NBC chatting shite about him and comparing him to Shearer and not scoring enough goals then bang back of the net straight away . He was excellent tonight.
Bobby is due a winner this weekend. Fuck all the criticism hes had.
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
Ahem...And he would have had two if it wasn't for the best defender in the world, Mr. Millimeter, denying him.
Page created in 0.034 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.48]