New one for those interested...Name the player who has won:-All 3 domestic trophies in England (Prem, Fa Cup, League Cup)-The Champions League-The Euros(I take no responsibility if this player does not exist)
Henry surely? Second thoughts, probably never got the league cup?
No league cup.I know this one exists at least. Have double checked it to make sure.
Are we talking post Premier League era or all time?
In the premier league era.
Was a tough one, but think was Peter Schmeichel?
Schmeichel
Ding ding. Dubred gets it by 15 odd seconds.
One more because it's Friday...Name the only two players to have played in:-All 4 levels of English football-The world cup -The champions league -Uefa cup (Europa league)
This has the hallmarks of being another:Those who were on Rawk back in the day will know what I'm on about
Have you been through the squads or just the teams that played in the final?
Bumping this rather than making a new topic, as we're all bored in Lockdown 2: Attack of the Tories.What have all the participants in group 1 got in common, that those in group 2 haven't?Group 1: Somen Tchoyi, Jordi Gomez, Mo Salah, Jonathan Walters, Callum Wilson, Fernando TorresGroup 2: Craig Bellamy, Ryan Giggs, Kevin Davies, Niall Quinn, Richarlison, Raul Jimenez, Peter Schmeichel
1 have all scored PL hattricks?
What do these numbers list?8, 5, 7, 8, 11, 13, 4, 9, 10, 7, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 8, 5, 5, 6, 6
City's actual home attendances before COVID?
people like big dick nick.
That crossed my mind but seeing Schmeichel on there made me doubt it!
Did you think he might have got one?
Number of games that each Premier League Champion failed to win?
Haha, yes.Just thought of a keeper was named it cant be anything to do with goal scoring.
Its a good shout but cant be right otherwise Chelsea (I think) would have got over 100 points if they only failed to win 5.
World Cup golden boot winning totals.Only got there by counting how many numbers were in the list, thinking it might be something to do with WCs and making the last leap from the 13 which is one of those stats that sticks in your brain
Spot on, well played.
Page created in 0.055 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.49]