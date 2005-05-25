On the fact Firmino hasnt scored yet this season and when that becomes a problem
- Jurgen Klopp
I dont know when that becomes a problem for me; for me, its not even close to becoming a problem. These are the things where I have to be different to the outside world. If I would judge moments as much as you have to judge moments and moments are not only a second or a game, or two games or three games, moments can be a period. For me, its just important how influential the player is, how it works for the team. Now we lost the last Premier League game obviously. Before that, we won all the Premier League games and Bobby didnt score, but Bobby was incredibly influential.
It was always clear when a player like Bobby, if he is not scoring and people start focusing on that then you realise that even he loses the ball from time to time. Then you add it on he doesnt score and loses balls and all these kinds of things. All of a sudden, you speak about: Is that Bobby Firmino? Yes, it is. I was in training, he scored twice for Brazil, he is in a top shape, to be honest, and will play as long as he can. Its normal that you discuss it. We discuss performances individual and team performances but not in the same way as you, obviously. Yes, we want him to score, we want him to come into the position where he can score. Yes, he could have scored, for example, at Villa, early and plenty; twice, for sure. I know that and he doesnt like that, I dont like it, but its not the one thing I think about when I think about Bobby, obviously.