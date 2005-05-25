« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 284 285 286 287 288 [289]   Go Down

Author Topic: Roberto Firmino  (Read 1280299 times)

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11520 on: October 22, 2020, 05:39:47 PM »
For me Bobby is never really that bad, even on his off days, haven't seen too much wrong with his performances recently.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,744
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11521 on: October 22, 2020, 05:55:58 PM »
Quote from: Coolie High on October 22, 2020, 05:39:47 PM
For me Bobby is never really that bad, even on his off days, haven't seen too much wrong with his performances recently.

Giving the ball away in key areas of the pitch is bad for any player. He needs to shoot more in certain situations.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,264
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11522 on: October 22, 2020, 06:06:05 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on October 22, 2020, 04:54:03 PM
Its certainly not a glaring weakness considering how important hes been, but hes not playing nearly well enough to justify his place in the team if hes not scoring many (which he isnt).

You, and those who agree with you, do not understand or appreciate what Jurgen wants from our central attacker.

If Jurgen wanted goals. Better goals per game average than what Bobby brings, Jurgen would have made that change many moons ago. Before we won the WC or PL.

Jurgen gets tired of defending Bobby to those who want more goals or more consistent goals.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,538
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11523 on: October 22, 2020, 06:14:41 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on October 22, 2020, 06:06:05 PM
You, and those who agree with you, do not understand or appreciate what Jurgen wants from our central attacker.

If Jurgen wanted goals. Better goals per game average than what Bobby brings, Jurgen would have made that change many moons ago. Before we won the WC or PL.

Jurgen gets tired of defending Bobby to those who want more goals or more consistent goals.

Ahhh see thats probably the problem. Most people do understand and appreciate what Jurgen wants from our central attacker, and understand we get that from Bobby.

But you get people like yourself who think it makes them more, I dunno, knowledgeable (?) to constantly mention it whilst thinking that because hes a unique player he should therefore be immune from criticism. He shouldnt be. And for quite some time now his performances havent been particularly good, including a lot of the things hes in the team for (pressing, making space for others, intelligent runs, bringing others into play). Thats not to say the current criticism isnt a little overblown because he was decent last night, but you need to maybe wind your neck in a little with telling others they dont understand something when you dont appear to even understand the pretty basic concept of form.
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,601
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11524 on: October 22, 2020, 06:32:23 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 22, 2020, 05:55:58 PM
Giving the ball away in key areas of the pitch is bad for any player. He needs to shoot more in certain situations.
Shame his header wasn't on target, or he wasn't awarded the penalty. Other than that, he didn't create much last night. But he certainly put in a shift, and made some very good presses and runs.

Not sure he is "burnt out", or if he needs to play more to get into his groove. At least with Jota and Minamino in the side we have options available that don't require a complete change in the way we play if he's left out.

Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline TealC

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,070
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11525 on: October 24, 2020, 10:19:09 PM »
Fucking love him.. hope i see a No look goal soon!
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,672
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11526 on: October 24, 2020, 10:19:44 PM »
Hopefully that goal will keep people off his back for a while.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,614
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11527 on: October 24, 2020, 10:21:29 PM »
Need a GIF of his roll into the net.
Logged
AHA!

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,601
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11528 on: October 24, 2020, 10:22:09 PM »
Quote from: TealC on October 24, 2020, 10:19:09 PM
Fucking love him.. hope i see a No look goal soon!
He created with his goal. He looked.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,028
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11529 on: October 24, 2020, 10:25:05 PM »
He seems sluggish. But right place right time today thank goodness. We needed that goal.
Logged

Offline ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,333
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11530 on: October 24, 2020, 10:34:19 PM »
Yeah I still feel like he's got more to give and is a little off the pace - would like to see Minamino given a chance in the 10 role behind that front 3.  But he still worked hard, the touch is there and he got his goal, so all good.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,264
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11531 on: October 25, 2020, 01:37:12 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on October 22, 2020, 06:14:41 PM
Ahhh see thats probably the problem. Most people do understand and appreciate what Jurgen wants from our central attacker, and understand we get that from Bobby.

