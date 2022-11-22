This discussion really shines the light on how hazardous the media landscape has become in the internet age; it's so easy for certain malign actors to create an alternative perspective about an author's work, even one diametrically opposed to the original intent, and if said actor's reach is far enough and their frenzy intense enough, this alternative perspective becomes "the truth" or "the shared collective experience", and it becomes "problematic" to fight from the original author's perspective. Someone said earlier that the comic artist should have had Erdogan speak the "no need to send tanks" line, and it seems sad that authors should have to self-censor or remove all interpretive thought from the readers' side, but if these nuances lead to fascist scumbags smashing down your door and gunning you down in cold blood, is artistic integrity worth it? What a shitty place the world has become, seriously. Do your fucking homework.



The authors in question can EASILY make the image unambiguous if they want to:is there a direct image of Erdogan or Assad? nois there a gas mask or canister to show this relates to a dictator who gasses his own people? NoTHERE IS NOTHING IN THE IMAGE ABOUT ASSAD OR ERDOGAN AT ALL.what you have is an image of a levelled building, it couldve been had a bomb dropped on it or been blown to shreds by a tank but in this example theres no need for tanksThe deliberate omission of visual clues is PRECISELY because they want to rub salt in the wounds and at the same time leave space for well intentioned idiots or malignant arseholes to protect them under the auspices of freedom of thought and expression and proclaim it relates to a higher purpose that us backward people like me dont get right? Hebdo plays the game and manipulates like the Daily Mail but from a liberal perspective, the end objective is still the same