his place in this team, though.  We need to get them here, discussing their ideas would be the goal, not cancelling good minded reds supporters who see something is a little off.

Then we can get into the weeds!
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11934 on: Yesterday at 03:29:54 PM »
Quote from: scouseman on Yesterday at 11:22:34 AM
Love you Bobby. That is all. Loved how everyone of the lads celebrated with him after his goal. Robbo waited after everyone had gone and gave him a extra long hug. Wholesome stuff. What a team.

It really was a beautiful sight. What a team is right. The way they give everything for each other is something special.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11935 on: Yesterday at 03:34:36 PM »
Great performance from him last night and fucking chuffed he scored! Well in Bobby.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11936 on: Yesterday at 05:14:44 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 01:08:01 PM

Trend, bar a handful of teams, we play against sides who restrict space, and have been doing so since 2017/2018. His individual metrics currently compared to seasons since then have dropped in certain areas. You can't just say it's because it's of certain sides, when he's performed at a higher level against the same types of opposition in the past.



Errrr...you have noticed Jurgen changed our formation this season. Bobby's role has changed as well.

As for last night. one thing that happens with Jurgens side is that others pick up the slack when our backs are to the wall. The injuries and Covid had us there. Bobby picked his game up a bit as did others.

Bobby has been a slow starter for us. This past international, if you watched as I did, Bobby's energy levels started to come back. Let's remember we had no real preseason.

And I know i wasn't the only one after Bobby scored to start in with..There's something that the Kop wants you to know... :scarf
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11937 on: Yesterday at 05:17:37 PM »
Quote
Errrr...you have noticed Jurgen changed our formation this season. Bobby's role has changed as well.

If you paid attention I was also mentioning last season and how he performed last season compared to previous seasons. When the change didn't take palce. Last season the same mentioned metrics went down compared to previous seasons.

So the point still stands.

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11938 on: Yesterday at 05:20:51 PM »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 12:28:13 PM
Ok, I was only in my kitchen watching a stream but holy shit did my inner soul kick in and make me shout "Si Senor!!!!!!"

Hope the neighbours weren't too bothered.

They probably thought you were entertaining a more than complaisant...er..guest  ;)
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11939 on: Yesterday at 08:30:36 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 05:17:37 PM
If you paid attention I was also mentioning last season and how he performed last season compared to previous seasons. When the change didn't take palce. Last season the same mentioned metrics went down compared to previous seasons.

So the point still stands.



Yeah, we changed from 97 points to 99...


As ever, for those who digest the stats numbers and bring up Bobby's numbers falling or that he's off pace, my question is ----- how many more points would we win over the course of a season? Not a micro manage analysis of one match where we drop points as a team.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11940 on: Yesterday at 08:40:04 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:30:36 PM
Yeah, we changed from 97 points to 99...


As ever, for those who digest the stats numbers and bring up Bobby's numbers falling or that he's off pace, my question is ----- how many more points would we win over the course of a season? Not a micro manage analysis of one match where we drop points as a team.

We're not discussing the team, we're discussing the player. We're not discussing how many points we've had but individual performances. That's not to say that Firmino didn't contribute to our success, he clearly has. I'm not micro analyzing matches where we dropped points. That has nothing to do with the subject at hand

Several pages ago, which i don't feel like repeating all over again, I highlighted a break down of Firmino's contribution from season to season. Where he maintained a high level, where he was consistent in, and where he dropped off, for whatever reason, xyz, there is a trend. Those are all facts. Multiple things can be true at once, for instance Bobby making contributions but still underperforming in areas he usually doesn't.

For instance, we won games when Adrian was in goal, but that doesn't mean that he was playing at the same level as becker when he was in goal or that he didn't make mistakes. Again this isn't a team thread or points thread, it's about one individual player.

Firmino is integral to how we play in the final third, and his pressing and link up play is crucial in everything we do. His assists last season were still in line with what he usually averages. What he severely dropped in is finishing/shot conversion, and some other metrics.

