« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 282 283 284 285 286 [287]   Go Down

Author Topic: Roberto Firmino  (Read 1271985 times)

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,076
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11440 on: Yesterday at 12:03:16 PM »
Not a natural goal scorer. Its time to move him back from the front line. If we really think this season is going to be a mental one and we should attack to cover our defensive issues, then it should be 4-2-3-1 with Bobby at 10.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,102
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11441 on: Yesterday at 12:23:36 PM »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 12:03:16 PM
Not a natural goal scorer. Its time to move him back from the front line. If we really think this season is going to be a mental one and we should attack to cover our defensive issues, then it should be 4-2-3-1 with Bobby at 10.

Problem with that is his propensity to give the ball away will make us even more vulnerable defensively - I'd rather he gives it away to the opposition defence than opposition midfield.

Bar perhaps a patch in 2018/19 when we were using Shaqiri on the wing, I'm also not sure he's ever looked convincing as a number ten. We're also stacked with midfield options so I can't see it.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,475
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11442 on: Yesterday at 01:06:08 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:43:13 AM
Nevermind scoring did he even have a shot on Saturday? He's been shocking for a while now.
No he hasn't.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Bucko - Dubai

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 93
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11443 on: Yesterday at 01:21:55 PM »
I feel with Bobby he has similarities with Lovren where because he is such a popular, well liked player among the squad and clearly gets on extremely well with Salah and Mane on the pitch that Klopp is a little lenient with him
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,425
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11444 on: Yesterday at 01:24:18 PM »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 01:21:55 PM
I feel with Bobby he has similarities with Lovren where because he is such a popular, well liked player among the squad and clearly gets on extremely well with Salah and Mane on the pitch that Klopp is a little lenient with him

If you think that Klopp is lenient on him, then you've clearly not paid attention to Klopp and his professionalism as a coach.

Logged

Offline Dree

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11445 on: Yesterday at 01:42:03 PM »
Maybe he just needs a break or some competition with Origi getting some games in his best position. I always felt Sturridge being around was helpful in 18/19 as competition, whereas Minamino hasnt really shown that hes worth starting in a meaningful game yet.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,425
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11446 on: Yesterday at 01:48:28 PM »
Quote from: Dree on Yesterday at 01:42:03 PM
Maybe he just needs a break or some competition with Origi getting some games in his best position. I always felt Sturridge being around was helpful in 18/19 as competition, whereas Minamino hasnt really shown that hes worth starting in a meaningful game yet.

Sturridge didn't prove any more competition for a spot than Minamino currently.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,759
  • Seis Veces
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11447 on: Yesterday at 02:50:34 PM »
The success we've had and great football we've seen with lots of goals will one day look even more impressive when you realise we've done it all with an attacking midfielder upfront, or 'false 9' - Because at the end of the day, that's what Firmino always has been, an attacking midfielder. One thing that's always bugged me about players in that position is how few goals they tend to score, good for creativity and assists etc, but usually poor in front of goal despite how talented they are. Firmino's goal tallies for an attacking midfielder have been exceptional. 27 goals in 2017/18 was ridiculous. I know he's having a bad time of it at the minute, in a few aspects of his game, but his contributions have been superb. He takes up far deeper positions than Salah and Mane for fucks sake.

I think now would be an excellent chance to utilise him in that #10 position and move on from this false 9, playing 4-2-3-1. That attack with Jota on the left, Mane right and Salah through the middle with Bobby behind could play some absurd football. I think people thought something similar would happen when the talk was we wanted Werner, but if you utilise them 4 players effectively it'd be even better imo. I'd love to see it, probably even more so if Fabinho is having to play at centre half.
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,050
  • YNWA
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11448 on: Yesterday at 02:55:55 PM »
Not sure why youd want to move Mane off the left where he excels in cutting in onto his right foot.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,425
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11449 on: Yesterday at 03:01:30 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 02:55:55 PM
Not sure why youd want to move Mane off the left where he excels in cutting in onto his right foot.

He had an excellent year when he played on the left for us in his first season as well, let's not forget that
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,742
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11450 on: Yesterday at 04:11:16 PM »
Think we just need to wait and let things to develop. Jota has only just arrived, same with Thiago. Let them settle and get their feet under the table (and away from fucking yard dogs) and then we'll see how the team dynamics might alter a bit.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,630
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11451 on: Yesterday at 06:15:20 PM »
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,926
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11452 on: Yesterday at 06:19:30 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 06:15:20 PM
Good argument.

To be topped by hes been shocking for a while now?
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,425
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11453 on: Yesterday at 06:23:43 PM »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 02:50:34 PM
The success we've had and great football we've seen with lots of goals will one day look even more impressive when you realise we've done it all with an attacking midfielder upfront, or 'false 9' - Because at the end of the day, that's what Firmino always has been, an attacking midfielder. One thing that's always bugged me about players in that position is how few goals they tend to score, good for creativity and assists etc, but usually poor in front of goal despite how talented they are. Firmino's goal tallies for an attacking midfielder have been exceptional. 27 goals in 2017/18 was ridiculous. I know he's having a bad time of it at the minute, in a few aspects of his game, but his contributions have been superb. He takes up far deeper positions than Salah and Mane for fucks sake.

I think now would be an excellent chance to utilise him in that #10 position and move on from this false 9, playing 4-2-3-1. That attack with Jota on the left, Mane right and Salah through the middle with Bobby behind could play some absurd football. I think people thought something similar would happen when the talk was we wanted Werner, but if you utilise them 4 players effectively it'd be even better imo. I'd love to see it, probably even more so if Fabinho is having to play at centre half.

I look forward to that as well and I think against certain sides we will
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,630
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11454 on: Yesterday at 06:36:30 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:19:30 PM
To be topped by hes been shocking for a while now?

