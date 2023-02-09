« previous next »
Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
February 9, 2023, 10:08:26 am
WRT the cartoon, are people sure it is as clear-cut as superficial reading suggests?

If mocking the effects of the earthquake is all it is about, then it's just plain cruel. And Charlie Hebdo have never been about that.

Personally, my initial thoughts were that it was a dig at Erdogan (a shitbag who's been a regular target for Hebdo). The earthquake has affected mainly Kurdish-dominated areas. And Erdogan has been embroiled in trying to forcefully suppress Kurdish attempts to secure freedoms, with Erdogan threatening increased military action against them.

So the message was a wry/gallows observation that Erdogan doesn't have to send tanks in to destroy the area, as the earthquake has done that.

There's an argument that those making political satire shouldn't explain their barbs to those who fail to comprehend them. But in this case they should clarify, as this is really damaging them.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
February 9, 2023, 12:48:31 pm
What a bunch of pricks Charlie Hebdo proved themselves to be. Mocking such a disaster and loss of life. I suppose they now gonna claim we did it to spark debate about freedom of speech. Bollocks. If you think the cartoons funny then something seriously wrong with you.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
February 9, 2023, 01:02:03 pm
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on February  9, 2023, 12:48:31 pm
What a bunch of pricks Charlie Hebdo proved themselves to be. Mocking such a disaster and loss of life. I suppose they now gonna claim we did it to spark debate about freedom of speech. Bollocks. If you think the cartoons funny then something seriously wrong with you.


Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
February 9, 2023, 01:04:19 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  9, 2023, 10:08:26 am
.

There's an argument that those making political satire shouldn't explain their barbs to those who fail to comprehend them. But in this case they should clarify, as this is really damaging them.

Scroll back through this thread and you'll see people consistently misunderstanding the nuanced of CH cartoons. I haven't seen this last one but it's more likely to be something like what you're saying and not "haha let's take the piss out of innocent victims" which is probably coming from people who have only heard of CH through twitter.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
February 9, 2023, 01:15:53 pm
Whether its to spark debate or whatever its still disgusting from these idiots. Its hate filled rubbish because you wont see them make fun of poor Ukrainian victims to spark a debate.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
February 9, 2023, 01:18:39 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on February  9, 2023, 01:04:19 pm
Scroll back through this thread and you'll see people consistently misunderstanding the nuanced of CH cartoons. I haven't seen this last one but it's more likely to be something like what you're saying and not "haha let's take the piss out of innocent victims" which is probably coming from people who have only heard of CH through twitter.

It's a drawing of destroyed buildings and rubble underneath it says "même pas besoin d'envoyer de chars" which translates to  "Don't even need to send tanks"

I don't follow what is going on in the region, but from what Nobby says, especially with the threats of military action, the cartoon makes perfect sense and is a cutting jibe at Erdogan
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
February 9, 2023, 06:38:35 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  9, 2023, 10:08:26 am
WRT the cartoon, are people sure it is as clear-cut as superficial reading suggests?

If mocking the effects of the earthquake is all it is about, then it's just plain cruel. And Charlie Hebdo have never been about that.

Personally, my initial thoughts were that it was a dig at Erdogan (a shitbag who's been a regular target for Hebdo). The earthquake has affected mainly Kurdish-dominated areas. And Erdogan has been embroiled in trying to forcefully suppress Kurdish attempts to secure freedoms, with Erdogan threatening increased military action against them.

So the message was a wry/gallows observation that Erdogan doesn't have to send tanks in to destroy the area, as the earthquake has done that.

There's an argument that those making political satire shouldn't explain their barbs to those who fail to comprehend them. But in this case they should clarify, as this is really damaging them.

If that's correct then the cartoon makes sense and isn't offensive. They could have made it clearer by just having Erdogan saying the "I didn't even have to send tanks" line - but then there wouldn't have been any outrage and the attention and clicks it has brought. So the ambiguity was probably intentional.

In summary, I'm not arsed

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
February 9, 2023, 06:42:28 pm
Same, not arsed, Erdogan is c*nt of the highest order, it's obviously a dig at him
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
February 9, 2023, 07:27:23 pm
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on February  9, 2023, 01:15:53 pm
Whether its to spark debate or whatever its still disgusting from these idiots. Its hate filled rubbish because you wont see them make fun of poor Ukrainian victims to spark a debate.

https://charliehebdo.fr/2022/03/international/poutine-se-fait-plaisir-en-ukraine/
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
February 9, 2023, 09:12:55 pm


Translation might help
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
February 10, 2023, 12:43:23 am
The Ukraininan partisans' song: "Ukrainian friend. if you fall, a friend emerges from the shadows in your place"

Pécresse relaunches her campaign.

