charlie hebdo posted a picture mocking the earthquake victims by saying no need to send tanks, a few days later theyre was also an op ed in a different publication arguing against sending aid/disaster relief which was purely driven by racial hatred



Liberals keep exposing themselves as hypocrites with selective/qualified sympathy based on racial/religious lines i.e the contrast between the support for Ukraine vs syria/turkiye, the contrast between the condemnation of an occupation in Ukraine vs Palestine







I'm sorry but I don't really follow where you're going here. Was this op ed written by Charlie Hebdo staff? If not, then how does it disprove the interpretation of the cartoon that has been repeatedly presented here and is consistent with CH's approach through the years?The support for Ukraine is because it was invaded by a foreign aggressor, it's pretty clear cut. I can't think of a recent equivalent where "liberals" (assuming you mean the vast majority of RAWK posters) would support the invaders. Turkiye has nothing to do with it. The vast majority here would be sympathetic to Palestine, were against the Iraq invasion and have been horrified by what the Syrian people have been through. I'm sorry for whatever you're going through that's made you lash out at everyone here and insinuate that we're racist hypocrites and Muslim haters, but you're wrong, and you have misinterpreted CH.