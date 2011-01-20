I know the point is Bobbys incredible numbers and the company hes in there, but some of the appearance numbers look wrong. Gerrard 710 LFC career games. Callaghan 857 career games Dalglish 515 LFC games for example.Any guesses on what Bobby will weigh when they start training again??
I thought assists was a recent thing - one of the new stats that have emerged due to on line gambling. So am not sure how reliable those stats are on some of older players in that list. I can't recall assists even being mentioned prior to the last 10 years or so let alone recorded.
No idea why he's even on the list, but I've a fiver on Bobby to win the Nobel Peace Prize at 40/1
The greatest assist ever was McMahon's for the first goal in the 2-0 against Arsenal in 1988.
McMahon did the work keeping the ball in (still can't believe he kept it in and then got back to the ball in time to go past the defender) but it would have been Beardsley's assist if anything as he has a shot saved before Aldo scores. I'm sure they've actually started counting "key passes" too now though.
I hope Bobby comes back fit and hits the ground running. I feel he can take some time to get back to sharpness from plumpness sometimes
The Test is obviously right
Fixed
I have seen Bobby's future. His name is John Barnes.
^ Credit: @the_red_post on instagram
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.
Someone more tech savvy than me can embed the table if they like but Bobby is 5th
Page created in 0.047 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.65]