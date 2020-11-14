A couple of things about last night's game.



First, those saying welcome back Bobby, he never left. The goals issue has been widely discussed, but him getting one at Anfield on a restart is not the salve for most Firmino detractors.

The facts that made this more of "a Bobby performance" were fairly obvious and should be held in our memory, the next time there is unrealistic criticism of Firmino.



This game appeared to viewers as a fast paced game where possession often looked like ping pong. There were would be periods where possession changed rapidly, transitions and traps occurred regularly, and the pace of the game meant space opened up underneath the foxes CB's consistently. In fact, we see Bobby finding these spaces, combined with the front three's movement made for an electric match, often putting pressure on the decision-making of Leicester's back three --- creating 1 v 1s. The lack of mobility of Evans, and the back three for Leicester's mobility failed compress the pitch, meaning that Bobby found time in the half spaces, was found in the half spaces by teammates, which allowed them to run at Leicester in a high paced game. Curtis Jones was an important player for our tempo, and our wing backs were pushing nicely up the field, but also finding the right pass at the right time --- this kept the timing and movement up which benefitted Firmino checking in and out of space. Naby found him too.



So, many of us are glad to see Bobby score. We wondered how unlucky he was on a field rebounds, far post clippers and such. However, let us not lose sight of why Bobby had success.



The game was open, fast and direct at times, perfect for transition

The foxes were unable to compress the spaces Firmino resides in

Our utilization of the half spaces got Bobby involved during both buildup play and our possession in the opponents defending third

The movement/tempo from the other LFC attackers was excellent



These things had a bigger impact to Bobby playing well --- scoring is an amalgam of these factors being present and Bobby being Bobby.

In other words, he wasn't in a slow paced, half-court, physical-slog-it-out where space is rare game where Liverpool moved slower/moved the ball slower.



Si Senor!!!