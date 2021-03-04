« previous next »
Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,033
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #960 on: March 4, 2021, 02:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow on March  4, 2021, 05:30:36 am
Can you change mine please? Lallana is gone now. :(

Edit: Fair enough. >:(
:lmao
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace. RIP dad. 01/09/1947 - 18/08/2021
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,033
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #961 on: March 4, 2021, 02:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow on March  4, 2021, 05:30:36 am
Can you change mine please? Lallana is gone now. :(

Edit: Fair enough. >:(
Was only teasing, mate (I crack myself up :lmao). What do you actually want though? Cos you never really specified ;) :wave
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,314
  • JFT 97
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #962 on: March 4, 2021, 02:40:51 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on March  4, 2021, 02:27:27 pm
Was only teasing, mate (I crack myself up :lmao). What do you actually want though? Cos you never really specified ;) :wave

:lmao
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,147
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #963 on: March 4, 2021, 03:54:08 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on March  4, 2021, 02:27:27 pm
Was only teasing, mate (I crack myself up :lmao). What do you actually want though? Cos you never really specified ;) :wave

The Man with no name?
Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,470
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #964 on: March 5, 2021, 12:43:18 pm »
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow.Bobby next on March  4, 2021, 05:30:36 am
Can you change mine please? Lallana is gone now. :(

Edit: Fair enough. >:(

:lmao
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

  • Stans 'fucking appalled'. Laughs at every single one of his stupid jokes.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #965 on: March 6, 2021, 07:29:16 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on March  4, 2021, 02:27:27 pm
Was only teasing, mate (I crack myself up :lmao). What do you actually want though? Cos you never really specified ;) :wave
;D

I quite like the one you have given me. I will keep it. Will remind me not to be stupid next time.
'It's only when you look at an ant through a magnifying glass on a sunny day that you realise how often they burst into flames'

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace. RIP dad. 01/09/1947 - 18/08/2021
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,033
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #966 on: March 6, 2021, 07:37:48 am »
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on March  6, 2021, 07:29:16 am
;D

I quite like the one you have given me. I will keep it. Will remind me not to be stupid next time.
I'm very tempted now to change it to "the one you have given me" :lmao
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

  • Stans 'fucking appalled'. Laughs at every single one of his stupid jokes.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #967 on: March 6, 2021, 07:55:27 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on March  6, 2021, 07:37:48 am
I'm very tempted now to change it to "the one you have given me" :lmao
:lmao
Please dont. I rescind the request to change my name.
'It's only when you look at an ant through a magnifying glass on a sunny day that you realise how often they burst into flames'

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,020
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #968 on: March 25, 2021, 12:07:56 pm »
Could I please possibly get a name change to B0151?
Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,411
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #969 on: March 26, 2021, 01:57:14 pm »
Any chance I could change my username to VerdanaFont

Please and thank you
Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,801
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #970 on: March 26, 2021, 03:01:10 pm »
The answer is in the title lj mate.
Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,411
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #971 on: March 26, 2021, 06:09:29 pm »
Quote from: John C on March 26, 2021, 03:01:10 pm
The answer is in the title lj mate.

Ah, thats more than fair enough, John. I will set up a donation as soon as Im next paid and ask again in the future.
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,573
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #972 on: March 26, 2021, 10:59:10 pm »

I said in the Six Nations thread that if Scotland got somei from the game I would get my name changed to MacAloolah!

What are the chances?

Ta
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,668
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #973 on: March 26, 2021, 11:15:51 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on March 26, 2021, 10:59:10 pm
I said in the Six Nations thread that if Scotland got somei from the game I would get my name changed to MacAloolah!

What are the chances?

Ta

A man of his word! Mods do your thing.  ;D
Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,033
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #974 on: May 21, 2021, 11:20:47 am »
Tesco tearaway* 

:wave
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,033
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #975 on: May 21, 2021, 11:56:54 am »
 :thumbup
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,069
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #976 on: May 31, 2021, 11:34:30 pm »
Can I change my name to Gili Gulu please?

Ta very much.
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,069
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #977 on: June 1, 2021, 10:21:03 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu please? on May 31, 2021, 11:34:30 pm
Can I change my name to Gili Gulu please?

Ta very much.

Was the name of my favourite Sushi bar, so this sort of works, ta.

:)
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace. RIP dad. 01/09/1947 - 18/08/2021
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,033
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #978 on: June 1, 2021, 10:36:17 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on June  1, 2021, 10:21:03 am
Was the name of my favourite Sushi bar, so this sort of works, ta.

:)
Was just teasing ;D

Fixed!
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,210
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #979 on: June 4, 2021, 08:48:20 pm »
I've been sent a message by a newbie, stating my name is insulting and offensive.

17 years on here and nothing before now.
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,795
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #980 on: June 4, 2021, 08:59:36 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on June  4, 2021, 08:48:20 pm
I've been sent a message by a newbie, stating my name is insulting and offensive.

17 years on here and nothing before now.


