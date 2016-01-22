« previous next »
Football brainteaser(s)

Re: Football brainteaser
« Reply #40 on: January 22, 2016, 02:18:09 PM »
Makelele was close but was a WC runner-up in the 2006 final against Italy.

The quiz is wrong! Rawk knows best.
Re: Football brainteaser
« Reply #41 on: January 22, 2016, 02:25:24 PM »
RAWK does know best. I'll let him know there's a thread full of people with an axe to grind against him !  ;D

Re: Football brainteaser
« Reply #42 on: January 22, 2016, 02:30:53 PM »
New one for those interested...

Name the player who has won:

-All 3 domestic trophies in England (Prem, Fa Cup, League Cup)
-The Champions League
-The Euros


(I take no responsibility if this player does not exist)
Re: Football brainteaser
« Reply #43 on: January 22, 2016, 02:57:04 PM »
Quote from: justshorn on January 22, 2016, 02:30:53 PM
New one for those interested...

Name the player who has won:

-All 3 domestic trophies in England (Prem, Fa Cup, League Cup)
-The Champions League
-The Euros


(I take no responsibility if this player does not exist)

Henry surely? Second thoughts, probably never got the league cup?
Re: Football brainteaser
« Reply #44 on: January 22, 2016, 03:00:47 PM »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on January 22, 2016, 02:57:04 PM
Henry surely? Second thoughts, probably never got the league cup?

No league cup.

I know this one exists at least. Have double checked it to make sure.  ;D
Re: Football brainteaser
« Reply #45 on: January 22, 2016, 03:04:52 PM »
Quote from: justshorn on January 22, 2016, 03:00:47 PM
No league cup.

I know this one exists at least. Have double checked it to make sure.  ;D

Are we talking post Premier League era or all time?
Re: Football brainteaser
« Reply #46 on: January 22, 2016, 03:19:44 PM »
Quote from: Dubred on January 22, 2016, 03:04:52 PM
Are we talking post Premier League era or all time?

In the premier league era.
Re: Football brainteaser
« Reply #47 on: January 22, 2016, 03:28:17 PM »
Quote from: justshorn on January 22, 2016, 03:19:44 PM
In the premier league era.

Was a tough one, but think was Peter Schmeichel?
Re: Football brainteaser
« Reply #48 on: January 22, 2016, 03:28:31 PM »
Schmeichel
Re: Football brainteaser
« Reply #49 on: January 22, 2016, 03:36:23 PM »
Was convinced Makelele was one but he wasn't selected for the Euros in 2000 apparently.
Re: Football brainteaser
« Reply #50 on: January 22, 2016, 03:38:46 PM »
Quote from: Dubred on January 22, 2016, 03:28:17 PM
Was a tough one, but think was Peter Schmeichel?

Quote from: campioni on January 22, 2016, 03:28:31 PM
Schmeichel

Ding ding. Dubred gets it by 15 odd seconds.
Re: Football brainteaser(s)
« Reply #51 on: January 22, 2016, 03:45:16 PM »
Quote from: justshorn on January 22, 2016, 03:38:46 PM
Ding ding. Dubred gets it by 15 odd seconds.

 :champ   ;D
Re: Football brainteaser(s)
« Reply #52 on: January 22, 2016, 03:46:44 PM »
One more because it's Friday...

Name the only two players to have played in:
-All 4 levels of English football
-The world cup
-The champions league
-Uefa cup (Europa league)
Re: Football brainteaser(s)
« Reply #53 on: January 22, 2016, 03:47:32 PM »
Quote from: justshorn on January 22, 2016, 03:46:44 PM
One more because it's Friday...

Name the only two players to have played in:
-All 4 levels of English football
-The world cup
-The champions league
-Uefa cup (Europa league)
Rickie Lambert?
Re: Football brainteaser(s)
« Reply #54 on: January 22, 2016, 03:51:58 PM »
Jesus lads. Very quick off the mark on those two. Hope ye didn't google  ;D :wave

Rickie and Steve indeed.

Rickie playing about 7 mins in Europa and 3 mins in WC - but an appearance is an appearance.
Re: Football brainteaser(s)
« Reply #55 on: January 22, 2016, 03:54:32 PM »
Quote from: Terry_Tibbs on January 22, 2016, 10:48:04 AM
This has the hallmarks of being another:

Those who were on Rawk back in the day will know what I'm on about  ;D

What's wrong with that picture? ;)
Re: Football brainteaser
« Reply #56 on: January 22, 2016, 03:55:27 PM »
Quote from: Lfsea on January 22, 2016, 11:59:04 AM
Have you been through the squads or just the teams that played in the final?

The whole squads
Re: Football brainteaser(s)
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 11:29:03 AM »
Bumping this rather than making a new topic, as we're all bored in Lockdown 2: Attack of the Tories.

