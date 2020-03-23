« previous next »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 01:08:36 AM
That isnt a cold hard fact.

In fact it's not a fact at all  ::) ::)

Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:28:46 AM
In fact it's not a fact at all  ::) ::)



Really no goals in his last 12 League games, no assists in his last 10 League games and his key passes have dropped from around 2.2 to 1.2 per game. He is now taking more shots has a higher Xg but is scoring far less goals. We all love Bobby but his output has fallen off a cliff lately.

As I said for me his form has dropped off and teams are working harder to deny him space.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:23:06 AM
Really no goals in his last 12 League games, no assists in his last 10 League games and his key passes have dropped from around 2.2 to 1.2 per game. He is now taking more shots has a higher Xg but is scoring far less goals. We all love Bobby but his output has fallen off a cliff lately.

As I said for me his form has dropped off and teams are working harder to deny him space.

When we won against Villa that would have been 11 goals without a game and 9 without assist but you didn't write anything.

People are judging him on result and not performance.

Firmino is reminding me of Gini when he first came. When we won, Gini unnoticed play and movement were central to our controlling the midfield. When we lost or drew,  it was what did he do?

Firmino should score more, and there is a false narrative about his play as evidenced by him having the 3rd most shots in the league but it comes across a bit silly to bring it up after this result, considering he was denied by mm
He's brilliant.

But what's going on with the pink, bubbly hair? My girlfriend is not impressed.
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 11:51:07 AM
He's brilliant.

But what's going on with the pink, bubbly hair? My girlfriend is not impressed.
Tbf it's only his second worst hairstyle

Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 11:40:31 AM
When we won against Villa that would have been 11 goals without a game and 9 without assist but you didn't write anything.

People are judging him on result and not performance.

Firmino is reminding me of Gini when he first came. When we won, Gini unnoticed play and movement were central to our controlling the midfield. When we lost or drew,  it was what did he do?

Firmino should score more, and there is a false narrative about his play as evidenced by him having the 3rd most shots in the league but it comes across a bit silly to bring it up after this result, considering he was denied by mm


Would you say Bobby is in good form and looking confident.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:34:13 PM
Would you say Bobby is in good form and looking confident.

No I wouldn't to be honest.
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 12:50:11 PM
No I wouldn't to be honest.

I think Bobby played well yesterday but as Mignolet once said said Firmino just isn't a killer in the box - that's just how he is. I think we rely too much on Salah and Mane for goals at times and so it would be good to have a top class Firmino type player that can alternate with the Brazilian when he is struggling for goals.
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 11:51:07 AM
He's brilliant.

But what's going on with the pink, bubbly hair? My girlfriend is not impressed.
It's the dodgiest barnet since his last dodgy one

Honesty those tight poodle perms look rank on anyone except terry mac
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:23:06 AM
Really no goals in his last 12 League games, no assists in his last 10 League games and his key passes have dropped from around 2.2 to 1.2 per game. He is now taking more shots has a higher Xg but is scoring far less goals. We all love Bobby but his output has fallen off a cliff lately.

As I said for me his form has dropped off and teams are working harder to deny him space.

We'd be a lesser force without him in the side full stop.

Players do more than assists, passes and goals - even though they are VERY important factors of course - like take space, make space, draw defenders, upset defensive tactical positioning and just cause merry mayhem by them being on the pitch.

Sometimes I think if a player is maybe having a dip in form but the team is winning and becoming champions then it can't be all that bad.




Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:28:56 AM
The cold hard facts are that his impact on games is dwindling. I think it is a combination of his form dropping off and teams becoming more tactically aware of Bobby.

I don't think that's a fact.
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 06:22:22 PM
''We don't think about Bobby scoring nor are we worried about him not scoring, we need him for other things, he was outstanding today in what we need him to do'' Klopp

Quote from: deFacto on Today at 03:13:19 AM
The cold hard fact is that the manager absolutely loves and appreciates the importance of his play and what he contributes and does for this side and the system implemented. Which very few players in the world, if any, can replicate exactly. Can he score more, sure, but his numbers overall in his career have stayed at similar levels precisely because of the position he plays now, or has played in the past. He wears the number 9 but he isn't a centerforward. He's in essence a hybrid attacking midfielder, who drops deep as it is, to perform a role in order to provide better opportunities, situations to our two wide forwards.

The impact of having him in the side can't be underestimated IMO, he's absolutely brilliant in what he brings to the side (as per Klopp's comments after the Leicester game) and he's an absolute joy to watch. We certainly wouldn't have won the league without him, goals or no goals. Even yesterday, when he should have scored, his all round play was actually fine and the team in general really should have scored four or five but for wayward finishing.