No, I don't get it either, but after some reading it seems she's a poorly-performed 2022 presidential candidate who cited Karcher vacuum cleaners in a speech and was asked to desist by the company: https://www.lejdd.fr/Politique/le-groupe-karcher-demande-a-valerie-pecresse-de-ne-plus-utiliser-son-nom-4087280

Not all their cartoons were made for the international audience :)
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
February 10, 2023, 01:00:48 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  9, 2023, 09:56:26 am
He was. Beginning in 1975.

The entire Mujahidin was a terrorist organisation. Using terrorist tactics against the Afghan government and people of Kabul and other pro-government cities long before the USSR finally acquiesced to Afghan government pleas for help against the terrorist insurgency of the Mujahidin.
It's even possible to call the communists in power as terrorists, fwiw. Especially considering how they thwarted opposition. In any case, there was a split between moderates and extremists soon after. Massoud was on the moderate side and Hekmatyar's side was extremist.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
February 10, 2023, 10:57:33 am
Bollocks those trying to make hollow excuses for these pricks.
They did same mocking the Italy earthquake, making pasta shapes and dishes out of dead bodies.
Anything for publicity and to sell some rags.
Wont have be getting no sympathy when some nut job loses their rag.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-37260217
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
February 10, 2023, 12:42:30 pm
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on February 10, 2023, 10:57:33 am
Bollocks those trying to make hollow excuses for these pricks.
They did same mocking the Italy earthquake, making pasta shapes and dishes out of dead bodies.
Anything for publicity and to sell some rags.
Wont have be getting no sympathy when some nut job loses their rag.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-37260217
For the record didn't make any hollow excuse, I just disproved your claim they wouldn't do anything about ukrainian victims - can't speak for their tastes/persuasion, but as you've shown with your example it's not limited to countrres with high proportion islamic populations
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
February 10, 2023, 01:43:04 pm
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on February 10, 2023, 10:57:33 am

Wont have be getting no sympathy when some nut job loses their rag.

Kind of ironic that you're calling anyone out for poor taste, eh?
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
February 10, 2023, 03:05:07 pm
Quote from: classycarra on February 10, 2023, 12:42:30 pm
For the record didn't make any hollow excuse, I just disproved your claim they wouldn't do anything about ukrainian victims - can't speak for their tastes/persuasion, but as you've shown with your example it's not limited to countrres with high proportion islamic populations

My bad that was not aimed at you. Theres previous posts trying to somehow justify what sick people and sick humour they have.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
February 10, 2023, 03:08:49 pm
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on February 10, 2023, 03:05:07 pm
My bad that was not aimed at you. Theres previous posts trying to somehow justify what sick people and sick humour they have.


Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
February 10, 2023, 06:15:46 pm
Its disgusting the way people are forced to read Charlie Hebdo at gunpoint.

And the cartooms have got worse - as if a bunch of cartoonists all left at the same time.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Today at 10:04:59 am
Quote from: rob1966 on February  9, 2023, 01:18:39 pm
It's a drawing of destroyed buildings and rubble underneath it says "même pas besoin d'envoyer de chars" which translates to  "Don't even need to send tanks"

I don't follow what is going on in the region, but from what Nobby says, especially with the threats of military action, the cartoon makes perfect sense and is a cutting jibe at Erdogan

The people not needing to send the tanks are the civilised secular europeans, the earthquake did the job of the liberals for them.

islamophobic free speech at its finest
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Today at 10:08:22 am
Quote from: Fortneef on February 10, 2023, 06:15:46 pm
Its disgusting the way people are forced to read Charlie Hebdo at gunpoint.

And the cartooms have got worse - as if a bunch of cartoonists all left at the same time.

The cartoon was posted on twitter so it can easily pollute your feed through no fault of your own, but like seeing a s*n article online for a Liverpool supporter, or do you think muslims actually went out of their way to buy a copy of that rag just to be offended by it?  charlie hebdo is doing great business in some places right now i guess, most of my friends effected by the disaster are focussing their efforts elsewhere but please continue with being offended that someone dare criticise charlie hebdo for being a bunch of racist c*nts mocking 25.000 people dying in an earthquake mostly women and children because they happened to not backwards muslims, fair game isnt it?

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Today at 12:15:27 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:08:22 am
The cartoon was posted on twitter so it can easily pollute your feed through no fault of your own, but like seeing a s*n article online for a Liverpool supporter, or do you think muslims actually went out of their way to buy a copy of that rag just to be offended by it?  charlie hebdo is doing great business in some places right now i guess, most of my friends effected by the disaster are focussing their efforts elsewhere but please continue with being offended that someone dare criticise charlie hebdo for being a bunch of racist c*nts mocking 25.000 people dying in an earthquake mostly women and children because they happened to not backwards muslims, fair game isnt it?
Muslims are offended by any slight thing, more than other religions. They are very backwards in that sense, it's just a cartoon, get over it. Je suis charlie, as they say
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Today at 12:27:17 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:04:59 am
The people not needing to send the tanks are the civilised secular europeans, the earthquake did the job of the liberals for them.

