How about we bridge the gap here in this argument and see if our mates who read this can come in with some help?List the 5 best games played by Firmino (based upon----> the risk with the supporters chiming in is that they will list his most memorable goals, or sly maneuvers like Saldado move.----> or they might list a deft pass or incredible singular moment when Kloppo might look at a game we played more recently at home versus Chelsea or Arsenal (where we just pressed, pressed and pressed more) --- giving them nothing and Bobby was special.List the 5 worst games played by Firmino (using the same metric -------> the risk here is that supporters will provide poor finishes, or feeling like a lack of a threat in the middle of the park as their basis for judgment (would Kloppo? probably not).the toughest thing to do in world soccer is score goals, and that's fourth on the list for Bobby;the second most difficult thing to do is create goals for teammates (and unless Bobby's creating counter opportunities or pissing away patterned runs for a thrill seeking adventure, then Kloppo ain't arsed about it------> we should also take note in his worst games, where the energy or focal point resides in attack (is it wide with Trent/Salah or Robbo/Mane; is it Hendo switching the ball from side to side to find an opening. Where is the emphasis -- Bobby's movement could be tactical here.Do we see any larger trends in games where Bobby Firmino lights it up and are there any noticeable trends when he struggles?My guess without looking at the data is that there is a pattern here we can unearth.-------------> Bobby's finishing/scoring is not what we are arguing here. So, any overemphasis on this should be disregarded out of hand.He is LFC's central striker, but its a false striker/more of a hybrid attack mid/striker who is responsible for tempo, being in a certain place in a certain time (available), and helping us play out in transition and final third.Low energy, listlessness or fatigue arguments are null and void without knowing the tactics/responsibilities in the particular game --- he has instructions in games, and they can differ (His movement is a not monolith of pressing one way)Coming back to the ball to help us play out at crucial times does count (throws in, centrally, or in the half spaces)How can we all have a better understanding of what Bobby brings for us? Let start looking how he initiates the press, the kick on affects of his energy to others, and how he helps us play out of tight spaces into open ones from which to attack. Then we can talk about goals, assists...Who is up for this?