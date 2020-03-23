Really sad to see a player regress so hard at the moment. Bobby is a fan favourite and we all want him to succeed but I do think he needs a few games of, maybe after City as I feel maybe just maybe he deserves the chance there, and we've had so many changes to our squad lately (forced through injury) that maybe it's worth keeping him in there.



But right now, this season it feels like we're carrying him through matches. He used to drop 10-20 yards if he was being marked out of game, at the moment he reminds me of school football where a player whose good just won't drop back because there expecting the game to come to them. In football it doesn't quite work like that, and you have to sometimes make it work for you.



When he does actually get on the ball though, he looks slow, his twists and turns are taking that little bit longer, his touch is heavy and lethargic, his passing often just a little sloppy.



Certainly doesn't help Bobby there's a new 45 million pound man that has come into the squad and hit the ground running in terms of energy and making things happen. Jota looks at the minute a breathe of fresh air. Think its a tough decision for every manager because Bobby was so reliable in terms of what he gave to the team even without the goals, there was nothing there last night in which you could say let's keep him on.



I hope that a few games out, maybe he'll rediscover or find a place where he can be dangerous again even if he has lost a yard. I often wondered as he ages how he would fair in midfield.