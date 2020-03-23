His finishing is beyond annoying but we lost any sort of link up and attacking threat when he went off I thought.



That is generally what happens in games against City though, with or without Bobby. When we blitz them as we did in the first 30 minutes then there are always going to be issues later in the game.As the intensity drops then the game suits City. Their whole ethos is about retaining possession and stretching the play. If we hadn't of switched Bobby for Shaq then we would have left huge chasms in the half spaces either side of Gini and Hendo as the game wore on.