But you get people like yourself who think it makes them more, I dunno, knowledgeable (?) to constantly mention it whilst thinking that because hes a unique player he should therefore be immune from criticism. He shouldnt be. And for quite some time now his performances havent been particularly good, including a lot of the things hes in the team for (pressing, making space for others, intelligent runs, bringing others into play). Thats not to say the current criticism isnt a little overblown because he was decent last night, but you need to maybe wind your neck in a little with telling others they dont understand something when you dont appear to even understand the pretty basic concept of form.

My neck is wound in.

It's my head that wobbles when it seems Bobby is getting stick and needs pulling out of the lineup for player x.

My basic argument is simple. We have a crack staff who analyzes each player every match down to his boot laces.

If Jurgen thought any player was off form for more than a match, he'd take him out.

If the analysts saw a drop off in performance, runs, meters run, sprints, lost possessions, tackles, pressing, etc all that would be given to Jurgen.

Anyone can have the opinion Bobby is off form. Fair enough. Seems to revolve around goals in most replies. Fair enough for them.

But Jurgen is the boss. He has all the stats and info. One might think Jurgen knows what to do with it all based on our success the last few years.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,328
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11532 on: October 25, 2020, 08:42:58 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on October 25, 2020, 01:37:12 AM

My basic argument is simple. We have a crack staff who analyzes each player every match down to his boot laces.

If Jurgen thought any player was off form for more than a match, he'd take him out.

If the analysts saw a drop off in performance, runs, meters run, sprints, lost possessions, tackles, pressing, etc all that would be given to Jurgen.


But Jurgen is the boss. He has all the stats and info. One might think Jurgen knows what to do with it all based on our success the last few years.
Every top manager has their soft spot or comfort blanket that ignores analytics and match form, no matter how rational, methodical and ruthless they may seem. We saw it with Rafa with you-know-who. That's not to say Bobby is being given overtly favourable treatment outside of the usual meritocracy, but Jurgen has a much stronger streak of loyalty and you do get the sense he has been trying to play him into form, because his drop off has been very noticeable of late.

I'm prepared to accept he knows how to handle each of his players individually, so it's reassuring to see our No.9 bag a goal (and a roll ;D) and even better demonstrate a hunger grabbing the ball to go again. I still think it's been a psychological slump (the lack of fans for 7 months possibly) rather than age-related deterioration.
« Last Edit: October 25, 2020, 08:45:06 AM by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,648
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11533 on: October 25, 2020, 08:54:27 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on October 25, 2020, 01:37:12 AM
My neck is wound in.

It's my head that wobbles when it seems Bobby is getting stick and needs pulling out of the lineup for player x.

My basic argument is simple. We have a crack staff who analyzes each player every match down to his boot laces.

If Jurgen thought any player was off form for more than a match, he'd take him out.

If the analysts saw a drop off in performance, runs, meters run, sprints, lost possessions, tackles, pressing, etc all that would be given to Jurgen.

Anyone can have the opinion Bobby is off form. Fair enough. Seems to revolve around goals in most replies. Fair enough for them.

But Jurgen is the boss. He has all the stats and info. One might think Jurgen knows what to do with it all based on our success the last few years.

His form has dipped , never mind his goal return .Last season he was winning 1.1 balls per 90 min in the final third and this season it has dropped to .18 per 90 min.
Looks tired to be honest .
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11534 on: October 25, 2020, 11:00:22 AM »
Clinton Morrison eulogising Firmino on Sky this morning...talking about how much space for Mane and Salah he creates by drawing defenders to him. Thinks he is irreplaceable and is key to how Liverpool play. Was also very good on Fabinho when the other muppet was putting the boot in. All round spoke real sense on all subjects and you could see he wasnt on board with the sky poor Jordan agenda.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,264
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11535 on: October 25, 2020, 02:43:01 PM »
It's like when Jurgen mentioned after he first moved to the club, that other coaches and people couldn't believe how good Bobby was. And this without being a "proper #9".

