Author Topic: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)  (Read 224951 times)

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1080 on: September 25, 2024, 01:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Si4Fewt on September 25, 2024, 11:08:17 am
Hello. I got a new phone and managed to locky myself out my old account (email wouldn't send to change the password). Is there any chance I can be merged? My old name was Working class Hero (henpecked was a little RAWK addon)
I'll correspond with you from the rawk gmail account to verify who you are.
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1081 on: September 25, 2024, 03:31:25 pm »
Quote from: Si4Fewt on September 25, 2024, 11:08:17 am
Hello. I got a new phone and managed to locky myself out my old account (email wouldn't send to change the password). Is there any chance I can be merged? My old name was Working class Hero (henpecked was a little RAWK addon)

In order to get verified you're normally asked to answer a questionnaire. I have listed it below to make it easier for you.

(1) At what establishment's doorway can one expect a bit of friendly foreplay?

(2) Which poster famously likes shagging animals?

(3) What word does Capon Debaser use when signing off on his artwork?

(4) Please finish this sentence. 'I'm sorry Wayne, please finish your .....'

(5) Where is Crosby Nick actually from?

(6) Is Hazell a man or a woman?

(7) What did Seedorf say about Liverpool?

(8.) Who the fuck is Baldrick?
« Reply #1082 on: September 25, 2024, 03:32:26 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on September 25, 2024, 03:31:25 pm
In order to get verified you're normally asked to answer a questionnaire. I have listed it below to make it easier for you.

(1) At what establishment's doorway can one expect a bit of friendly foreplay?

(2) Which poster famously likes shagging animals?

(3) What word does Capon Debaser use when signing off on his artwork?

(4) Please finish this sentence. 'I'm sorry Wayne, please finish your .....'

(5) Where is Crosby Nick actually from?

(6) Is Hazell a man or a woman?

(7) What did Seedorf say about Liverpool?

(8.) Who the fuck is Baldrick?

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1083 on: September 26, 2024, 11:34:01 am »
 ;D
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1084 on: September 26, 2024, 01:00:10 pm »
Thanks for the help
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1085 on: September 26, 2024, 01:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on September 26, 2024, 01:00:10 pm
Thanks for the help
Better delete that dupe account quickly before the mods noti..........oh........... ;D
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1086 on: September 26, 2024, 01:59:30 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on September 26, 2024, 01:05:37 pm
Better delete that dupe account quickly before the mods noti..........oh........... ;D

:D

Lifetime ban for anyone who answers Slough to question 5 by the way.
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1087 on: September 26, 2024, 02:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 26, 2024, 01:59:30 pm
:D

Lifetime ban for anyone who answers Slough to question 5 by the way.
Winnersh? Taplow?
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1088 on: September 26, 2024, 02:18:21 pm »
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1089 on: September 26, 2024, 03:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 26, 2024, 02:18:21 pm
Yateley.
Shit place. I mean, seriously  "What has it done for me.....?"
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1090 on: September 26, 2024, 04:06:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 26, 2024, 02:18:21 pm
Yateley.

Had enough of Johnny Come Yateleys...
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1091 on: September 26, 2024, 06:29:03 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on September 25, 2024, 03:31:25 pm
In order to get verified you're normally asked to answer a questionnaire. I have listed it below to make it easier for you.
;D
Magnificent.
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1092 on: September 26, 2024, 11:29:14 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on September 25, 2024, 03:31:25 pm
In order to get verified you're normally asked to answer a questionnaire. I have listed it below to make it easier for you.

(1) At what establishment's doorway can one expect a bit of friendly foreplay?

(2) Which poster famously likes shagging animals?

(3) What word does Capon Debaser use when signing off on his artwork?

(4) Please finish this sentence. 'I'm sorry Wayne, please finish your .....'

(5) Where is Crosby Nick actually from?

(6) Is Hazell a man or a woman?

(7) What did Seedorf say about Liverpool?

(8.) Who the fuck is Baldrick?

 :wellin
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1093 on: September 27, 2024, 07:26:35 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 26, 2024, 01:59:30 pm
:D

Lifetime ban for anyone who answers Slough to question 5 by the way.
Is it Thetford? ;)
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1094 on: September 27, 2024, 09:43:26 am »
Quote from: amir87 on September 25, 2024, 03:31:25 pm
In order to get verified you're normally asked to answer a questionnaire. I have listed it below to make it easier for you.

