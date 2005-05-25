On the fact Firmino hasnt scored yet this season and when that becomes a problem - Jurgen Klopp







I dont know when that becomes a problem for me; for me, its not even close to becoming a problem. These are the things where I have to be different to the outside world. If I would judge moments as much as you have to judge moments  and moments are not only a second or a game, or two games or three games, moments can be a period. For me, its just important how influential the player is, how it works for the team. Now we lost the last Premier League game obviously. Before that, we won all the Premier League games and Bobby didnt score, but Bobby was incredibly influential.



It was always clear when a player like Bobby, if he is not scoring and people start focusing on that then you realise that even he loses the ball from time to time. Then you add it on  he doesnt score and loses balls and all these kinds of things. All of a sudden, you speak about: Is that Bobby Firmino? Yes, it is. I was in training, he scored twice for Brazil, he is in a top shape, to be honest, and will play as long as he can. Its normal that you discuss it. We discuss performances  individual and team performances  but not in the same way as you, obviously. Yes, we want him to score, we want him to come into the position where he can score. Yes, he could have scored, for example, at Villa, early and plenty; twice, for sure. I know that and he doesnt like that, I dont like it, but its not the one thing I think about when I think about Bobby, obviously.