It's not a soft spot for Jurgen. It's based on facts and performance.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Gaz123456

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,931
  • 2005 - The best and worst year of my life
    • Elite Mortgage Advisers
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11536 on: October 25, 2020, 02:50:04 PM »
In Klopp's opinion he's good enough to keep his place - that's more than good enough for me. Believe!
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11537 on: October 25, 2020, 03:21:59 PM »
I'd make an argument that his post pandemic form was not good but we had no real other options to start (Origi is not good enough) and the whole team looked poorer; but the stats talk for themselves - 582 mins for 1 goal and 1 assist is truly bad; heck even before that, since the turn of the year he was not creating or scoring much either (882 mins, scoring 2 and assisting 3)
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,638
  • The first five yards........
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11538 on: October 25, 2020, 04:23:51 PM »
Firmino was very good again yesterday. Bordering on excellent I'd say. What is remarkable about him as a player is that he always seems to make the right runs - whether it's to find space to receive the ball, or open space for someone else. Sometimes he appears to saunter into space, other times (more than any other player we have) he makes a lung-bursting run to scramble the lines of the opposition or push a defence back. And he keeps on doing these things regardless of whether the ball arrives at his feet or not. The ultimate team player.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,333
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11539 on: October 25, 2020, 04:25:46 PM »
Agree on the runs and there were a couple of times that he burst past their backline without getting played in.  Having him run from deep, from behind our nominal centre forward can really help break that last defensive line.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,882
  • Meh sd
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11540 on: October 25, 2020, 04:53:33 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on October 24, 2020, 10:34:19 PM
Yeah I still feel like he's got more to give and is a little off the pace - would like to see Minamino given a chance in the 10 role behind that front 3.  But he still worked hard, the touch is there and he got his goal, so all good.
I haven't been too impressed by Minamino so far. Rather, watching him struggle has made me appreciate even more what a difficult role Firmino plays. It requires immense understanding of the game and technical skills , but also physical strength. Mane and Salah are great players, but their jobs are easy enough to understand.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,912
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11541 on: October 25, 2020, 06:24:43 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on October 25, 2020, 04:25:46 PM
Agree on the runs and there were a couple of times that he burst past their backline without getting played in.  Having him run from deep, from behind our nominal centre forward can really help break that last defensive line.
All of our front line were making runs but not being played in. That's one area where we can definitely improve. And Thiago is not too shabby at that; in fact he's more Xabi then shabby ;)
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,638
  • The first five yards........
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11542 on: October 25, 2020, 06:30:10 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 25, 2020, 06:24:43 PM
All of our front line were making runs but not being played in. That's one area where we can definitely improve. And Thiago is not too shabby at that; in fact he's more Xabi then shabby ;)

The runs serve a purpose regardless of whether they are played in. Firmino makes so many self-sacrificing runs because he's a team player. And he understands the concept of decoy. By running at speed from deep positions he pushes defenders backwards and creates space behind him. It's a bloody good tactic against teams applying the low block and hoping to keep their lines close together.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,912
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11543 on: October 25, 2020, 06:36:26 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 25, 2020, 06:30:10 PM
The runs serve a purpose regardless of whether they are played in. Firmino makes so many self-sacrificing runs because he's a team player. And he understands the concept of decoy. By running at speed from deep positions he pushes defenders backwards and creates space behind him. It's a bloody good tactic against teams applying the low block and hoping to keep their lines close together.
I agree, I've argued this case in the Mo Salah thread in the past when people were claiming he was having a bad game (there was a period when basically if he didn't score he was ''having a bad game'' Thank goodness that's passed now).

But it can also be a source of goals when you have a player like Thiago who, I expect, will be more likely to see and attempt the pass than the others. Unless it's contrary to instructions, of course, but I can't see that.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 799
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11544 on: October 25, 2020, 07:41:07 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 25, 2020, 06:30:10 PM
The runs serve a purpose regardless of whether they are played in. Firmino makes so many self-sacrificing runs because he's a team player. And he understands the concept of decoy. By running at speed from deep positions he pushes defenders backwards and creates space behind him. It's a bloody good tactic against teams applying the low block and hoping to keep their lines close together.