(1) At what establishment's doorway can one expect a bit of friendly foreplay?

(2) Which poster famously likes shagging animals?

(3) What word does Capon Debaser use when signing off on his artwork?

(4) Please finish this sentence. 'I'm sorry Wayne, please finish your .....'

(5) Where is Crosby Nick actually from?

(6) Is Hazell a man or a woman?

(7) What did Seedorf say about Liverpool?

(8.) Who the fuck is Baldrick?
;D
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1095 on: September 27, 2024, 10:36:36 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on September 27, 2024, 07:26:35 am
Is it Thetford? ;)

Haha, was that Darren? Was that the Hodgson era? Caller to LFCtv?
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1096 on: September 27, 2024, 01:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 27, 2024, 10:36:36 am
Haha, was that Darren? Was that the Hodgson era? Caller to LFCtv?
Haha knows Jez Quigley but not Darren from Thetford

Bet he knows more aboot Norris Cole and Derek than he does aboot Shankly.

The chickens are coming home to roost Nicholas

Youll see him on the kop in his halfy half scarf. Bettabuys on one side and Weatherfield County Fc on tother ;D
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1097 on: September 27, 2024, 01:23:32 pm »
Would rather be in the Kabin than on the Kop.
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1098 on: September 27, 2024, 01:24:37 pm »
 ;D
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1099 on: September 27, 2024, 01:28:06 pm »
IMG-2339" border="0
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1100 on: September 27, 2024, 01:28:53 pm »
Just noticed Ritas got the same haircut as me
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1101 on: September 27, 2024, 02:24:25 pm »
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1102 on: September 27, 2024, 02:37:47 pm »
 ;D
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1103 on: September 27, 2024, 03:11:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 27, 2024, 10:36:36 am
Haha, was that Darren? Was that the Hodgson era? Caller to LFCtv?
;D  probably, but I think I was getting him confused with Old Cold.

If they get all of Amirs questions right, just one more hurdle to jump. Gotta sing Capons remix of Cock n Bollocks.
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1104 on: September 27, 2024, 06:18:12 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on September 25, 2024, 03:31:25 pm
In order to get verified you're normally asked to answer a questionnaire. I have listed it below to make it easier for you.

(1) At what establishment's doorway can one expect a bit of friendly foreplay?

(2) Which poster famously likes shagging animals?

(3) What word does Capon Debaser use when signing off on his artwork?

(4) Please finish this sentence. 'I'm sorry Wayne, please finish your .....'

(5) Where is Crosby Nick actually from?

(6) Is Hazell a man or a woman?

(7) What did Seedorf say about Liverpool?

(8.) Who the fuck is Baldrick?

:D
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1105 on: September 29, 2024, 07:41:33 am »
Quote from: amir87 on September 25, 2024, 03:31:25 pm
In order to get verified you're normally asked to answer a questionnaire. I have listed it below to make it easier for you.

(1) At what establishment's doorway can one expect a bit of friendly foreplay?

(2) Which poster famously likes shagging animals?

(3) What word does Capon Debaser use when signing off on his artwork?

(4) Please finish this sentence. 'I'm sorry Wayne, please finish your .....'

(5) Where is Crosby Nick actually from?

(6) Is Hazell a man or a woman?

(7) What did Seedorf say about Liverpool?

(8.) Who the fuck is Baldrick?

You forgot 2 more questions..

1. What are Pellegrini's 3 achievements at Real Madrid?

2. Who broke whose toilet?
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1106 on: September 29, 2024, 08:43:09 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on September 29, 2024, 07:41:33 am
You forgot 2 more questions..

1. What are Pellegrini's 3 achievements at Real Madrid?

2. Who broke whose toilet?
"Why are catflaps so amusing to RAWKites?"
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1107 on: October 3, 2024, 03:30:04 pm »
"Who creamed themselves, and how?"
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1108 on: Yesterday at 06:59:12 am »
Old Trafford is also known as Castle Gray_____
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1109 on: Yesterday at 08:40:54 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 06:59:12 am
Old Trafford is also known as Castle Gray_____

Snake Mountain. Stop doing Masters of the Universe wrong.
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1110 on: Yesterday at 08:54:50 pm »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 08:40:54 pm
Snake Mountain. Stop doing Masters of the Universe wrong.
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1111 on: Yesterday at 09:13:25 pm »
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1112 on: Yesterday at 09:52:11 pm »
;D
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1113 on: Today at 12:28:39 am »
