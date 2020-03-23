« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 289 290 291 292 293 [294]   Go Down

Author Topic: Roberto Firmino  (Read 1294295 times)

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,653
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11720 on: Today at 09:05:42 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:58:56 PM
Thats a bit of a knee-jerk reaction. Hes definitely not playing well - but doubt hes done.

That would be like saying you were done after nerdster1, nerdster2, or needster3.

But remember, we shall see.

At some point, Nerdster will be correct.

Brilliant post...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11721 on: Today at 09:06:08 PM »
His finishing has just gone completely away. I genuinely would rather have Joe Gomez in a one on one with the keeper than Bobby at this point.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,949
  • JFT 96
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11722 on: Today at 09:08:33 PM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:56:39 PM
His finishing is beyond annoying but we lost any sort of link up and attacking threat when he went off I thought.

That is generally what happens in games against City though, with or without Bobby. When we blitz them as we did in the first 30 minutes then there are always going to be issues later in the game.

As the intensity drops then the game suits City. Their whole ethos is about retaining possession and stretching the play. If we hadn't of switched Bobby for Shaq then we would have left huge chasms in the half spaces either side of Gini and Hendo as the game wore on.

 
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,026
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11723 on: Today at 09:12:07 PM »
City will always have a period of where they are dominant, you cant nullify them all the time
Logged

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,966
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11724 on: Today at 10:54:24 PM »
Love the fact that after Bobby has scored 1 goal at home? in the last 2,000 years I still want him to start.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,805
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11725 on: Today at 11:03:33 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:34:53 PM
I thought he played well. Has zero confidence in front of goal though.

I think confidence is his biggest problem at the moment, but I'm also detected he's lacking that little 'zip' that allows him to either out think or out manoeuvre in those tight spaces. Is it mental sharpness or possibly physical in terms of a loss of pace. Obviously we are comparing him to Jota at the moment who just seems to move the ball at lightning speed.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"
Pages: 1 ... 289 290 291 292 293 [294]   Go Up
« previous next »
 