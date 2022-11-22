« previous next »
Author Topic: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.  (Read 16533 times)

Online GreatEx

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 10:41:36 pm »
You can be offended as much as you like, just stop pretending you understand the meaning or intent of the cartoons. I don't give a shit about CH per se, never bought it when I lived in France, but I find the stubborn, ignorant arrogance of people pretending they have the first fucking clue what the cartoons mean, extremely aggravating.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 10:42:35 pm »
Exactly. The fact something offends you is not a reason for it to be shut down or the people involved punished in some way.
Online GreatEx

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 10:43:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:37:35 pm
But they shouldnt be slaughtered for it.

But according to Rocky, we should have no sympathy if they are. Wearing mini skirts and all that.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 11:03:54 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:43:32 pm
But according to Rocky, we should have no sympathy if they are. Wearing mini skirts and all that.

Offline Rawkybalboa

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 11:20:26 pm »
Lol now thats funny. As opposed to the CH rubbish
Online Asam

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #285 on: Today at 01:39:16 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:25:05 pm
Emotion aside, no it's not. And really obviously so.

And in the context of our mini discussion there, of the three people mentioned I reckon the cartoonist drawing something distasteful is the least maniacal (and least impactful) of the him Asad and Erdogan.

It's not nice that the cartoon appeared on some people's social media feeds, while they're dealing with the awful trauma of the last week. But let's not lose sight of proportion here. I think Syrians and Kurds in particular might benefit more from people directing their ire towards the autocrats who want them dead rather than someone drawing pictures to raise attention to that.

The pictures was intended to insult, provoke, ridicule, mock, delight those who are happy to see the millions in misery and destitution, its not something i take lightly and please do not attempt to think there is any greater intent or meaning behind the images, it would be akin to the sun having an article
about the beatles a few days after their hillsborough headlines, charlie hebdo has previous, we know who they are and if the people of liverpool dont forget things easily neither do we
Online Asam

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #286 on: Today at 02:04:45 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:41:36 pm
You can be offended as much as you like, just stop pretending you understand the meaning or intent of the cartoons. I don't give a shit about CH per se, never bought it when I lived in France, but I find the stubborn, ignorant arrogance of people pretending they have the first fucking clue what the cartoons mean, extremely aggravating.

Civilised & secular liberal Western countries have been creating scenes like this in iraq, in syria, in afghanistan for decades havent they? does it not remind you of Baghdad or Kabul? & what did the caption say? NO NEED TO SEND TANKS

I can see how a decent human might think that its mocking Erdogan or Assad (these bastards are clever after all) but your instincts are off, this is burned into the collective memory of the muslim community like a burning cross to a black man or a fan crush at a football stadium to a liverpool supporter or posting a funny pic of a packed gas chamber to a Jew.

if you dont feel it in your guts, if it doesnt make your stomach churn thats because you dont have that shared collective experience.




Offline afc turkish

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #287 on: Today at 02:25:13 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:04:45 am
Civilised & secular liberal Western countries have been creating scenes like this in iraq, in syria, in afghanistan for decades havent they? does it not remind you of Baghdad or Kabul? & what did the caption say? NO NEED TO SEND TANKS

I can see how a decent human might think that its mocking Erdogan or Assad (these bastards are clever after all) but your instincts are off, this is burned into the collective memory of the muslim community like a burning cross to a black man or a fan crush at a football stadium to a liverpool supporter or posting a funny pic of a packed gas chamber to a Jew.

if you dont feel it in your guts, if it doesnt make your stomach churn thats because you dont have that shared collective experience.






So there's only one way to look at the comic?

If I'm outside a shared collective experience, I'm wrong?

Why does a particular shared collective experience supercede, or triumph over, an individual interpretation that at least attempts to look at different perspectives the publication may have attempted to address?

Or, if I'm outside the shared collective experience, yet agree with that collective's interpretation, I'm still wrong because I'm outside the collective?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #288 on: Today at 02:30:23 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:39:16 am
The pictures was intended to insult, provoke, ridicule, mock, delight those who are happy to see the millions in misery and destitution, its not something i take lightly and please do not attempt to think there is any greater intent or meaning behind the images, it would be akin to the sun having an article
about the beatles a few days after their hillsborough headlines, charlie hebdo has previous, we know who they are and if the people of liverpool dont forget things easily neither do we

Your interpretation.