You can probably tell, I absolutely love him and it's not really problem for me that's he's not scored at Anfield this season, it's more of an anomaly than anything else. Obviously I'd like him to score more but it really wouldn't bother me if he has a similar season next year if we carry on winning trophies, particularly if his contribution to it is at a similar level to this year.

And lest we forget, goals wise he scored the winners in the semis and the final of the Club World Cup :)
Hes quality. A true piece of klopps jigsaw.
His goals tally could be higher but I think its only noticeable in those spasmodic games where salah and mane forget how to shoot. Its those games where we need a traditional number 9. Fox in the box etc.

But hes key for me. Mane and salah wouldnt be half as effective if bobby wasnt playing.

The lack of cover and options is for another thread.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:20:56 PM
I don't think that's a fact.

Pretty much every metric for League games shows a decline though. He is scoring fewer goals he has 8 compared to his best season of 15, His assists have stayed around the same at 7. His key passes this season are 1.4 per game compared to his best season which was 2.2. He is making far fewer passes 31.2 per game compared to 44.1. He is making fewer tackles and fewer attempted tackles 1.9 compared to 3.2.

Bobby is making fewer interceptions .2 per game compared to a peak of .7 per game. He is making more unsuccessful touches.

As I say I think it is a combination of Bobby's form being a little off and the opposition targetting him because of how important he is to the way we play. Maybe we will need to tweak things slightly tactically to get more out of Bobby.
Quote from: FilthyBloke on Today at 02:55:50 PM

But hes key for me. Mane and salah wouldnt be half as effective if bobby wasnt playing


In my opinion, Salah and Mane are bonafide top 5 wide forwards in Europe and personally I'd have them at 2 and 3 respectively(behind Mbappe).

I think, though unintentional, you do them a disservice by saying this
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:02:35 PM
Pretty much every metric for League games shows a decline though. He is scoring fewer goals he has 8 compared to his best season of 15, His assists have stayed around the same at 7. His key passes this season are 1.4 per game compared to his best season which was 2.2. He is making far fewer passes 31.2 per game compared to 44.1. He is making fewer tackles and fewer attempted tackles 1.9 compared to 3.2.

Bobby is making fewer interceptions .2 per game compared to a peak of .7 per game. He is making more unsuccessful touches.

As I say I think it is a combination of Bobby's form being a little off and the opposition targetting him because of how important he is to the way we play. Maybe we will need to tweak things slightly tactically to get more out of Bobby.
I think Firmino is a player who is hard to quantify. Can his goal scoring form improve? Probably, but it's not very important. What is important is what he does without the ball, as well as the small things he does with it.

Bobby not scoring is okay. If the team as a whole score less, then look towards him
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 03:14:00 PM
In my opinion, Salah and Mane are bonafide top 5 wide forwards in Europe and personally I'd have them at 2 and 3 respectively(behind Mbappe).

I think, though unintentional, you do them a disservice by saying this

I dunno. He scored less than 60 goals in his 179 games before joining us.
His scoring here has been phenomenal and I think thats down to the front three collectively.
Normally if Firmino is struggling for a goal Mo or Mane will step up and vice versa. The problem now is Firmino isn't really scoring at all so if Mane and Salah are having an off day then you're relying on keeping a clean sheet because goals are hard to come by.

How often have we dominated games this season but been left sweating at the end because we couldn't finish the game off?
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:02:35 PM
Pretty much every metric for League games shows a decline though. He is scoring fewer goals he has 8 compared to his best season of 15, His assists have stayed around the same at 7. His key passes this season are 1.4 per game compared to his best season which was 2.2. He is making far fewer passes 31.2 per game compared to 44.1. He is making fewer tackles and fewer attempted tackles 1.9 compared to 3.2.

Bobby is making fewer interceptions .2 per game compared to a peak of .7 per game. He is making more unsuccessful touches.

As I say I think it is a combination of Bobby's form being a little off and the opposition targetting him because of how important he is to the way we play. Maybe we will need to tweak things slightly tactically to get more out of Bobby.

Where are you getting these stats from? Saying his impact on games is dwindling is really more of a subjective thing than anything else.

Not that they aren't important but those at the club will have access to far more detailed information than anything your or I can obtain and they will have people who can interpret them better than you or I.