It's an objective view. I'm not saying that he's past it, that he's useless,etc.. But showing what he has done well and where he's dropped off.

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11941 on: Yesterday at 09:35:10 PM »
So what then?

Other than personal opinion, which everyone is entitled to, what effect might that have?

The only outcome of criticism, especially constant, is to just give the media ( which we see in Jurgen press conferences where he is fecking tired of answering questions about Bobby and his goal rate) along with social media more brickbats to have a go. Which might then become a witch hunt. This can lead to how a player might be effected personally. And ultimately team performance is hampered.

But by all means there are no consequences just because of a few posts on Rawk. If that makes one sleep better at night.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11942 on: Yesterday at 09:38:49 PM »
Quote
So what then?

Other than personal opinion, which everyone is entitled to, what effect might that have?

I'm not sure I understand what you're trying to say. SO because what we say on here has no effect on anything, why say it? Is that what you're trying to get across?

Quote
The only outcome of criticism, especially constant, is to just give the media ( which we see in Jurgen press conferences where he is fecking tired of answering questions about Bobby and his goal rate) along with social media more brickbats to have a go.

I'm not the media, and my opinion differs from said media, so that doesn't apply to me or several of others on here.

Quote
Which might then become a witch hunt. This can lead to how a player might be effected personally. And ultimately team performance is hampered.

Nobody is leading a witch hunt on here, I in particular have been fairly balanced on Firmino in previous pages, so I'm not sure again what that has to do with me.



Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11943 on: Yesterday at 11:37:53 PM »
I think DeFacto gets this right - we want reasoned debate here with our eyes, and data in an objective manner.
Plus, I think 4Pool articulates a section of Liverpool fandom who is experiencing Bobby criticism (internal, external to the club) similarly to herr Kloppo - annoying.




How about we bridge the gap here in this argument and see if our mates who read this can come in with some help?







First question

List the 5 best games played by Firmino (based upon    1) pressing    2) link play in transition  3) combination play in final third   4) scoring ------------>  in that order.   (WHO CAN HELP US?)

     ----> the risk with the supporters chiming in is that they will list his most memorable goals, or sly maneuvers like Saldado move.
     ----> or they might list a deft pass or incredible singular moment when Kloppo might look at a game we played more recently at home versus Chelsea or Arsenal (where we just pressed, pressed and pressed more) --- giving them nothing and Bobby was special.

Do You See What I See



Second question

List the 5 worst games played by Firmino (using the same metric   -     1)  pressing   2) link play in transition   3) combination play in the final third   4) scoring ---> in that order

   ------> the risk here is that supporters will provide poor finishes, or feeling like a lack of a threat in the middle of the park as their basis for judgment (would Kloppo?  probably not).
                 the toughest thing to do in world soccer is score goals, and that's fourth on the list for Bobby; 
                 the second most difficult thing to do is create goals for teammates (and unless Bobby's creating counter opportunities or pissing away patterned runs for a thrill seeking adventure, then Kloppo ain't arsed about it

    ------> we should also take note in his worst games, where the energy or focal point resides in attack (is it wide with Trent/Salah or Robbo/Mane;  is it Hendo switching the ball from side to side to find an opening.  Where is the emphasis -- Bobby's movement could be tactical here.




Final Question

Do we see any larger trends in games where Bobby Firmino lights it up and are there any noticeable trends when he struggles?

My guess without looking at the data is that there is a pattern here we can unearth.   

Now the ground rules ------------->  Bobby's finishing/scoring is not what we are arguing here.  So, any overemphasis on this should be disregarded out of hand.
                                                                        He is LFC's central striker, but its a false striker/more of a hybrid attack mid/striker who is responsible for tempo, being in a certain place in a certain time (available), and helping us play out in transition and final third.
                                                                        Low energy,  listlessness or fatigue arguments are null and void without knowing the tactics/responsibilities in the particular game --- he has instructions in games, and they can differ (His movement is a not monolith of pressing one way)
                                                                        Coming back to the ball to help us play out at crucial times does count (throws in, centrally, or in the half spaces)
                                                                       

How can we all have a better understanding of what Bobby brings for us?   Let start looking how he initiates the press, the kick on affects of his energy to others, and how he helps us play out of tight spaces into open ones from which to attack.  Then we can talk about goals, assists...

