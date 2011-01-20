« previous next »
Author Topic: Roberto Firmino  (Read 1216290 times)

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10960 on: May 22, 2020, 01:56:34 PM »
Quote from: duvva on May 17, 2020, 04:57:12 PM
I know the point is Bobbys incredible numbers and the company hes in there, but some of the appearance numbers look wrong. Gerrard 710 LFC career games. Callaghan 857 career games Dalglish 515 LFC games for example.

Any guesses on what Bobby will weigh when they start training again??
I thought assists was a recent thing - one of the new stats that have emerged due to on line gambling. So am not sure how reliable those stats are on some of older players in that list. I can't recall assists even being mentioned prior to the last 10 years or so let alone recorded.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10961 on: May 22, 2020, 03:00:02 PM »
Quote from: irc65 on May 22, 2020, 01:56:34 PM
I thought assists was a recent thing - one of the new stats that have emerged due to on line gambling. So am not sure how reliable those stats are on some of older players in that list. I can't recall assists even being mentioned prior to the last 10 years or so let alone recorded.

The greatest assist ever was McMahon's for the first goal in the 2-0 against Arsenal in 1988.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10962 on: May 22, 2020, 03:27:32 PM »


Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10963 on: May 22, 2020, 03:30:59 PM »
No idea why he's even on the list, but I've a fiver on Bobby to win the Nobel Peace Prize at 40/1  ;D
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10964 on: May 22, 2020, 03:31:53 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 22, 2020, 03:30:59 PM
No idea why he's even on the list, but I've a fiver on Bobby to win the Nobel Peace Prize at 40/1  ;D

I want that on our Champions Wall if Bobby manages to pull it off ;D
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10965 on: May 22, 2020, 03:55:41 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on May 22, 2020, 03:00:02 PM
The greatest assist ever was McMahon's for the first goal in the 2-0 against Arsenal in 1988.
Yes, I was at that game, you could be right! Although Bob's no look backheel for Mo against Newcastle is up there too. What I mean though is I don't understand where the stats come from for players like Cally and Kenny. They were still clearly assisting goals back then, but as far as I'm aware assists weren't being officially recorded anywhere like they are now.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10966 on: May 22, 2020, 04:24:24 PM »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 22, 2020, 03:27:32 PM


His sheer joy is is phenomenal

Love the fella
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10967 on: May 22, 2020, 04:38:46 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on May 22, 2020, 03:00:02 PM
The greatest assist ever was McMahon's for the first goal in the 2-0 against Arsenal in 1988.

McMahon did the work keeping the ball in (still can't believe he kept it in and then got back to the ball in time to go past the defender) but it would have been Beardsley's assist if anything as he has a shot saved before Aldo scores. I'm sure they've actually started counting "key passes" too now though.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10968 on: May 22, 2020, 06:47:13 PM »
Quote from: DTRed on May 22, 2020, 04:38:46 PM
McMahon did the work keeping the ball in (still can't believe he kept it in and then got back to the ball in time to go past the defender) but it would have been Beardsley's assist if anything as he has a shot saved before Aldo scores. I'm sure they've actually started counting "key passes" too now though.

Aldridge scored from a Beardsley pass that was palmed away by Lukic. But it will always be remembered for McMahon's part in it.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10969 on: May 23, 2020, 11:58:32 AM »
I hope Bobby comes back fit and hits the ground running. I feel he can take some time to get back to sharpness sometimes
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10970 on: May 26, 2020, 01:24:46 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on May 23, 2020, 11:58:32 AM
I hope Bobby comes back fit and hits the ground running. I feel he can take some time to get back to sharpness from plumpness sometimes

Fixed
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10971 on: May 26, 2020, 03:49:57 PM »
Quote from: The Test on May 26, 2020, 01:24:46 PM
Fixed

I have seen Bobby's future. His name is John Barnes.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10972 on: May 26, 2020, 05:04:29 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on May 26, 2020, 03:49:57 PM
I have seen Bobby's future. His name is John Barnes.

And his middle name is real Ronaldo.

Have to say his new look is proper old skool Brazilian. Hope he keeps it cos its fabulous.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10973 on: May 27, 2020, 05:28:38 PM »
Quote from: oojason on May 17, 2020, 03:32:08 PM


^ Credit: @the_red_post on instagram

Lfchistory have produced something similar from 1990/91 onwards based on just league games. Caveat they think Barnes would be second on the list if taken from 87/88 season.

https://twitter.com/lfchistory/status/1265672945634095107?s=21

Someone more tech savvy than me can embed the table if they like but Bobby is 5th
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10974 on: May 27, 2020, 09:07:51 PM »
Quote from: duvva on May 27, 2020, 05:28:38 PM


Someone more tech savvy than me can embed the table if they like but Bobby is 5th

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10975 on: May 27, 2020, 09:12:35 PM »
I'm stretched to believe Owen produced 30 assists for Liverpool.

Maybe if somebody else was tucking away rebounds.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10976 on: May 31, 2020, 06:29:50 PM »
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10977 on: May 31, 2020, 06:51:50 PM »
Bobby on the set.of Narcos Series 4
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10978 on: May 31, 2020, 07:28:18 PM »
Quote from: oojason on May 17, 2020, 03:32:08 PM


^ Credit: @the_red_post on instagram

I don't think those stats are completely accurate with regards to the other players but Firmino's brilliant isn't he? Having had no football for 3 months, it's made me step back and realise how good he is and how much fun it is watching him. When he's dovetailing with Salah and Mane, it's such a joy to watch, I can't wait until we're back watching them.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10979 on: May 31, 2020, 07:53:31 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 31, 2020, 06:29:50 PM


Bobby Ridiculous...

No one does it better... :D
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10980 on: June 1, 2020, 06:43:28 AM »
^ Behind him the Super Cup, Copa, and World Club cup. What a 12 months he's having, with a Prem and European cup too that must be a unique achievement for a South American?
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10981 on: June 8, 2020, 10:40:16 AM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kYIPvitPUto" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kYIPvitPUto</a>
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10982 on: June 8, 2020, 07:36:57 PM »
That's our Bobby..

 :thumbup
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10983 on: June 9, 2020, 10:12:08 AM »
Nobody does it better
Makes me feel sad for the rest
Nobody does it half as good as you
Bobby, you're the best
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10984 on: June 9, 2020, 10:13:58 AM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 22, 2020, 03:30:59 PM
No idea why he's even on the list, but I've a fiver on Bobby to win the Nobel Peace Prize at 40/1  ;D

Continued contributions to no-look goals in the field of performing arts maybe?
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10985 on: June 28, 2020, 05:54:57 PM »
Excellent hair.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10986 on: June 28, 2020, 07:20:21 PM »
There was a wonderful sequence in the 62nd minute against Palace, Bobby shows for a throw from Sadio, plays backward to Fabinho who returns it one-touch, then turns into space and combines with Gini, who also gives it back one-touch.

Just two-thirds of our midfield deferring to Bobby.

There's simply no one else like him... :D
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10987 on: June 29, 2020, 04:08:46 PM »
A current Hoffenheim player channeling a former Hoffenheimer this weeked.

Andrej Kramaric with the no look penalty

https://twitter.com/Bundesliga_EN/status/1277376481036054535?s=20

Hes rather lucky it went in  ;D He had already scored 3 goals by this point of the match though.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10988 on: Today at 01:52:59 AM »
Just a really great, low key, wins it back, and does so much right, Bobby performance - What a star he is
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #10989 on: Today at 03:11:36 AM »
no, he's shite, doesn't get enough goals,don't even have a song about him,oh no wait.........
