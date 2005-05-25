« previous next »
Roberto Firmino

Jookie

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11400 on: October 14, 2020, 04:44:16 PM
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on October 14, 2020, 01:41:30 PM
He's a really good player - quite the midfield Villa have amassed - amazed City didn't exercise their buy-back clause for him as he's far better than Rodri and Fernandinho in that role

Agree with this.

Really like Douglas Luiz and was surprised City didnt exercise their buy back clause. Was the buy back only this summer?

Only 22 Luiz so will get better with age
Scottymuser

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11401 on: October 15, 2020, 12:46:48 AM
Quote from: Jookie on October 14, 2020, 11:40:10 AM
In these 2 qualifiers, it's been Casimeiro, Coutinho and Douglas Luiz in a midfield 3. Douglas Luiz has had really good reviews of his 2 displays as well.

Looking back at previous games in 2019, Arthur played in midfield a fair bit with Casimiero.

Fabinho has never really been 1st choice for Brazil. He's only got 12 caps and they'll all come in friendlies (5 starts and 7 sub appearances). He's also played RB a fair bit during those 12 appearances.

It seems a bit odd as we see Fabinho as a elite DM who you'd have expected to play a lot more than 12 times for his country by 26 years old. Maybe in Brazil he's not rated as highly. Or they don't see him and Casimiero as a midfield pair.

Would be interesting to know what the wider non-Liverpool football world thought of Fabinho. I think most Liverpool fans view him as a world class DM. I'm not 100% sure everybody else does.

I think they are a little spoilt for choice, IF they only want to play 1 DM, as up until last season Casemiro was probably the best in the world in that position, and Fernandinho was incredible too - you would not want to play either player alongside Fab as it would be too defensive against all bar the best of teams.  It's only this last season just gone that Casemiro wasn't as good as he normally is which makes the decision harder, but I can understand why they went with a more "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" attitude when debating between the two.  Coutinho is still World Class, as he showed in the run in for the CL and Bundesliga for BM, and at the start of this season for Barce, so it makes sense he gets in the team; Luiz is the one I'd not have expected to get in the team ahead of someone like Richarlison, or Arthur Melo.
him_15

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11402 on: October 15, 2020, 01:20:24 AM
Hope Bobby can bring his national form back here.
Trendisdestiny

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11403 on: Today at 02:45:24 AM
On the fact Firmino hasnt scored yet this season and when that becomes a problem - Jurgen Klopp



I dont know when that becomes a problem for me; for me, its not even close to becoming a problem. These are the things where I have to be different to the outside world. If I would judge moments as much as you have to judge moments  and moments are not only a second or a game, or two games or three games, moments can be a period. For me, its just important how influential the player is, how it works for the team. Now we lost the last Premier League game obviously. Before that, we won all the Premier League games and Bobby didnt score, but Bobby was incredibly influential.

It was always clear when a player like Bobby, if he is not scoring and people start focusing on that then you realise that even he loses the ball from time to time. Then you add it on  he doesnt score and loses balls and all these kinds of things. All of a sudden, you speak about: Is that Bobby Firmino? Yes, it is. I was in training, he scored twice for Brazil, he is in a top shape, to be honest, and will play as long as he can. Its normal that you discuss it. We discuss performances  individual and team performances  but not in the same way as you, obviously. Yes, we want him to score, we want him to come into the position where he can score. Yes, he could have scored, for example, at Villa, early and plenty; twice, for sure. I know that and he doesnt like that, I dont like it, but its not the one thing I think about when I think about Bobby, obviously.
JC the Messiah

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11404 on: Today at 04:29:24 AM
Played more minutes for Klopp than any other player.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11405 on: Today at 05:00:21 AM
Hell score 2 today.
JC the Messiah

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11406 on: Today at 05:02:30 AM
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 05:00:21 AM
Hell score 2 today.
... and in the second half?
RedSamba

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11407 on: Today at 03:46:52 PM
Offered absolutely nothing today... again
fucking appalled

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11408 on: Today at 03:56:34 PM
Apart from being heavily involved in the first and a lot of nice touches in the game, no he didnt.
farawayred

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11409 on: Today at 04:06:41 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:56:34 PM
Apart from being heavily involved in the first and a lot of nice touches in the game, no he didnt.
Yeah, minor things like that. But he didnt score again. ;)
RedSamba

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11410 on: Today at 04:12:07 PM
third time this season without a shot on target  ;) if you think this is acceptable for a center forward  :wave
Fiasco

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11411 on: Today at 04:12:56 PM
I thought he was better today. Not perfect, but better.
aw1991

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11412 on: Today at 04:12:56 PM
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 04:12:07 PM
third time this season without a shot on target  ;) if you think this is acceptable for a center forward  :wave
For a center forward? No.

This is the Bobby Firmino thread though
RedSamba

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11413 on: Today at 04:14:26 PM
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 04:12:56 PM
For a center forward? No.

This is the Bobby Firmino thread though


pardon me, I forgot that he is a false nine-DM-AM and immune to criticism  ::)
aw1991

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11414 on: Today at 04:17:38 PM
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 04:14:26 PM
pardon me, I forgot that he is a fake nine-DM-AM and immune to criticism  ::)
No but he isn't a "center forward" so your point don't stand. FWIW I think he's been below his average for a while, but this isn't the match to criticize him for.
Klopp Your Hands

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11415 on: Today at 04:18:39 PM
I think we need to change things up a bit, give Bobby a break.
disgraced cake

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11416 on: Today at 04:27:14 PM
I've said for a couple of weeks I'd take him out in place of Jota, and I know he had the needless games in SA, but it was another performance you've come to expect from him. It's not the lack of goals, never has been, it's the all round sloppiness in his game. Certainly wouldn't play him in Amsterdam.
lgvkarlos

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11417 on: Today at 04:28:14 PM
Looked back to normal today, especially the first half.
MJD-L4

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11418 on: Today at 04:44:50 PM
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 04:12:07 PM
third time this season without a shot on target  ;) if you think this is acceptable for a center forward  :wave

His finishing has been atrocious so far this season. Jota needs to start next week. Bobby has offered very, very little for months now.
elsewhere

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #11419 on: Today at 05:04:12 PM
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 04:44:50 PM
His finishing has been atrocious so far this season. Jota needs to start next week. Bobby has offered very, very little for months now.
Agreed, Jota substitution was quite late today imo. Hopefully he starts next weekend, maybe some rest helps Bobby anyways.
