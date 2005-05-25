« previous next »
Roberto Firmino

Re: Roberto Firmino
October 20, 2020, 01:01:13 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 20, 2020, 12:56:44 PM
This is the same poster that replied to me saying did he even have a shot on Saturday and he's been shocking for a while with . . . . No he hasn't.

1 goal in 20 games but it doesn't matter because he's a hybrid CF/AM/DM/CB and runs a lot.

He's had some poor performances but the notion that all he does ''runs a lot'' is far off.

Re: Roberto Firmino
October 20, 2020, 01:03:52 PM
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October 20, 2020, 01:00:00 PM
Go on then Mr Digital/Hyperbole, how long has he been "shocking" for, and why does Klopp seem to pretty much always select him in his strongest XI? A strongest XI that did pretty well last season...

My "no he hasn't" was in direct response to "he's been shocking for a while".

Last season and the first 5 games of this one. 1 goal at home all of last season along with 0 goals at all this season and general sloppiness with his passing. He's only had 2 shots in the first 5 games. Couldn't tell you why Klopp picks him all the time. Is he even assisting much these days? He has to be surely as Mane and Salah are still scoring all the time and he makes them world class doesn't he?
Re: Roberto Firmino
October 20, 2020, 01:06:20 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 20, 2020, 01:03:52 PM
Last season and the first 5 games of this one. 1 goal at home all of last season along with 0 goals at all this season and general sloppiness with his passing. He's only had 2 shots in the first 5 games. Couldn't tell you why Klopp picks him all the time. Is he even assisting much these days? He has to be surely as Mane and Salah are still scoring all the time and he makes them world class doesn't he?
So he has been "shocking" since the start of last season, is that what you're saying?

You're also saying you don't know why Klopp picks him for pretty much every game?

Just want to clarify what you're saying.

Re: Roberto Firmino
October 20, 2020, 01:07:44 PM
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October 20, 2020, 01:06:20 PM
So he has been "shocking" since the start of last season, is that what you're saying?

You're also saying you don't know why Klopp picks him for pretty much every game?

Just want to clarify what you're saying.

Read what I said. Can't be arsed going around in circles with Bobby Firmino's superfan.
Re: Roberto Firmino
October 20, 2020, 01:08:59 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 20, 2020, 01:01:13 PM
He's had some poor performances but the notion that all he does ''runs a lot'' is far off.

What else has he offered lately?
Re: Roberto Firmino
October 20, 2020, 01:11:32 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 20, 2020, 01:07:44 PM
Read what I said. Can't be arsed going around in circles with Bobby Firmino's superfan.
There be goes again! I've said Bobby needs a rest and has been off form. That's different to "shocking" for the past year.

So what I asked above, is that what you're saying? Firmino has been "shocking" for over a year and you have no idea why Klopp has him as a first choice?

Also, is everything 1/10 or 10/10 in your world?
Re: Roberto Firmino
October 20, 2020, 01:13:02 PM
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October 20, 2020, 01:11:32 PM
There be goes again! I've said Bobby needs a rest and has been off form. That's different to "shocking" for the past year.

So what I asked above, is that what you're saying? Firmino has been "shocking" for over a year and you have no idea why Klopp has him as a first choice?

Also, is everything 1/10 or 10/10 in your world?

Do yourself a favour and go through the last few pages in the thread and you can see it's not only me who think's he's been shite lately. Go and cry into your bobby firmino pillow.
Re: Roberto Firmino
October 20, 2020, 01:16:48 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 20, 2020, 01:08:59 PM
What else has he offered lately?

Oh I don't know Andy, how about his pressing which is integral part of how we're set up in the final third, his movement, his link up play with both of the wide forwards?

Is he performing at his best? No. He could be doing more in terms of scoring goals, I agree, even in his role. Can he improve his passing, of course he can. But again the notion that he just runs a lot, and does fck all else is incorrect.

Last season in the league

9 goals, 8 assists, 10 ''big chances created per PL.com



2018/2019

12 goals, 6 assists, 8 ''big chances created ''

2017/2018

15 goals, 7 assists, 11 ''big chances created''

2016/2017

11 goals, 7 assists , 11 ''big chances created''

2015/2016

10 goals, 7 assists, 9 ''big chances created''


Last season was his lowest tally goal-scoring wise in the league, however his playmaking ability is on the same level as his overall time here. He can improve in terms of scoring goals, and cutting out the sloppiness of his play.  However he is still making an impact in terms of creativity. Right now in the league he has 2 assists already with 2 ''big chances'' created, with no goals.




Re: Roberto Firmino
October 20, 2020, 01:24:09 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 20, 2020, 01:16:48 PM
Oh I don't know Andy, how about his pressing which is integral part of how we're set up in the final third, his movement, his link up play with both of the wide forwards?

Is he performing at his best? No. He could be doing more in terms of scoring goals, I agree, even in his role. Can he improve his passing, of course he can. But again the notion that he just runs a lot, and does fck all else is incorrect.

