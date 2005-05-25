The success we've had and great football we've seen with lots of goals will one day look even more impressive when you realise we've done it all with an attacking midfielder upfront, or 'false 9' - Because at the end of the day, that's what Firmino always has been, an attacking midfielder. One thing that's always bugged me about players in that position is how few goals they tend to score, good for creativity and assists etc, but usually poor in front of goal despite how talented they are. Firmino's goal tallies for an attacking midfielder have been exceptional. 27 goals in 2017/18 was ridiculous. I know he's having a bad time of it at the minute, in a few aspects of his game, but his contributions have been superb. He takes up far deeper positions than Salah and Mane for fucks sake.



I think now would be an excellent chance to utilise him in that #10 position and move on from this false 9, playing 4-2-3-1. That attack with Jota on the left, Mane right and Salah through the middle with Bobby behind could play some absurd football. I think people thought something similar would happen when the talk was we wanted Werner, but if you utilise them 4 players effectively it'd be even better imo. I'd love to see it, probably even more so if Fabinho is having to play at centre half.