islamophobic free speech at its finest

What the hell are you talking about?
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Today at 02:14:10 pm
Quote from: RedGuy on Today at 12:15:27 pm
Muslims are offended by any slight thing, more than other religions. They are very backwards in that sense, it's just a cartoon, get over it. Je suis Le Pen, as they say

Fixed it for you, not wasting my breath
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Today at 02:18:35 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:27:17 pm
What the hell are you talking about?

charlie hebdo posted a picture mocking the earthquake victims by saying no need to send tanks, a few days later theyre was also an op ed in a different publication arguing against sending aid/disaster relief which was purely driven by racial hatred

Liberals keep exposing themselves as hypocrites with selective/qualified sympathy based on racial/religious lines i.e the contrast between the support for Ukraine vs syria/turkiye, the contrast between the condemnation of an occupation in Ukraine vs Palestine

Logged

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Today at 06:14:30 pm
Seems to me it was having a pop at Erdogan,and his need to oblitarate The Kurdish people.His Islamic lot were planning another attack into Kurdish areas a few weeks ago,this has earthquake has done the job for him.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Today at 06:40:39 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 06:14:30 pm
Seems to me it was having a pop at Erdogan,and his need to oblitarate The Kurdish people.His Islamic lot were planning another attack into Kurdish areas a few weeks ago,this has earthquake has done the job for him.


So its fair game to mock the death of 25,000 people because Erdogan has a dispute with kurds? do you not see how little emphathy that shows for the Turkish/syrian people? theyre still digging up the bodies of dead children and entire communities out of the ground? the bodies arent even cold yet and that rag has nothing better to do? i dont understand how anyone could possibly think this was acceptable unless theyre a racist/islamophobe of course.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Today at 07:32:59 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:18:35 pm
charlie hebdo posted a picture mocking the earthquake victims by saying no need to send tanks, a few days later theyre was also an op ed in a different publication arguing against sending aid/disaster relief which was purely driven by racial hatred

Liberals keep exposing themselves as hypocrites with selective/qualified sympathy based on racial/religious lines i.e the contrast between the support for Ukraine vs syria/turkiye, the contrast between the condemnation of an occupation in Ukraine vs Palestine



I'm sorry but I don't really follow where you're going here. Was this op ed written by Charlie Hebdo staff? If not, then how does it disprove the interpretation of the cartoon that has been repeatedly presented here and is consistent with CH's approach through the years?

The support for Ukraine is because it was invaded by a foreign aggressor, it's pretty clear cut. I can't think of a recent equivalent where "liberals" (assuming you mean the vast majority of RAWK posters) would support the invaders. Turkiye has nothing to do with it. The vast majority here would be sympathetic to Palestine, were against the Iraq invasion and have been horrified by what the Syrian people have been through. I'm sorry for whatever you're going through that's made you lash out at everyone here and insinuate that we're racist hypocrites and Muslim haters, but you're wrong, and you have misinterpreted CH.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:34:36 pm by GreatEx »
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Today at 07:37:01 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:40:39 pm
So it’s fair game to mock the death of 25,000 people because Erdogan has a dispute with kurds? do you not see how little emphathy that shows for the Turkish/syrian people? they’re still digging up the bodies of dead children and entire communities out of the ground? the bodies aren’t even cold yet and that rag has nothing better to do? i don’t understand how anyone could possibly think this was acceptable unless they’re a racist/islamophobe of course.
Do you have any thoughts on the conduct of Asad or Erdogan? Or are they a bit more low key in importance compared to some cartoonist? Presumably you think they are islamaphobes though
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Today at 07:58:18 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:37:01 pm
Do you have any thoughts on the conduct of Asad or Erdogan? Or are they a bit more low key in importance compared to some cartoonist? Presumably you think they are islamaphobes though
Are you trying to suggesting that gassing people with chlorine is worse than drawing a cartoon?  How gauché!
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Today at 08:11:25 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:58:18 pm
Are you trying to suggesting that gassing people with chlorine is worse than drawing a cartoon?  How gauché!

Cartoons are definitely worse.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Today at 08:46:58 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:37:01 pm
Do you have any thoughts on the conduct of Asad or Erdogan? Or are they a bit more low key in importance compared to some cartoonist? Presumably you think they are islamaphobes though

i dont think the people of turkey and syria deserved to die in an earthquake and be subjected to mockery no, trying to divert attention from the disgusting nature of affront caused by the liberal maniacs at Charlie Hebdo is a new low
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Today at 08:47:34 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:58:18 pm
Are you trying to suggesting that gassing people with chlorine is worse than drawing a cartoon?  How gauché!

Shame on you
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Today at 08:48:16 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:47:34 pm
Shame on you
Hey, I didnt draw the cartoons! 