Last season in the league

9 goals, 8 assists, 10 ''big chances created per PL.com



2018/2019

12 goals, 6 assists, 8 ''big chances created ''

2017/2018

15 goals, 7 assists, 11 ''big chances created''

2016/2017

11 goals, 7 assists , 11 ''big chances created''

2015/2016

10 goals, 7 assists, 9 ''big chances created''


Last season was his lowest tally goal-scoring wise in the league, however his playmaking ability is on the same level as his overall time here. He can improve in terms of scoring goals, and cutting out the sloppiness of his play.  However he is still making an impact in terms of creativity. Right now in the league he has 2 assists already with 2 ''big chances'' created, with no goals.

I dont know why you are showing me stats from previous seasons when Ive said hes been shite just last season and this season and the stats prove it?
Re: Roberto Firmino
October 20, 2020, 01:24:47 PM
Just to reiterate, he is lacking in front of goal, and his accuracy was down last year compared to his overall average whilst he's been here. He missed 20 ''big chances'' per the same source PL.com, and in previous seasons he didn't have over 10 of those chances missed. So clearly in that aspect he needs to improve or he's just declined in that area and won't be able to do so.

However as I said, his creativity is still there and is in line with his overall numbers since he's been here.

So again the notion that he's been abysmal is off, and the notion that he just runs a lot is off as well. That's not to say that he can't improve as I've said, but this is an objective view imo.
Re: Roberto Firmino
October 20, 2020, 01:26:25 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 20, 2020, 01:24:09 PM
I dont know why you are showing me stats from previous seasons when Ive said hes been shite just last season and this season and the stats prove it?

Andy it would help if you read. I provided context to his stats. You said he was abysmal since last season. I showed you overall his numbers in terms of chances created and assists, that way you can see where he stands compared to what he's done in previous years. [including last season and this seaosn] It was also done to highlight that his goal-scoring has gone down [which I stated], but his playmaking is still there. Ergo why I presented all of that.

The stats prove

1. he needs to score more compared to his averages
2. he is assisting and creating like he has in the past
3. he does more than just running a lot based on your view


Re: Roberto Firmino
October 20, 2020, 01:30:05 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 20, 2020, 01:26:25 PM
Andy it would help if you read. I provided context to his stats. You said he was abysmal since last season. I showed you overall his numbers in terms of chances created and assists, that way you can see where he stands compared to what he's done in previous years. [including last season and this seaosn] It was also done to highlight that his goal-scoring has gone down [which I stated], but his playmaking is still there. Ergo why I presented all of that.

The stats prove

1. he needs to score more compared to his averages
2. he is assisting and creating like he has in the past
3. he does more than just running a lot based on your view

We will see what the stats are at the end of this season then wont we. 0 goals and 2 assists in 5 games so far with only 2 shots on goal. Lets see if he can improve and hopefully he does.
Re: Roberto Firmino
October 20, 2020, 01:32:37 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 20, 2020, 01:30:05 PM
We will see what the stats are at the end of this season then wont we. 0 goals and 2 assists in 5 games so far with only 2 shots on goal. Lets see if he can improve and hopefully he does.

He's taken 8 shots overall. In front of goal he should improve, I agree and hopefully he does, we will see if last season was a one off in that regard or he's actual declined when it comes to that. his creativity imo, I'm not worried about.

Re: Roberto Firmino
October 20, 2020, 01:43:35 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 20, 2020, 01:13:02 PM
Do yourself a favour and go through the last few pages in the thread and you can see it's not only me who think's he's been shite lately. Go and cry into your bobby firmino pillow.
Haha, the inevitable ad hominem attack.

Now he's "shite" as well as "shocking"

Re: Roberto Firmino
Yesterday at 11:52:10 PM
Currently Shadow of the player he has been for us.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 07:17:52 AM
I think Minamino really needs to get a few games up front because on current form theres absolutely nothing Firmino is doing to justify being an automatic starter. Taki on the other hand looked decent when he came on.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 07:45:38 AM
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 11:52:10 PM
Currently Shadow of the player he has been for us.

Noooo mate Klopp keeps starting him so it doesnt matter.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 07:57:11 AM
We all love Bobby no question but...

No excuse really (now we have understudies) for Klopp not to rest/rotate/drop him now for his own benefit. He's playing as if he's aged 5 years from the Firmino we drooled over, whereas it's only been 12 months or so in real time. The little touches are still there, but he struggles to beat his man, his link up play has all but vanished and his always erratic finishing is now as blunt as a spoon. I don't know if it's just a conditioning thing or something more psychological, but it's painfully hard to watch right now given we know what he's capable of.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 08:22:53 AM
Since Ali baptised him hes gone to shit! Touch of God my arse.
Re: Roberto Firmino
Today at 08:24:39 AM
His link play is still ok at times but his threat on goal has died a death. I get that he plays a different role and the front three never link up as well when he isnt on the field but even so his goal scoring record and even his danger to the opposition needs to improve big time.
