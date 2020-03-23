Pretty much every metric for League games shows a decline though. He is scoring fewer goals he has 8 compared to his best season of 15, His assists have stayed around the same at 7. His key passes this season are 1.4 per game compared to his best season which was 2.2. He is making far fewer passes 31.2 per game compared to 44.1. He is making fewer tackles and fewer attempted tackles 1.9 compared to 3.2.



Bobby is making fewer interceptions .2 per game compared to a peak of .7 per game. He is making more unsuccessful touches.



As I say I think it is a combination of Bobby's form being a little off and the opposition targetting him because of how important he is to the way we play. Maybe we will need to tweak things slightly tactically to get more out of Bobby.



Where are you getting these stats from? Saying his impact on games is dwindling is really more of a subjective thing than anything else.Not that they aren't important but those at the club will have access to far more detailed information than anything your or I can obtain and they will have people who can interpret them better than you or I.The most important thing is that the team performs to a high level and I don't think there's been much doubt about that this season? I don't know about you but for me, whenever he doesn't play, there's usually a noticeable drop off in the performance of the team. Origi's a good player but can't replicate Firmino's ability to make our attack one of the best in the world.You say his form has dropped off, I actually think his performances in recent games have been really good, he was excellent on Wednesday against Brighton, for the first goal in terms of closing down the space for Brighton from their goal kick and then letting the ball go for Salah to score but also that was a situation where he took out two/three of players which allowed Salah to play in Williams (he was fouled in the process but the ref didn't play advantage for some reason and brought it back for a free kick) and he also played in Oxlade-Chamberlain down the left with a brilliant one-two and won the ball back on the edge of the Brighton area at one stage in the second half which probably no one else in the league would have done. Yesterday too, yeah he should really have scored that chance but the biggest point for me is always going to be whether the team played well enough to win (we absolutely did) and there was nothing in their performance that would have me worried about Firmino. Some of his play in the box was joyous, especially given how crowded it was at times.