« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)  (Read 112987 times)

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,461
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #960 on: March 4, 2021, 02:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow on March  4, 2021, 05:30:36 am
Can you change mine please? Lallana is gone now. :(

Edit: Fair enough. >:(
:lmao
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,322
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #961 on: March 4, 2021, 02:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow on March  4, 2021, 05:30:36 am
Can you change mine please? Lallana is gone now. :(

Edit: Fair enough. >:(
Was only teasing, mate (I crack myself up :lmao). What do you actually want though? Cos you never really specified ;) :wave
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,413
  • JFT 96
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #962 on: March 4, 2021, 02:40:51 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on March  4, 2021, 02:27:27 pm
Was only teasing, mate (I crack myself up :lmao). What do you actually want though? Cos you never really specified ;) :wave

:lmao
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,699
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #963 on: March 4, 2021, 03:54:08 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on March  4, 2021, 02:27:27 pm
Was only teasing, mate (I crack myself up :lmao). What do you actually want though? Cos you never really specified ;) :wave

The Man with no name?
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,976
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #964 on: March 5, 2021, 12:43:18 pm »
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow.Bobby next on March  4, 2021, 05:30:36 am
Can you change mine please? Lallana is gone now. :(

Edit: Fair enough. >:(

:lmao
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

  • Stans 'fucking appalled'. Laughs at every single one of his stupid jokes.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #965 on: March 6, 2021, 07:29:16 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on March  4, 2021, 02:27:27 pm
Was only teasing, mate (I crack myself up :lmao). What do you actually want though? Cos you never really specified ;) :wave
;D

I quite like the one you have given me. I will keep it. Will remind me not to be stupid next time.
Logged
'It's only when you look at an ant through a magnifying glass on a sunny day that you realise how often they burst into flames'

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,322
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #966 on: March 6, 2021, 07:37:48 am »
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on March  6, 2021, 07:29:16 am
;D

I quite like the one you have given me. I will keep it. Will remind me not to be stupid next time.
I'm very tempted now to change it to "the one you have given me" :lmao
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

  • Stans 'fucking appalled'. Laughs at every single one of his stupid jokes.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #967 on: March 6, 2021, 07:55:27 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on March  6, 2021, 07:37:48 am
I'm very tempted now to change it to "the one you have given me" :lmao
:lmao
Please dont. I rescind the request to change my name.
Logged
'It's only when you look at an ant through a magnifying glass on a sunny day that you realise how often they burst into flames'

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,105
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #968 on: Yesterday at 12:07:56 pm »
Could I please possibly get a name change to B0151?
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 911
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #969 on: Today at 01:57:14 pm »
Any chance I could change my username to VerdanaFont

Please and thank you
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,930
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #970 on: Today at 03:01:10 pm »
The answer is in the title lj mate.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 911
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #971 on: Today at 06:09:29 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:01:10 pm
The answer is in the title lj mate.

Ah, thats more than fair enough, John. I will set up a donation as soon as Im next paid and ask again in the future.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,986
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #972 on: Today at 10:59:10 pm »

I said in the Six Nations thread that if Scotland got somei from the game I would get my name changed to MacAloolah!

What are the chances?

Ta
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 