Who is up for this?

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11944 on: Today at 08:39:51 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 08:40:04 PM
We're not discussing the team, we're discussing the player. We're not discussing how many points we've had but individual performances. That's not to say that Firmino didn't contribute to our success, he clearly has. I'm not micro analyzing matches where we dropped points. That has nothing to do with the subject at hand

Several pages ago, which i don't feel like repeating all over again, I highlighted a break down of Firmino's contribution from season to season. Where he maintained a high level, where he was consistent in, and where he dropped off, for whatever reason, xyz, there is a trend. Those are all facts. Multiple things can be true at once, for instance Bobby making contributions but still underperforming in areas he usually doesn't.

For instance, we won games when Adrian was in goal, but that doesn't mean that he was playing at the same level as becker when he was in goal or that he didn't make mistakes. Again this isn't a team thread or points thread, it's about one individual player.

Firmino is integral to how we play in the final third, and his pressing and link up play is crucial in everything we do. His assists last season were still in line with what he usually averages. What he severely dropped in is finishing/shot conversion, and some other metrics.

It's an objective view. I'm not saying that he's past it, that he's useless,etc.. But showing what he has done well and where he's dropped off.

you make some valid points about Bobby and also some of RAWK posters not being able to have a valid mature discussion about Bobby's performance.

For me it was great that he got his goal - he was very unlucky to hit the post, the mm goal line decision and his challenge on Evans nearly got a 2nd OG by the wank manc.  As a striker you sometimes need a bit of luck - specially on hitting  the post, or rebounds or even a mishit gets you a goal - while a well hit   shot/header a save or hits  the post. I spent years on previous Msg boards going on about Lamparding a goal as lampard scored from so many deflections - i even tried a few times to create a wiki post about Lamparding a goal  ;D. Bobby may need a few more Lampard type of goals to get those metrics up. 

I think Bobby will be Bobby and with some luck he will start picking up on all his stats - the main ones are assists and goals scored. After that his pressing and  winning the ball back in dangerous areas  become very important 
Plus creating space for others  to get into dangerous positions and  score goals.
Not all his contribution can be measured in metrics - Sunday was a great team performance and great confidence booster going into this  intense period where hopefully we can play at the same level across the park.

I am interested to see how our tactics, formation and team selection evolves and how many times we go with the front Fab 4 or a front 3 with or without Bobby, similarly with or without any of the fab 4 -they cannot play all the matches all the time. SO I expect Klopp to mix things up - depending on opposition and player fitness.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11945 on: Today at 08:47:03 AM »
Love the above all, particularly love the 5 best games vs 5 worst games call. Question, what is the timeframe on this?

Re Leicester game and Firmino, it looked to me like Leicester were playing a low block against us? Was it really that different in terms of pace in transition e.t.c compared to lots of games where teams setup to play deep, frustrate and take opportunities on the counter?
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11946 on: Today at 09:12:20 AM »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:47:03 AM
Love the above all, particularly love the 5 best games vs 5 worst games call. Question, what is the timeframe on this?

Re Leicester game and Firmino, it looked to me like Leicester were playing a low block against us? Was it really that different in terms of pace in transition e.t.c compared to lots of games where teams setup to play deep, frustrate and take opportunities on the counter?

Leicester were also trying to hit us on the counter - which was their tactics that brought  them success on the other big wins vs City, Leeds and Arsenal away and also 6 undefeated games and top of the table before we dismantled them .

to be fair we could  have won that game 5,6,7 - 0
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11947 on: Today at 09:54:41 AM »
Unashamed Bobbyphile here but I have to agree that Bobby scoring is a wonderful thing.