What have all the participants in group 1 got in common, that those in group 2 haven't?

Group 1: Somen Tchoyi, Jordi Gomez, Mo Salah, Jonathan Walters, Callum Wilson, Fernando Torres
Group 2: Craig Bellamy, Ryan Giggs, Kevin Davies, Niall Quinn, Richarlison, Raul Jimenez, Peter Schmeichel

Re: Football brainteaser(s)
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 09:35:00 PM »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 11:29:03 AM
Bumping this rather than making a new topic, as we're all bored in Lockdown 2: Attack of the Tories.

What have all the participants in group 1 got in common, that those in group 2 haven't?

Group 1: Somen Tchoyi, Jordi Gomez, Mo Salah, Jonathan Walters, Callum Wilson, Fernando Torres
Group 2: Craig Bellamy, Ryan Giggs, Kevin Davies, Niall Quinn, Richarlison, Raul Jimenez, Peter Schmeichel

1 have all scored PL hattricks?
Re: Football brainteaser(s)
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 09:56:02 PM »
Re: Football brainteaser(s)
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:02:01 PM »
What do these numbers list?

8, 5, 7, 8, 11, 13, 4, 9, 10, 7, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 8, 5, 5, 6, 6

Re: Football brainteaser(s)
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:03:20 PM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:02:01 PM
What do these numbers list?

8, 5, 7, 8, 11, 13, 4, 9, 10, 7, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 8, 5, 5, 6, 6



City's actual home attendances before COVID?
Re: Football brainteaser(s)
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:05:15 PM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on Yesterday at 10:03:20 PM
City's actual home attendances before COVID?
Re: Football brainteaser(s)
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 10:09:19 PM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:35:00 PM
1 have all scored PL hattricks?

That crossed my mind but seeing Schmeichel on there made me doubt it!
Re: Football brainteaser(s)
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 10:17:43 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:09:19 PM
That crossed my mind but seeing Schmeichel on there made me doubt it!
Did you think he might have got one?
Re: Football brainteaser(s)
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 11:20:28 PM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:02:01 PM
What do these numbers list?

8, 5, 7, 8, 11, 13, 4, 9, 10, 7, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 8, 5, 5, 6, 6

Number of games that each Premier League Champion failed to win?
Re: Football brainteaser(s)
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 11:24:54 PM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:02:01 PM
What do these numbers list?

8, 5, 7, 8, 11, 13, 4, 9, 10, 7, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 8, 5, 5, 6, 6

Ages of our squad for Leicester?
Re: Football brainteaser(s)
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 11:38:06 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:17:43 PM
Did you think he might have got one?

Haha, yes.

Just thought of a keeper was named it cant be anything to do with goal scoring.
Re: Football brainteaser(s)
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 11:39:19 PM »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 11:20:28 PM
Number of games that each Premier League Champion failed to win?

Its a good shout but cant be right otherwise Chelsea (I think) would have got over 100 points if they only failed to win 5.
Re: Football brainteaser(s)
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 11:46:03 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:38:06 PM
Haha, yes.

Just thought of a keeper was named it cant be anything to do with goal scoring.

Throws you off the scent, ya see. I would have gotten away with it too
Re: Football brainteaser(s)
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 11:47:31 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:39:19 PM
Its a good shout but cant be right otherwise Chelsea (I think) would have got over 100 points if they only failed to win 5.

I thought it was something to do with shirt numbers, cant see any link between them though. Its not captains of Premier League winners otherwise wed see 14 as the most recent...
Re: Football brainteaser(s)
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 11:53:09 PM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:02:01 PM
What do these numbers list?

8, 5, 7, 8, 11, 13, 4, 9, 10, 7, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 8, 5, 5, 6, 6

World Cup golden boot winning totals.

Only got there by counting how many numbers were in the list, thinking it might be something to do with WCs and making the last leap from the 13 which is one of those stats that sticks in your brain
Re: Football brainteaser(s)
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 11:54:44 PM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 11:53:09 PM
World Cup golden boot winning totals.

Only got there by counting how many numbers were in the list, thinking it might be something to do with WCs and making the last leap from the 13 which is one of those stats that sticks in your brain

What a shout  :wellin
Re: Football brainteaser(s)
« Reply #73 on: Today at 12:14:09 AM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 11:53:09 PM
World Cup golden boot winning totals.

Only got there by counting how many numbers were in the list, thinking it might be something to do with WCs and making the last leap from the 13 which is one of those stats that sticks in your brain
Spot on, well played.
Re: Football brainteaser(s)
« Reply #74 on: Today at 12:22:15 AM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 12:14:09 AM
Spot on, well played.

Cheers. The fact that there have been more than 21 PL seasons makes me feel old  :-\