Online GreatEx

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #289 on: Today at 02:51:11 am »
This discussion really shines the light on how hazardous the media landscape has become in the internet age; it's so easy for certain malign actors to create an alternative perspective about an author's work, even one diametrically opposed to the original intent, and if said actor's reach is far enough and their frenzy intense enough, this alternative perspective becomes "the truth" or "the shared collective experience", and it becomes "problematic" to fight from the original author's perspective. Someone said earlier that the comic artist should have had Erdogan speak the "no need to send tanks" line, and it seems sad that authors should have to self-censor or remove all interpretive thought from the readers' side, but if these nuances lead to fascist scumbags smashing down your door and gunning you down in cold blood, is artistic integrity worth it? What a shitty place the world has become, seriously. Do your fucking homework.
Online Asam

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #290 on: Today at 03:13:30 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:30:23 am
Your interpretation.

Millions of muslims have the same interpretation, millions of liberal white privileged dont
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #291 on: Today at 03:15:35 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:13:30 am
Millions of muslims have the same interpretation, millions of liberal white privileged dont

So what,don't mean that they're right.
Online Asam

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #292 on: Today at 03:29:36 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:51:11 am
This discussion really shines the light on how hazardous the media landscape has become in the internet age; it's so easy for certain malign actors to create an alternative perspective about an author's work, even one diametrically opposed to the original intent, and if said actor's reach is far enough and their frenzy intense enough, this alternative perspective becomes "the truth" or "the shared collective experience", and it becomes "problematic" to fight from the original author's perspective. Someone said earlier that the comic artist should have had Erdogan speak the "no need to send tanks" line, and it seems sad that authors should have to self-censor or remove all interpretive thought from the readers' side, but if these nuances lead to fascist scumbags smashing down your door and gunning you down in cold blood, is artistic integrity worth it? What a shitty place the world has become, seriously. Do your fucking homework.



The authors in question can EASILY make the image unambiguous if they want to:

is there a direct image of Erdogan or Assad? no
is there a gas mask or canister to show this relates to a dictator who gasses his own people? No

THERE IS NOTHING IN THE IMAGE ABOUT ASSAD OR ERDOGAN AT ALL.

what you have is an image of a levelled building, it couldve been had a bomb dropped on it or been blown to shreds by a tank but in this example theres no need for tanks

The deliberate omission of visual clues is PRECISELY because they want to rub salt in the wounds and at the same time leave space for well intentioned idiots or malignant arseholes to protect them under the auspices of freedom of thought and expression and proclaim it relates to a higher purpose that us backward people like me dont get right? Hebdo plays the game and manipulates like the Daily Mail but from a liberal perspective, the end objective is still the same
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #293 on: Today at 03:32:00 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:46:58 pm
i dont think the people of turkey and syria deserved to die in an earthquake and be subjected to mockery no, trying to divert attention from the disgusting nature of affront caused by the liberal maniacs at Charlie Hebdo is a new low

Liberal maniacs.

You've lost the fucking plot
Online Asam

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #294 on: Today at 03:36:19 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:15:35 am
So what,don't mean that they're right.

if you see the image and dont have the visceral reaction its because its not culturally relevant to you, you are just seeing a collapsed building not a bombed one where you loved ones lived, you do not have the context to connect the dots.

if someone made an image of 9/11 twin towers or making light of the word crush in a football stadium yiu would get the reference, if the mocking image was the day after the event itself, when dead bodies are still being identified, the emotion would be much higher than it would be 30 years after?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #295 on: Today at 03:41:04 am »
You think that they're making light and YOU think that it's mocking because you refuse to see anything else because of the people behind it.
Online GreatEx

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #296 on: Today at 03:45:41 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:29:36 am

The deliberate omission of visual clues is PRECISELY because they want to rub salt in the wounds and at the same time leave space for well intentioned idiots or malignant arseholes to protect them under the auspices of freedom of thought and expression and proclaim it relates to a higher purpose that us backward people like me dont get right?

Or it's because there's more than one racist shithead who wants to destroy the Kurdish people, so why limit yourself to one?

May I ask who has driven the dissemination of this comic to social media feeds around the world? What are their motivations?
Online GreatEx

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #297 on: Today at 03:51:15 am »


Is this comic misogynist?
Online Asam

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #298 on: Today at 03:55:44 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:41:04 am
You think that they're making light and YOU think that it's mocking because you refuse to see anything else because of the people behind it.

Thats because they have previous, would you trust The Sun newspaper on Liverpool related articles?
Online Asam

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #299 on: Today at 03:56:24 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 03:51:15 am


Is this comic misogynist?

