« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 294 295 296 297 298 [299]   Go Down

Author Topic: Roberto Firmino  (Read 1312920 times)

Online Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,106
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11920 on: Today at 12:55:01 PM »
A couple of things about last night's game.

First, those saying welcome back Bobby, he never left.  The goals issue has been widely discussed, but him getting one at Anfield on a restart is not the salve for most Firmino detractors.
The facts that made this more of "a Bobby performance" were fairly obvious and should be held in our memory, the next time there is unrealistic criticism of Firmino.

This game appeared to viewers as a fast paced game where possession often looked like ping pong.  There were would be periods where possession changed rapidly, transitions and traps occurred regularly, and the pace of the game meant space opened up underneath the foxes CB's consistently.  In fact, we see Bobby finding these spaces, combined with the front three's movement made for an electric match, often putting pressure on the decision-making of Leicester's back three --- creating 1 v 1s.  The lack of mobility of Evans, and the back three for Leicester's mobility failed compress the pitch, meaning that Bobby found time in the half spaces, was found in the half spaces by teammates, which allowed them to run at Leicester in a high paced game.  Curtis Jones was an important player for our tempo, and our wing backs were pushing nicely up the field, but also finding the right pass at the right time --- this kept the timing and movement up which benefitted Firmino checking in and out of space.  Naby found him too. 

So, many of us are glad to see Bobby score. We wondered how unlucky he was on a field rebounds, far post clippers and such.  However, let us not lose sight of why Bobby had success. 

The game was open, fast and direct at times, perfect for transition
The foxes were unable to compress the spaces Firmino resides in
Our utilization of the half spaces got Bobby involved during both buildup play and our possession in the opponents defending third
The movement/tempo from the other LFC attackers was excellent

These things had a bigger impact to Bobby playing well ---  scoring is an amalgam of these factors being present and Bobby being Bobby.   
In other words, he wasn't in a slow paced, half-court, physical-slog-it-out where space is rare game where Liverpool moved slower/moved the ball slower.

Si Senor!!!
« Last Edit: Today at 02:35:16 PM by Trendisdestiny »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,242
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11921 on: Today at 12:58:49 PM »
Quote
First, those saying welcome back Bobby, he never left.  The goals issue has been widely discussed, but him getting one at Anfield on a restart is not the salve for most Firmino detractors.
The facts that made this more of "a Bobby performance" were fairly obvious and should be held in our memory, the next time there is unrealistic criticism of Firmino.


Except not everyone has been talking about goals. Multiple things can be true at once. His numbers [I am not talking about goals mind you], in terms of shots,intercaptions,tackles, etc.. have gone down compared to his averages through out his time here. That's just a fact. His conversion in front of goal has been down to every other season, and last season he missed more chances than any other season in the past. He averages about 9 big chances [stat provided by EPL.com], and last year he missed 20 of those.


His assists have stayed the same overall last season, but in order metrics he dipped, and in certain areas he continued that trend this year. His passing was off, he looked sluggish in certain games,etc.. so nothing to do with just scoring goals, but his overall performance.

 
Logged

Online Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,106
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11922 on: Today at 01:00:00 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:58:49 PM
Except not everyone has been talking about goals. Multiple things can be true at once. His numbers [I am not talking about goals mind you], in terms of shots,intercaptions,tackles, etc.. have gone down compared to his averages through out his time here. That's just a fact. His conversion in front of goal has been down to every other season, and last season he missed more chances than any other season in the past. He averages about 9 big chances [stat provided by EPL.com], and last year he missed 20 of those.


His assists have stayed the same overall last season, but in order metrics he dipped, and in certain areas he continued that trend this year. His passing was off, he looked sluggish in certain games,etc.. so nothing to do with just scoring goals, but his overall performance.

I tried to reference that, but failed to do so clearly.  Widely discussed should have been comprehensively discussed beyond just scoring goals :)

And I am not talking metrics on this one mate.   It's pretty clear which games constipate his particular role and which ones allow his game to flow.   Man City and LCFC he was good and Brazil too (even though it was a garbage kind of goal). I would expect numbers to be off like the ones you mention because of specific reasons.  And instead of imbuing these reason into Bobby, I might offer a different perspective as teams are starting to unwind why we are so dominant --- -and adjust to us over time.  The games where the other team parks the bus, compresses space and prevents the linkage --- we can add up those games too (and see their impact on metrics, with probably a good explanation as to why --- not necessarily form drop individually but collectively. And I put some weight into his selflessness, the lack of a penetrative ball frequency into this feet in compressed spaces, and the emergence of other tactics with Sadio, Mo and Jota (as well as the obvious fatigue hitting all players at this point).
« Last Edit: Today at 02:37:27 PM by Trendisdestiny »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,242
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11923 on: Today at 01:01:47 PM »
In any case he was brilliant last night. His creativity imo has stayed consistent, even last season when he had a run without scoring goals. Bobby making the right decision does not worry me, but hopefully he maintains his overall level that he's had through out his time here. He's a very unique player and I can't think of any player that can do what we ask him to do in our system.

Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,902
  • The first five yards........
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11924 on: Today at 01:05:20 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 12:55:01 PM
A couple of things about last night's game.

First, those saying welcome back Bobby, he never left.  The goals issue has been widely discussed, but him getting one at Anfield on a restart is not the salve for most Firmino detractors.
The facts that made this more of "a Bobby performance" were fairly obvious and should be held in our memory, the next time there is unrealistic criticism of Firmino.

Particularly well said.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,242
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11925 on: Today at 01:08:01 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 01:00:00 PM
I tried to reference that, but failed to do so clearly.  Widely discussed should have been comprehensively discussed beyond just scoring goals :)

And I am not talking metrics on this one mate.   Its pretty clear which games constipate his particular role and which ones allow his game to flow.   Man City and LCFC he was good and Brazil too (even though it was a garbage kind of goal)
The games where the other team parks the bus, compresses space and prevents the linkage --- we can add up those games too (and see their impact on metrics, with probably a good explanation as to why --- not necessarily form drop individually but collectively.


Trend, bar a handful of teams, we play against sides who restrict space, and have been doing so since 2017/2018. His individual metrics currently compared to seasons since then have dropped in certain areas. You can't just say it's because it's of certain sides, when he's performed at a higher level against the same types of opposition in the past.

Logged

Online Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,106
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11926 on: Today at 01:27:51 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:08:01 PM
Trend, bar a handful of teams, we play against sides who restrict space, and have been doing so since 2017/2018. His individual metrics currently compared to seasons since then have dropped in certain areas. You can't just say it's because it's of certain sides, when he's performed at a higher level against the same types of opposition in the past.

If you want to get into this DeFacto, I would enjoy that, but you cannot lump every side who has played a low block against us for two years in the same pot, as there are multiple factors here ---

1.  Opponents tactics, technical ability and athleticism
2.  Liverpool's lineup, formation, desire to play certain tactics and internal team chemistry
3.  Bobby's selflessness, and past performances in other seasons

Now, if you want to pick his 5 best games ever and his 5 worst games during this period and compare them to make your point, I'll have a crack with you.   If at the end, you have better points, then so be it. 

But I think what you would find is that there are games where Bobby's central skill set are de-emphasized (Gini too) for a variety of reasons listed above.  This is where people say he was lost or out of form without specific reasons other than "the look test" or only using comparative stat metrics from his past.  I think these criticisms, while very real, tells only a portion of the player puzzle.    I think the loss of form argument misses who Bobby is... and I believe Jurgen has discussed this over the years too.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:33:59 PM by Trendisdestiny »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,242
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11927 on: Today at 01:33:25 PM »
I agree that there are variety of ways that sides set up with a low block. But what I am saying is that individual metrics such as winning the ball, winning duels, or making interceptions shouldn't be impacted because a side is playing a low block, particularly him winning tackles for instance. Looking sluggish on the ball and on the turn, imo again isn't a correlation on the opposition we're facing, but that's down to Bobby.

Missing more than double the usual chances he does in front of goal [last season compared to other seasons] imo is down to him.

In other areas he's stayed true to his overall average at his time here [like assists for instance].

In any case I have faith in him and hopefully he can have an overall good season.
Logged

Online Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,106
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11928 on: Today at 01:45:32 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:33:25 PM
I agree that there are variety of ways that sides set up with a low block. But what I am saying is that individual metrics such as winning the ball, winning duels, or making interceptions shouldn't be impacted because a side is playing a low block, particularly him winning tackles for instance. Looking sluggish on the ball and on the turn, imo again isn't a correlation on the opposition we're facing, but that's down to Bobby.

Missing more than double the usual chances he does in front of goal [last season compared to other seasons] imo is down to him.

In other areas he's stayed true to his overall average at his time here [like assists for instance].

In any case I have faith in him and hopefully he can have an overall good season.

Cheers Defacto.

My concern would be looking into these metrics specifically.   What constitutes a metric for tackling? 

Because one could argue that in games where pressing is less emphasized that the tackling metrics might be off a little anyway.   
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,242
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11929 on: Today at 01:56:16 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 01:45:32 PM
Cheers Defacto.

My concern would be looking into these metrics specifically.   What constitutes a metric for tackling? 

