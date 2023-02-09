WRT the cartoon, are people sure it is as clear-cut as superficial reading suggests?



If mocking the effects of the earthquake is all it is about, then it's just plain cruel. And Charlie Hebdo have never been about that.



Personally, my initial thoughts were that it was a dig at Erdogan (a shitbag who's been a regular target for Hebdo). The earthquake has affected mainly Kurdish-dominated areas. And Erdogan has been embroiled in trying to forcefully suppress Kurdish attempts to secure freedoms, with Erdogan threatening increased military action against them.



So the message was a wry/gallows observation that Erdogan doesn't have to send tanks in to destroy the area, as the earthquake has done that.



There's an argument that those making political satire shouldn't explain their barbs to those who fail to comprehend them. But in this case they should clarify, as this is really damaging them.