Ahhh see thats probably the problem. Most people do understand and appreciate what Jurgen wants from our central attacker, and understand we get that from Bobby.
But you get people like yourself who think it makes them more, I dunno, knowledgeable (?) to constantly mention it whilst thinking that because hes a unique player he should therefore be immune from criticism. He shouldnt be. And for quite some time now his performances havent been particularly good, including a lot of the things hes in the team for (pressing, making space for others, intelligent runs, bringing others into play). Thats not to say the current criticism isnt a little overblown because he was decent last night, but you need to maybe wind your neck in a little with telling others they dont understand something when you dont appear to even understand the pretty basic concept of form.
My neck is wound in.
It's my head that wobbles when it seems Bobby is getting stick and needs pulling out of the lineup for player x.
My basic argument is simple. We have a crack staff who analyzes each player every match down to his boot laces.
If Jurgen thought any player was off form for more than a match, he'd take him out.
If the analysts saw a drop off in performance, runs, meters run, sprints, lost possessions, tackles, pressing, etc all that would be given to Jurgen.
Anyone can have the opinion Bobby is off form. Fair enough. Seems to revolve around goals in most replies. Fair enough for them.
But Jurgen is the boss. He has all the stats and info. One might think Jurgen knows what to do with it all based on our success the last few years.