I dont have the context to comment, the image doesnt mean anything to me
Offline classycarra

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #300 on: Today at 03:56:56 am »
Asam, did you rail against CH when they did their cartoon after the Italian earthquake? It seems like you're keen on dividing people between maniacal liberals and/or privileged whites vs muslims, but I don't think you're correct to treat people like a monolithic bloc.

I understand the emotion involved, and I hope that your friends/family are ok if you have people affected, but you've taken a famously distasteful magazine cartoonist doing something distasteful, and quickly used it to complain about liberals/liberalism/privileged people and have tried to assign meaning and intent to large blocs of people (in a very 'them and us' way) to any people who don't think the exact same way as you.

As an aside, you talk about the Mail manipulating people - I'm curious, did you hear about the cartoon strip from a news media article?
Online Asam

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #301 on: Today at 03:59:18 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 03:45:41 am
Or it's because there's more than one racist shithead who wants to destroy the Kurdish people, so why limit yourself to one?

May I ask who has driven the dissemination of this comic to social media feeds around the world? What are their motivations?

Please show where precisely so its totally unambiguous where there is an reference to Kurdish people in the Hebdo image, I must have missed it, there must be an image or word in their that i didnt see
Offline classycarra

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #302 on: Today at 04:01:18 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:59:18 am
Please show where precisely so it’s totally unambiguous where there is an reference to Kurdish people in the Hebdo image, I must have missed it, there must be an image or word in their that i didn’t see
Erdogan says Turkey to attack Kurdish militants with tanks, soldiers (November 23, 2022)
https://www.reuters.com/world/us-urges-de-escalation-syria-after-series-retaliatory-strikes-2022-11-22/
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:56:24 am
I don’t have the context to comment, the image doesn’t mean anything to me
This reads sort of ironically now..
Online Asam

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #303 on: Today at 04:01:46 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:56:56 am
Asam, did you rail against CH when they did their cartoon after the Italian earthquake? It seems like you're keen on dividing people between maniacal liberals and/or privileged whites vs muslims, but I don't think you're correct to treat people like a monolithic bloc.

I understand the emotion involved, and I hope that your friends/family are ok if you have people affected, but you've taken a famously distasteful magazine cartoonist doing something distasteful, and quickly used it to complain about liberals/liberalism/privileged people and have tried to assign meaning and intent to large blocs of people (in a very 'them and us' way) to any people who don't think the exact same way as you.

As an aside, you talk about the Mail manipulating people - I'm curious, did you hear about the cartoon strip from a news media article?

I think I did see the Italian images and found them just as repulsive, secular liberals look down on the Italians as its still got a strong religious foothold and the people are deemed to be darker and less sophisticated
Online Asam

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #304 on: Today at 04:03:00 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:01:18 am
Erdogan says Turkey to attack Kurdish militants with tanks, soldiers (November 23, 2022)
https://www.reuters.com/world/us-urges-de-escalation-syria-after-series-retaliatory-strikes-2022-11-22/This reads sort of ironically now..

I dont comment on what i dont know, who is missing the irony, you or me?
Offline classycarra

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #305 on: Today at 04:03:05 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:01:46 am
I think I did see the Italian images and found them just as repulsive, secular liberals look down on the Italians as its still got a strong religious foothold and the people are deemed to be darker and less sophisticated
You really are into making sweeping generalising people based on race and religion and other stereotypes, aren't you!
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:03:00 am
I don’t comment on what i don’t know, who is missing the irony, you or me?
It's definitely you mate
Online Asam

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #306 on: Today at 04:07:23 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:03:05 am
You really are into making sweeping generalising people based on race and religion and other stereotypes, aren't you!It's definitely you mate

stick to your swim lanes, you arent a muslim, so dont comment on stuff you dont know
Offline classycarra

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #307 on: Today at 04:13:45 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:07:23 am
stick to your swim lanes, you aren’t a muslim, so don’t comment on stuff you don’t know
the fuck do you know about my religion?

and lets be clear it doesn't fucking matter. i don't need to be muslim to spot that you are generalising a lot about people based on ethnicity/nationality/religion. personally - from my lived experience - I don't think that's a particularly moral or worthwhile thing to do. it's also needlessly divisive. unlike you, I think there's plenty in common across the human experience that you don't need to have the exact credentialed criteria that someone like you demands to be able to comment.

also 'stick to your lane' is such an anti-discussion anti-intellectual line

Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:56:56 am
As an aside, you talk about the Mail manipulating people - I'm curious, did you hear about the cartoon strip from a news media article?
please can you answer this question? i want to avoid making an assumption, so would be interested to know
