This discussion really shines the light on how hazardous the media landscape has become in the internet age; it's so easy for certain malign actors to create an alternative perspective about an author's work, even one diametrically opposed to the original intent, and if said actor's reach is far enough and their frenzy intense enough, this alternative perspective becomes "the truth" or "the shared collective experience", and it becomes "problematic" to fight from the original author's perspective. Someone said earlier that the comic artist should have had Erdogan speak the "no need to send tanks" line, and it seems sad that authors should have to self-censor or remove all interpretive thought from the readers' side, but if these nuances lead to fascist scumbags smashing down your door and gunning you down in cold blood, is artistic integrity worth it? What a shitty place the world has become, seriously. Do your fucking homework.