Because one could argue that in games where pressing is less emphasized that the tackling metrics might be off a little anyway.

That I'm not entirely sure.  Fair point about the bottom part of your post, that could be a factor. Imo he has looked short of confidence in front of goal, and hopefully that goal last night will do him wonders, you could see what it meant to him and everyone else
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11930 on: Today at 02:03:10 PM »
well played Bobby - great goal &  a few people have said he never gave up, had 3 good chances and was very unlucky with his rebounds (maybe something  to work on in training) hitting the rebounds in the box with wrong leg, while off balance.

What a corner ball and header for his goal - well made up for Bobby. great response with Jota taking all the plaudits and another goal.

Klopp is right to keep playing him and maybe the goals for Brazil and  this performance can settle him down and the goals will come
Logged

Offline christofu

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11931 on: Today at 02:23:40 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:33:25 PM
I agree that there are variety of ways that sides set up with a low block. But what I am saying is that individual metrics such as winning the ball, winning duels, or making interceptions shouldn't be impacted because a side is playing a low block, particularly him winning tackles for instance. Looking sluggish on the ball and on the turn, imo again isn't a correlation on the opposition we're facing, but that's down to Bobby.

It would depend on what those teams do with a low block I would have thought? Some low block teams still look to play, and we used to press higher more frequently with the front 3 often winning the ball back - but now more often than not we start the press a little deeper or the front 3 'funnel' and encourage the opposition to play into areas where our midfielders make interceptions/tackles (possibly in part so we can stay more compact for longer periods and also reduce the overall workload on the players?). Other low block teams just go over the top and eliminate the risk of our front 3 winning the ball. In both cases I would expect the metrics you mention above of the front 3 to be reduced.

Overall point being, should we not look at what we are trying to achieve tactically and assess whether that has been successful in the context of each game + also whether groupings of players (such as the front 3) have also been effective in their combined roles.

Of course the metrics are important but I do think they are only as good as assessing them in the context of the varied game situations we face
Logged

Offline scutty

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 849
  • Know nothing.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11932 on: Today at 02:53:23 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on November 14, 2020, 12:45:46 AM
People who understand football know how good he is and how vital he is to this team. Football today (if you believe Twitter) is all based on goals, assists, clean sheet stats. Id rather have prime Bobby (10 league goals or less) supporting Mo and Mane than a 20 goal a season striker.

We havent done too badly the last three years!

 
Quote from: PeterTheRed on November 14, 2020, 11:18:25 PM
Only the people who understand football rate Firmino ...

I genuinely thought all the Bobby bashing was a joke.

For me Bobby is irreplaceable, nobody can do what he does for us and he's gotta be one of the first names on the team sheet.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:55:21 PM by scutty »
Logged
Why was my post deleted?

Online Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,106
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11933 on: Today at 03:08:40 PM »
Quote from: scutty on Today at 02:53:23 PM

I genuinely thought all the Bobby bashing was a joke.

For me Bobby is irreplaceable, nobody can do what he does for us and he's gotta be one of the first names on the team sheet.

Well, let's be careful not to beat a dead horse.  There are many here who love, rate, value and believe in Bobby Firmino.  They are deep red supporters and know very well what Bobby brings.
Some have said he's off form or a little tired, or struggling to find goals -- all are fair arguments to explain his play.   Many see the game very deeply and are keen to changes within players and the stats do play out to support the case.
The idea is that a little rest might do Bobby some good - has been the biggest extent.

While I do not agree with all of the above arguments, this is not "Bobby Bashing".   In fact, some of the people who love Bobby the most find it hard to watch him struggle --- its like watching a close relative whom you know very well.

That being said, we do see some worry, conflation, or larger emphasis about Bobby's scoring related to his play. 

I would love to hear from supporters who are truly worried about Bobby Firmino and his place in this team, though.  We need to get them here, discussing their ideas would be the goal, not cancelling good minded reds supporters who see something is a little off.

Then we can get into the weeds!
« Last Edit: Today at 03:15:03 PM by Trendisdestiny »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,506
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11934 on: Today at 03:29:54 PM »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 11:22:34 AM
Love you Bobby. That is all. Loved how everyone of the lads celebrated with him after his goal. Robbo waited after everyone had gone and gave him a extra long hug. Wholesome stuff. What a team.

It really was a beautiful sight. What a team is right. The way they give everything for each other is something special.
Logged
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 AM
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,225
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11935 on: Today at 03:34:36 PM »
Great performance from him last night and fucking chuffed he scored! Well in Bobby.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 294 295 296 297 298 [299]   Go Up
« previous next »
 