Before that I said nevermind scoring he didnt even have a shot on Saturday. The blind spot for Firmino on here is bewildering and Im a fan of him.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,425
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11455 on: Yesterday at 06:43:37 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 06:36:30 PM
Before that I said nevermind scoring he didnt even have a shot on Saturday. The blind spot for Firmino on here is bewildering and Im a fan of him.

As far as I can rembember he was never i n a position to do so
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,631
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11456 on: Yesterday at 06:45:16 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:11:16 PM
Think we just need to wait and let things to develop. Jota has only just arrived, same with Thiago. Let them settle and get their feet under the table (and away from fucking yard dogs) and then we'll see how the team dynamics might alter a bit.

I bet Jota was hoping his number wasn't called on Saturday! The whole subs bench whistling tunelessly and avoiding the coaches eye in the hope they wouldn't be called on to go over the top. ;D
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,207
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11457 on: Yesterday at 09:21:49 PM »
Jota doesn't do 25% of what Bobby offers the team.

Jota has come on Saturday and played on the left, Mane went into the middle. If Jurgen thought Jota could do what Bobby does, he'd have put him in the middle. He didn't and that should tell you something.

If one wanted to be blunt, Jota has started two matches for us. We've lost both and those have been our only losses this season. Villa and Arsenal on pens in the Cup.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Amatt

  • Amoo, Amass.....
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11458 on: Yesterday at 09:30:15 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:21:49 PM
Jota doesn't do 25% of what Bobby offers the team.

Jota has come on Saturday and played on the left, Mane went into the middle. If Jurgen thought Jota could do what Bobby does, he'd have put him in the middle. He didn't and that should tell you something.

If one wanted to be blunt, Jota has started two matches for us. We've lost both and those have been our only losses this season. Villa and Arsenal on pens in the Cup.

Hmm. He also scored when he came on against Arsenal in the league. Firmino has two league goals since January!
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,475
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11459 on: Yesterday at 10:17:29 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 06:15:20 PM
Good argument.
You didn't put an argument forward, you just called him "shocking".

Klopp disagrees, what's your evidence?
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Scottymuser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11460 on: Yesterday at 10:24:16 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:21:49 PM
Jota doesn't do 25% of what Bobby offers the team.

Jota has come on Saturday and played on the left, Mane went into the middle. If Jurgen thought Jota could do what Bobby does, he'd have put him in the middle. He didn't and that should tell you something.

If one wanted to be blunt, Jota has started two matches for us. We've lost both and those have been our only losses this season. Villa and Arsenal on pens in the Cup.

Equally, we could look at the Everton game, Bobby probably had his best game for us in a while, and yet despite this, against a team who we *should* be treating like a mid table side, he had zero shots, created zero chances, was our weakest passer not called Sadio, and his most "game impacting" moment came from when he gave the ball away in our own half which led to their best chance of the first half.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,630
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11461 on: Yesterday at 11:27:22 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 10:17:29 PM
You didn't put an argument forward, you just called him "shocking".

Klopp disagrees, what's your evidence?

1 goal in 20 games and general sloppiness in his all round play. Whats your defence?
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,207
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11462 on: Today at 12:24:23 AM »
Quote from: Amatt on Yesterday at 09:30:15 PM
Hmm. He also scored when he came on against Arsenal in the league. Firmino has two league goals since January!

So you'd take 1 goal in 5 appearances --- one loss, one draw, and one win in the League, with a win over Lincoln City and a loss to Arsenal in the Cup to play Jota.

Or how many wins since January did we have with Bobby , who can't score a lick?

And people wonder why Jurgen plays someone who helps the side win.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline The 1989 Brit Awards

  • He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,746
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11463 on: Today at 12:30:20 AM »
When Firmino is at his best, he brings out uber Salah and uber Mane.

He does need to score a bit more though. Even he would agree with that, if there's any striker's hunger in him.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,742
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11464 on: Today at 12:34:12 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:45:16 PM
I bet Jota was hoping his number wasn't called on Saturday! The whole subs bench whistling tunelessly and avoiding the coaches eye in the hope they wouldn't be called on to go over the top. ;D
;D

This explains why Kelleher was pretending to be asleep. He was afraid Pickford would smash both his legs and remove his spine while attempting to swap shirts at the end
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,475
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11465 on: Today at 08:25:12 AM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:27:22 PM
1 goal in 20 games and general sloppiness in his all round play. Whats your defence?
Klopp continuing to play him. Us winning the league with our highest every points score.

He might have had some off games and performances that are below his high standard over the last year - but that's not the same as being "shocking for quite a while now".

But you stick to your hyperbole...
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online Amatt

  • Amoo, Amass.....
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11466 on: Today at 09:09:14 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:24:23 AM
So you'd take 1 goal in 5 appearances --- one loss, one draw, and one win in the League, with a win over Lincoln City and a loss to Arsenal in the Cup to play Jota.

Or how many wins since January did we have with Bobby , who can't score a lick?

And people wonder why Jurgen plays someone who helps the side win.

I didnt say that tho did I?  I was highlighting your utter shite argument that when Jota plays we lose. As a front player its the least to expect you chip in with goals. And Jota has a better scoring record than Firmino after all.
Logged

Online harryc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,375
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #11467 on: Today at 09:13:03 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 08:25:12 AM
Klopp continuing to play him. Us winning the league with our highest every points score.

He might have had some off games and performances that are below his high standard over the last year - but that's not the same as being "shocking for quite a while now".

But you stick to your hyperbole...

Could make the argument that Mané and Salah have been carrying him for quite a while now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 282 283 284 285 286 [287]   Go Up
« previous next »
 