RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

He needed that goal, such a relief for him.

Hopefully this is a start of a run of form for him.



wampa1

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

Quote from: lukeb1981 on Yesterday at 09:10:06 PM
NBC chatting shite about him and comparing him to Shearer and not scoring enough goals then bang back of the net straight away . He was excellent tonight.
Think you got the wrong end of the stick there. Le Sauz was singing his praises and saying he wasn't a Shearer type player and was unselfish.


Copenred

  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

Funny feeling from that goal... somehow it didnt mean anything to me that it was Bobby who scored because I think he played a great game up untill the goal.... but seeing him smile and celebrating with all his teammates the goal suddenly meant the world to me :)

Great player with or without goals.


Studgotelli

  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

More of that Bobby


redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

Yes get in Bobby!



Clint Eastwood

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

Delighted for him getting that goal, looked like a weight had been lifted. Overall I thought he had a good game too. Probably his best performance this season.


Kenny19

  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

Not only the goal but his performance overall was miles better then most of his games the last few months


Lofty Ambitions

  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

That was some strong voodoo shit they've put on Bobby, but no way can you keep him down. A very good game from him overall, and a well(!) deserved goal, too  :scarf :scarf :scarf






farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

Quote from: farawayred on November 21, 2020, 12:44:09 AM
Bobby is due a winner this weekend. Fuck all the criticism hes had.
Ahem...

And he would have had two if it wasn't for the best defender in the world, Mr. Millimeter, denying him.



Ski

  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

So pleased for Bobby and loved that everyone went to celebrate with him. His all round game was really good. Linked the play so well.



MJD-L4

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

He was really good today, best I've seen him in a long time. At one point it was looking like he could play all night and not score. Thought he really deserved his goal tonight.

Absolutely made up for him. Hopefully he can kick on and improve his performances going forward.


rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

Ah there he is. Welcome back Bobby.




nerdster4

  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

Thought he played really well today


jonkrux

  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

Class today. That smile is something I've missed, absolutely buzzing for him.


Red Cactii

  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

Was outstanding, deserved the goal in spite of the universe conspiring against him to stop him scoring; must be the closest non-goal under goalline technology Ive seen.


redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

I miss singing his song to him and I think he misses it too. :(



fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

Typical ;D Missed some pretty easy chances then nails a worldie header




masher

  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

Welcome back Bobby, great performance and a deserved goal to top it off.


deano2727

  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

Thought he played pretty well tonight. Well done, Bobby. Hopefully, he kicks on from here.


redman64

  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

Yes. Bobbys back. His best performance of the season  :D


4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

Yeah, commentary bringing up he'd only scored 2 goals at Anfield in his last 49 matches before he scored. ( or whatever the stat was)

Wonder why no one then asked....and how many did Liverpool lose?

64 not out...53 wins.   :scarf



Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

Delighted for him. It was probably his best performance of the season for me and it would have been a travesty if he hadn't scored.



Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

Yep, back to his old self again, some of his touches were pure filth. Even for the chance he hit the post with, his movement away from Fofana was beautiful. Lovely stuff.



fish, barrel, etc.

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Roberto Firmino

Bobby Dazzler... :D



Gifted Right Foot

  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

Loved that everyone celebrated with him.  Back to his best tonight and deserved a goal.  Hopefully it gives him confidence to put more of those chances away.  There's been all this talk of Him vs Jota but there's no reason they can't play together most games. 



LallanaInPyjamas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

Fully deserved that goal - looked much sharper all night, especially on the turn playing Jota and Mane in


tornado

  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

Roberto left tonight and Bobby is back!


deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

Fantastic game, could have had a hat-trick on another day


Lofty Ambitions

  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino

Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:26:46 PM
Ahem...

And he would have had two if it wasn't for the best defender in the world, Mr. Millimeter, denying him.
Not to mention the mighty Leicester bros L. and R. Goalpost there, too. How can they field so many players?