However, the only metric that I'm really, really bothered about is the one that says Liverpool FC, premier league and world champions and we wouldn't have either without Bobby. I'm not being reductive, what he does is very very difficult to measure and as long as we are at the top of the pile, he'll receive not one not of criticism from me.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11948 on: Today at 09:58:52 AM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Yesterday at 11:37:53 PM
I think DeFacto gets this right - we want reasoned debate here with our eyes, and data in an objective manner.
Plus, I think 4Pool articulates a section of Liverpool fandom who is experiencing Bobby criticism (internal, external to the club) similarly to herr Kloppo - annoying.




How about we bridge the gap here in this argument and see if our mates who read this can come in with some help?







First question

List the 5 best games played by Firmino (based upon    1) pressing    2) link play in transition  3) combination play in final third   4) scoring ------------>  in that order.   (WHO CAN HELP US?)

     ----> the risk with the supporters chiming in is that they will list his most memorable goals, or sly maneuvers like Saldado move.
     ----> or they might list a deft pass or incredible singular moment when Kloppo might look at a game we played more recently at home versus Chelsea or Arsenal (where we just pressed, pressed and pressed more) --- giving them nothing and Bobby was special.

Do You See What I See



Second question

List the 5 worst games played by Firmino (using the same metric   -     1)  pressing   2) link play in transition   3) combination play in the final third   4) scoring ---> in that order

   ------> the risk here is that supporters will provide poor finishes, or feeling like a lack of a threat in the middle of the park as their basis for judgment (would Kloppo?  probably not).
                 the toughest thing to do in world soccer is score goals, and that's fourth on the list for Bobby; 
                 the second most difficult thing to do is create goals for teammates (and unless Bobby's creating counter opportunities or pissing away patterned runs for a thrill seeking adventure, then Kloppo ain't arsed about it

    ------> we should also take note in his worst games, where the energy or focal point resides in attack (is it wide with Trent/Salah or Robbo/Mane;  is it Hendo switching the ball from side to side to find an opening.  Where is the emphasis -- Bobby's movement could be tactical here.




Final Question

Do we see any larger trends in games where Bobby Firmino lights it up and are there any noticeable trends when he struggles?

My guess without looking at the data is that there is a pattern here we can unearth.   

Now the ground rules ------------->  Bobby's finishing/scoring is not what we are arguing here.  So, any overemphasis on this should be disregarded out of hand.
                                                                        He is LFC's central striker, but its a false striker/more of a hybrid attack mid/striker who is responsible for tempo, being in a certain place in a certain time (available), and helping us play out in transition and final third.
                                                                        Low energy,  listlessness or fatigue arguments are null and void without knowing the tactics/responsibilities in the particular game --- he has instructions in games, and they can differ (His movement is a not monolith of pressing one way)
                                                                        Coming back to the ball to help us play out at crucial times does count (throws in, centrally, or in the half spaces)
                                                                       

How can we all have a better understanding of what Bobby brings for us?   Let start looking how he initiates the press, the kick on affects of his energy to others, and how he helps us play out of tight spaces into open ones from which to attack.  Then we can talk about goals, assists...

Who is up for this?


I would not know where to start  getting all the info required above. But I can mention some of my Bobby Highlights

I do remember the hat trick of assists against Southampton 4-0 win. Feb 2020
Hat trick  vs Arsenal Dec 2018

for me these are the  stats that count most - number of touches in games, as a lot of good things go through Bobby -  in 2019-20 he had  1,380 touches https://www.sportinglife.com/football/news/firmino-the-ultimate-connector/178673
in 2019 (1,762) or in 2017-18 (1,754).

worst Bobby performance
I do remember some bad performances in 2019 when we basically lost the league -one was the 1-1 draw with West ham Feb 2019
really difficult to isolate a bad performance by only Bobby - normally the team  also does not do well when one of star players does not perform.
I think the 2-7 Aston villa match is an example of this - the whole team were shyte and the opposition nearly scored a goal from every shot on goal let alone target. 

I am very interested to see the stattos amongst us come up best and worst games. I think some analysis of  those games could also show how others performed in those games.

Also I am sure there are games where  the opposition man marked Bobby to nullify all the linkup play going through Bobby