Insulting as an offense to neo Con western values?

Or insulting as not pushing the revolution far enough?

Newbs should be more specific in their tantrums, no? 
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,210
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #981 on: June 4, 2021, 09:02:01 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on June  4, 2021, 08:59:36 pm
Insulting as an offense to neo Con western values?

Or insulting as not pushing the revolution far enough?

Newbs should be more specific in their tantrums, no? 

You would think so. Perhaps I should change it to Bolshevik Bob or something!
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,795
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #982 on: June 4, 2021, 09:10:08 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on June  4, 2021, 09:02:01 pm
You would think so. Perhaps I should change it to Bolshevik Bob or something!

 ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,801
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #983 on: June 4, 2021, 11:20:33 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on June  4, 2021, 08:48:20 pm
I've been sent a message by a newbie, stating my name is insulting and offensive.

Well, not quite a newbie, registration has been unavailable since the major server issue in March. Maybe you caused it ye Commie?

Anyway, take no notice mate :)
Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace. RIP dad. 01/09/1947 - 18/08/2021
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,033
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #984 on: June 5, 2021, 09:11:35 am »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on June  4, 2021, 08:48:20 pm
I've been sent a message by a newbie, stating my name is insulting and offensive.

17 years on here and nothing before now.

The same poster who said absolutely zero when we won the league and CL? The same poster who calls BLM a racist movement? The same poster whose last few posts have been deleted for being inflammatory? That one? I sense a name-change coming up. How about something to do with Folkestone........?
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,210
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #985 on: June 5, 2021, 11:04:11 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on June  5, 2021, 09:11:35 am
The same poster who said absolutely zero when we won the league and CL? The same poster who calls BLM a racist movement? The same poster whose last few posts have been deleted for being inflammatory? That one? I sense a name-change coming up. How about something to do with Folkestone........?

All for keeping the peace on here - which is a contrast to elsewhere!

EDIT: Just seen the new title. Spot on that! :doffscap :chapeau 👏 👏
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,668
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #986 on: June 14, 2021, 10:04:49 pm »
Not really the right thread but just noticed I have finally earned a custom title....

I assume it is to do with my tednency so ytpe fsater than I am atcually capabel of and mixigb up lettres?

 ;D

Did I fuck up a spoiler tag somewhere and ruin something for someone?
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,801
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #987 on: June 14, 2021, 11:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on June 14, 2021, 10:04:49 pm
Not really the right thread but just noticed I have finally earned a custom title....

It looks like you've had it since 25th March mate :)
Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace. RIP dad. 01/09/1947 - 18/08/2021
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,033
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #988 on: June 15, 2021, 07:18:33 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on June 14, 2021, 10:04:49 pm
Not really the right thread but just noticed I have finally earned a custom title....

I assume it is to do with my tednency so ytpe fsater than I am atcually capabel of and mixigb up lettres?

 ;D

Did I fuck up a spoiler tag somewhere and ruin something for someone?
Not quite...
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,573
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #989 on: June 25, 2021, 02:05:17 pm »
Can I revert to Wabaloolah?

I don't want anyone thinking I'm Scottish, particularly after their Euro exit?
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,714
  • Bam!
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #990 on: June 25, 2021, 03:01:36 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on June 25, 2021, 02:05:17 pm
Can I revert to Wabaloolah?

I don't want anyone thinking I'm Scottish, particularly after their Euro exit?

Rather than MacAloo, don't the scots just call them tatties?
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,197
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #991 on: September 12, 2021, 08:52:39 pm »
 ;D ;D
Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace. RIP dad. 01/09/1947 - 18/08/2021
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,033
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #992 on: September 12, 2021, 08:59:39 pm »
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,370
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #993 on: October 12, 2021, 03:14:09 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on June  4, 2021, 08:48:20 pm
I've been sent a message by a newbie, stating my name is insulting and offensive.

17 years on here and nothing before now.

Ask him if he is from any of the red states in the US of the A.
Offline Clayton Bigsby hates Rafa

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #994 on: Today at 04:31:49 pm »
Come on guys, you have had your fun. I dont hate rafa and I will stay out of his thread from here on out but please can my username revert to the one I have had for nearly 12 years
« Last Edit: Today at 04:40:35 pm by Clayton Bigsby hates Rafa »
Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,714
  • Bam!
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #995 on: Today at 04:33:42 pm »
 :lmao

That made me laugh way too much.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,331
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #996 on: Today at 04:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 04:33:42 pm
:lmao

That made me laugh way too much.

Why did he hate Rafa?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,665
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #997 on: Today at 05:33:08 pm »
 ;D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,714
  • Bam!
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #998 on: Today at 06:26:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:35:23 pm
Why did he hate Rafa?

It was more the post he just made in the custom title thread to remove it himself. Then it was immediately added to his name by the mods
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,331
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #999 on: Today at 06:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 06:26:32 pm
It was more the post he just made in the custom title thread to remove it himself. Then it was immediately added to his name by the mods

I was just trying to wind him up :P
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