This is a brilliant observation. Think theres an argument to be made about Firminos goalscoring over the last however many months but he still remains one of our (if not the) most intelligent players in those games against low blocks. His understanding of space is phenomenal.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • A miserable bastard
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,116
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11545 on: October 25, 2020, 07:46:02 PM »
Anyone who doesn't rate him is a Tory.

That's all I've got.
Logged

Offline Chig

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,058
  • YNWA!
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11546 on: October 26, 2020, 02:01:51 AM »
Got the goal he needed, now let's show us some of those no look goals and passes that we wanted!!
Logged
KD7 SG8 RF9 JB10

Offline jckliew

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,470
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11547 on: Today at 08:51:20 AM »
Very poor form presently .
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,705
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11548 on: Today at 09:08:49 AM »
Quote from: JP! on October 25, 2020, 07:46:02 PM
Anyone who doesn't rate him is a Tory.

That's all I've got.

You should've kept it.
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,230
  • Yeah right..
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11549 on: Today at 02:31:17 PM »
Warning: Don't try and intervene when reds fans are having fun.  :lmao
Could play this a million times & not get bored.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/g3ceshDXAaI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/g3ceshDXAaI</a>
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,823
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11550 on: Today at 03:15:50 PM »
I hate myself for suggesting it, but surely Jota needs to be replacing Bobby in the starting XI for the foreseeable future?
Logged

Online markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,600
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11551 on: Today at 03:32:48 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:15:50 PM
I hate myself for suggesting it, but surely Jota needs to be replacing Bobby in the starting XI for the foreseeable future?
Bobby could well be back on the edge of returning to good form after the goal, but they will both get most games anyway, 60 or 30mins of each in rotation I suspect.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,912
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11552 on: Today at 03:52:04 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 02:31:17 PM
Warning: Don't try and intervene when reds fans are having fun.  :lmao
Could play this a million times & not get bored.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/g3ceshDXAaI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/g3ceshDXAaI</a>
Heh heh I recognise a couple of the lads there. They really had a ball :)
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11553 on: Today at 04:18:22 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 02:31:17 PM
Warning: Don't try and intervene when reds fans are having fun.  :lmao
Could play this a million times & not get bored.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/g3ceshDXAaI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/g3ceshDXAaI</a>

It's this that I miss most. Fuck VAR that's what going to the match is all about.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,728
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11554 on: Today at 04:24:23 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 02:31:17 PM
Warning: Don't try and intervene when reds fans are having fun.  :lmao
Could play this a million times & not get bored.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/g3ceshDXAaI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/g3ceshDXAaI</a>


Which game is that? One of my favourite memories of singing Bobby's song is after Bayern away outside the ground, it went on for so long.

Well, that's just depressed me even more!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,136
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11555 on: Today at 04:48:13 PM »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 08:51:20 AM
Very poor form presently .

Yea but...
The first step is getting into position to miss.
He did that yesterday!
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11556 on: Today at 04:53:57 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:15:50 PM
I hate myself for suggesting it, but surely Jota needs to be replacing Bobby in the starting XI for the foreseeable future?

Maybe but we would have to tweak how we play to go along with that. A poor Bobby is still somewhat effective simply for providing the Firmino role.

I am not saying we shouldn't change the forward line a bit, play a little different, but we would have to rather than trying to have a player play in a similar fashion to Bobby.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,136
  • Believer
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11557 on: Today at 05:30:50 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:15:50 PM
I hate myself for suggesting it, but surely Jota needs to be replacing Bobby in the starting XI for the foreseeable future?

No need to hate yourself mate. Players come in and out of form. Bobby is a player that is still effective even when not playing well but Jota has proven his worth in the few games he has played and potentially deserves a starting place now as preferred option. Our best managers over the years have never really been shy in dropping anyone if they think it improves the team. That's what it's all about irrespective of our affection for certain players like Bobby.

The real question is whether Jota coming in would mean a slight tweak in formation, and whether that would arguably be worse than our usual front 3.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019
Pages: 1 ... 284 285 286 287 288 [289]   Go Up
« previous next »
 