The most important thing is that the team performs to a high level and I don't think there's been much doubt about that this season? I don't know about you but for me, whenever he doesn't play, there's usually a noticeable drop off in the performance of the team. Origi's a good player but can't replicate Firmino's ability to make our attack one of the best in the world.

You say his form has dropped off, I actually think his performances in recent games have been really good, he was excellent on Wednesday against Brighton, for the first goal in terms of closing down the space for Brighton from their goal kick and then letting the ball go for Salah to score but also that was a situation where he took out two/three of players which allowed Salah to play in Williams (he was fouled in the process but the ref didn't play advantage for some reason and brought it back for a free kick) and he also played in Oxlade-Chamberlain down the left with a brilliant one-two and won the ball back on the edge of the Brighton area at one stage in the second half which probably no one else in the league would have done. Yesterday too, yeah he should really have scored that chance but the biggest point for me is always going to be whether the team played well enough to win (we absolutely did) and there was nothing in their performance that would have me worried about Firmino. Some of his play in the box was joyous, especially given how crowded it was at times.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:23:48 PM
Normally if Firmino is struggling for a goal Mo or Mane will step up and vice versa. The problem now is Firmino isn't really scoring at all so if Mane and Salah are having an off day then you're relying on keeping a clean sheet because goals are hard to come by.

How often have we dominated games this season but been left sweating at the end because we couldn't finish the game off?


You fuckers have had a really hard time this year haven't you.


38 1-0 victories with goals all scored off a players arse in the final 3 seconds of each match is enough for me.

Loads of people in here are just showing how little they understand about the game & how it is played.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:35:11 PM
You fuckers have had a really hard time this year haven't you.


38 1-0 victories with goals all scored off a players arse in the final 3 seconds of each match is enough for me.

Loads of people in here are just showing how little they understand about the game & how it is played.

Hallefuckingluyah. The bloke has been negative all year about every single.thing known to man
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:35:11 PM

You fuckers have had a really hard time this year haven't you.


38 1-0 victories with goals all scored off a players arse in the final 3 seconds of each match is enough for me.

Loads of people in here are just showing how little they understand about the game & how it is played.

Id take that many wins. Maybe we should do that next season?
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:31:57 PM
Where are you getting these stats from? Saying his impact on games is dwindling is really more of a subjective thing than anything else.

Not that they aren't important but those at the club will have access to far more detailed information than anything your or I can obtain and they will have people who can interpret them better than you or I.

The most important thing is that the team performs to a high level and I don't think there's been much doubt about that this season? I don't know about you but for me, whenever he doesn't play, there's usually a noticeable drop off in the performance of the team. Origi's a good player but can't replicate Firmino's ability to make our attack one of the best in the world.

You say his form has dropped off, I actually think his performances in recent games have been really good, he was excellent on Wednesday against Brighton, for the first goal in terms of closing down the space for Brighton from their goal kick and then letting the ball go for Salah to score but also that was a situation where he took out two/three of players which allowed Salah to play in Williams (he was fouled in the process but the ref didn't play advantage for some reason and brought it back for a free kick) and he also played in Oxlade-Chamberlain down the left with a brilliant one-two and won the ball back on the edge of the Brighton area at one stage in the second half which probably no one else in the league would have done. Yesterday too, yeah he should really have scored that chance but the biggest point for me is always going to be whether the team played well enough to win (we absolutely did) and there was nothing in their performance that would have me worried about Firmino. Some of his play in the box was joyous, especially given how crowded it was at times.

The main site I have used for the stats is https://www.premierleague.com/players/13511/Roberto-Firmino/stats?co=1&se=54.

I am the same as you, I love watching Bobby play and clearly we play better as a team when he plays. I would just love us to tweak the system to make life a bit easier for Bobby and allow him to be more involved.

I think he suffers a bit when we play the Fab-Hendo-Gini axis. I think it is no coincidence that the outlier in terms of Bobby's scoring rate was when Oxlade-Chamberlain was in the side prior to his injury. From a game management point of view Fab-Hendo-Gini I think it offers us a lot of control. However, I think the lack of midfield thrust and runners makes Bobby's life a bit harder than it needs to be.

At times, we struggle to play vertical passes in to Bobby. I wouldn't be surprised if that is why we seem to be interested in Thiago.

Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:06:28 PM
Id take that many wins. Maybe we should do that next season?


That'll be the plan  ;D
He was amazing yesterday, his ability to control the ball whilst jumping is ridiculous.

Also he has scored at Anfield in the league, but because it was against the Mancs they disallowed it for a "foul" on De Gea
