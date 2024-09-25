« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)  (Read 220215 times)

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,144
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1080 on: September 25, 2024, 01:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Si4Fewt on September 25, 2024, 11:08:17 am
Hello. I got a new phone and managed to locky myself out my old account (email wouldn't send to change the password). Is there any chance I can be merged? My old name was Working class Hero (henpecked was a little RAWK addon)
I'll correspond with you from the rawk gmail account to verify who you are.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,745
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1081 on: September 25, 2024, 03:31:25 pm »
Quote from: Si4Fewt on September 25, 2024, 11:08:17 am
Hello. I got a new phone and managed to locky myself out my old account (email wouldn't send to change the password). Is there any chance I can be merged? My old name was Working class Hero (henpecked was a little RAWK addon)

In order to get verified you're normally asked to answer a questionnaire. I have listed it below to make it easier for you.

(1) At what establishment's doorway can one expect a bit of friendly foreplay?

(2) Which poster famously likes shagging animals?

(3) What word does Capon Debaser use when signing off on his artwork?

(4) Please finish this sentence. 'I'm sorry Wayne, please finish your .....'

(5) Where is Crosby Nick actually from?

(6) Is Hazell a man or a woman?

(7) What did Seedorf say about Liverpool?

(8.) Who the fuck is Baldrick?
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,289
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1082 on: September 25, 2024, 03:32:26 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on September 25, 2024, 03:31:25 pm
In order to get verified you're normally asked to answer a questionnaire. I have listed it below to make it easier for you.

(1) At what establishment's doorway can one expect a bit of friendly foreplay?

(2) Which poster famously likes shagging animals?

(3) What word does Capon Debaser use when signing off on his artwork?

(4) Please finish this sentence. 'I'm sorry Wayne, please finish your .....'

(5) Where is Crosby Nick actually from?

(6) Is Hazell a man or a woman?

(7) What did Seedorf say about Liverpool?

(8.) Who the fuck is Baldrick?

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,047
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1083 on: Yesterday at 11:34:01 am »
 ;D
Logged

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,317
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1084 on: Yesterday at 01:00:10 pm »
Thanks for the help
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline 24/7

  • "All that we are and what we do reflects who we are and what we become."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,299
  • INSPIRE Starts With "I"
    • Breakthrough Leadership Coaching
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1085 on: Yesterday at 01:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 01:00:10 pm
Thanks for the help
Better delete that dupe account quickly before the mods noti..........oh........... ;D
Logged
Breakthrough Leadership Coaching at https://jimsharman.com/

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,762
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1086 on: Yesterday at 01:59:30 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 01:05:37 pm
Better delete that dupe account quickly before the mods noti..........oh........... ;D

:D

Lifetime ban for anyone who answers Slough to question 5 by the way.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,340
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1087 on: Yesterday at 02:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:59:30 pm
:D

Lifetime ban for anyone who answers Slough to question 5 by the way.
Winnersh? Taplow?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,762
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1088 on: Yesterday at 02:18:21 pm »
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "All that we are and what we do reflects who we are and what we become."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,299
  • INSPIRE Starts With "I"
    • Breakthrough Leadership Coaching
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1089 on: Yesterday at 03:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:18:21 pm
Yateley.
Shit place. I mean, seriously  "What has it done for me.....?"
Logged
Breakthrough Leadership Coaching at https://jimsharman.com/

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,289
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1090 on: Yesterday at 04:06:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:18:21 pm
Yateley.

Had enough of Johnny Come Yateleys...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,144
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1091 on: Yesterday at 06:29:03 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on September 25, 2024, 03:31:25 pm
In order to get verified you're normally asked to answer a questionnaire. I have listed it below to make it easier for you.
;D
Magnificent.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,284
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1092 on: Yesterday at 11:29:14 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on September 25, 2024, 03:31:25 pm
In order to get verified you're normally asked to answer a questionnaire. I have listed it below to make it easier for you.

(1) At what establishment's doorway can one expect a bit of friendly foreplay?

(2) Which poster famously likes shagging animals?

(3) What word does Capon Debaser use when signing off on his artwork?

(4) Please finish this sentence. 'I'm sorry Wayne, please finish your .....'

(5) Where is Crosby Nick actually from?

(6) Is Hazell a man or a woman?

(7) What did Seedorf say about Liverpool?

(8.) Who the fuck is Baldrick?

 :wellin
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,853
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1093 on: Today at 07:26:35 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:59:30 pm
:D

Lifetime ban for anyone who answers Slough to question 5 by the way.
Is it Thetford? ;)
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,901
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 09:43:26 am »
Quote from: amir87 on September 25, 2024, 03:31:25 pm
In order to get verified you're normally asked to answer a questionnaire. I have listed it below to make it easier for you.

(1) At what establishment's doorway can one expect a bit of friendly foreplay?

(2) Which poster famously likes shagging animals?

(3) What word does Capon Debaser use when signing off on his artwork?

(4) Please finish this sentence. 'I'm sorry Wayne, please finish your .....'

(5) Where is Crosby Nick actually from?

(6) Is Hazell a man or a woman?

(7) What did Seedorf say about Liverpool?

(8.) Who the fuck is Baldrick?
;D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,762
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 10:36:36 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:26:35 am
Is it Thetford? ;)

Haha, was that Darren? Was that the Hodgson era? Caller to LFCtv?
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,901
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1096 on: Today at 01:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:36:36 am
Haha, was that Darren? Was that the Hodgson era? Caller to LFCtv?
Haha knows Jez Quigley but not Darren from Thetford

Bet he knows more aboot Norris Cole and Derek than he does aboot Shankly.

The chickens are coming home to roost Nicholas

Youll see him on the kop in his halfy half scarf. Bettabuys on one side and Weatherfield County Fc on tother ;D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,762
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 01:23:32 pm »
Would rather be in the Kabin than on the Kop.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,901
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1098 on: Today at 01:24:37 pm »
 ;D
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,901
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1099 on: Today at 01:28:06 pm »
IMG-2339" border="0
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,901
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1100 on: Today at 01:28:53 pm »
Just noticed Ritas got the same haircut as me
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "All that we are and what we do reflects who we are and what we become."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,299
  • INSPIRE Starts With "I"
    • Breakthrough Leadership Coaching
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1101 on: Today at 02:24:25 pm »
Logged
Breakthrough Leadership Coaching at https://jimsharman.com/

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,901
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1102 on: Today at 02:37:47 pm »
 ;D
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,853
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1103 on: Today at 03:11:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:36:36 am
Haha, was that Darren? Was that the Hodgson era? Caller to LFCtv?
;D  probably, but I think I was getting him confused with Old Cold.

If they get all of Amirs questions right, just one more hurdle to jump. Gotta sing Capons remix of Cock n Bollocks.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 