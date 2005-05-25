You, and those who agree with you, do not understand or appreciate what Jurgen wants from our central attacker.



If Jurgen wanted goals. Better goals per game average than what Bobby brings, Jurgen would have made that change many moons ago. Before we won the WC or PL.



Jurgen gets tired of defending Bobby to those who want more goals or more consistent goals.



Ahhh see thats probably the problem. Most people do understand and appreciate what Jurgen wants from our central attacker, and understand we get that from Bobby.But you get people like yourself who think it makes them more, I dunno, knowledgeable (?) to constantly mention it whilst thinking that because hes a unique player he should therefore be immune from criticism. He shouldnt be. And for quite some time now his performances havent been particularly good, including a lot of the things hes in the team for (pressing, making space for others, intelligent runs, bringing others into play). Thats not to say the current criticism isnt a little overblown because he was decent last night, but you need to maybe wind your neck in a little with telling others they dont understand something when you dont appear to even understand the pretty basic concept of form.