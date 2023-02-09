« previous next »
Author Topic: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.  (Read 15914 times)

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #240 on: February 9, 2023, 10:08:26 am »
WRT the cartoon, are people sure it is as clear-cut as superficial reading suggests?

If mocking the effects of the earthquake is all it is about, then it's just plain cruel. And Charlie Hebdo have never been about that.

Personally, my initial thoughts were that it was a dig at Erdogan (a shitbag who's been a regular target for Hebdo). The earthquake has affected mainly Kurdish-dominated areas. And Erdogan has been embroiled in trying to forcefully suppress Kurdish attempts to secure freedoms, with Erdogan threatening increased military action against them.

So the message was a wry/gallows observation that Erdogan doesn't have to send tanks in to destroy the area, as the earthquake has done that.

There's an argument that those making political satire shouldn't explain their barbs to those who fail to comprehend them. But in this case they should clarify, as this is really damaging them.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #241 on: February 9, 2023, 12:48:31 pm »
What a bunch of pricks Charlie Hebdo proved themselves to be. Mocking such a disaster and loss of life. I suppose they now gonna claim we did it to spark debate about freedom of speech. Bollocks. If you think the cartoons funny then something seriously wrong with you.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #242 on: February 9, 2023, 01:02:03 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on February  9, 2023, 12:48:31 pm
What a bunch of pricks Charlie Hebdo proved themselves to be. Mocking such a disaster and loss of life. I suppose they now gonna claim we did it to spark debate about freedom of speech. Bollocks. If you think the cartoons funny then something seriously wrong with you.


Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #243 on: February 9, 2023, 01:04:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  9, 2023, 10:08:26 am
.

There's an argument that those making political satire shouldn't explain their barbs to those who fail to comprehend them. But in this case they should clarify, as this is really damaging them.

Scroll back through this thread and you'll see people consistently misunderstanding the nuanced of CH cartoons. I haven't seen this last one but it's more likely to be something like what you're saying and not "haha let's take the piss out of innocent victims" which is probably coming from people who have only heard of CH through twitter.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #244 on: February 9, 2023, 01:15:53 pm »
Whether its to spark debate or whatever its still disgusting from these idiots. Its hate filled rubbish because you wont see them make fun of poor Ukrainian victims to spark a debate.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #245 on: February 9, 2023, 01:18:39 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on February  9, 2023, 01:04:19 pm
Scroll back through this thread and you'll see people consistently misunderstanding the nuanced of CH cartoons. I haven't seen this last one but it's more likely to be something like what you're saying and not "haha let's take the piss out of innocent victims" which is probably coming from people who have only heard of CH through twitter.

It's a drawing of destroyed buildings and rubble underneath it says "même pas besoin d'envoyer de chars" which translates to  "Don't even need to send tanks"

I don't follow what is going on in the region, but from what Nobby says, especially with the threats of military action, the cartoon makes perfect sense and is a cutting jibe at Erdogan
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #246 on: February 9, 2023, 06:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  9, 2023, 10:08:26 am
WRT the cartoon, are people sure it is as clear-cut as superficial reading suggests?

If mocking the effects of the earthquake is all it is about, then it's just plain cruel. And Charlie Hebdo have never been about that.

Personally, my initial thoughts were that it was a dig at Erdogan (a shitbag who's been a regular target for Hebdo). The earthquake has affected mainly Kurdish-dominated areas. And Erdogan has been embroiled in trying to forcefully suppress Kurdish attempts to secure freedoms, with Erdogan threatening increased military action against them.

So the message was a wry/gallows observation that Erdogan doesn't have to send tanks in to destroy the area, as the earthquake has done that.

There's an argument that those making political satire shouldn't explain their barbs to those who fail to comprehend them. But in this case they should clarify, as this is really damaging them.

If that's correct then the cartoon makes sense and isn't offensive. They could have made it clearer by just having Erdogan saying the "I didn't even have to send tanks" line - but then there wouldn't have been any outrage and the attention and clicks it has brought. So the ambiguity was probably intentional.

In summary, I'm not arsed

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #247 on: February 9, 2023, 06:42:28 pm »
Same, not arsed, Erdogan is c*nt of the highest order, it's obviously a dig at him
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #248 on: February 9, 2023, 07:27:23 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on February  9, 2023, 01:15:53 pm
Whether its to spark debate or whatever its still disgusting from these idiots. Its hate filled rubbish because you wont see them make fun of poor Ukrainian victims to spark a debate.

https://charliehebdo.fr/2022/03/international/poutine-se-fait-plaisir-en-ukraine/
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #249 on: February 9, 2023, 09:12:55 pm »


Translation might help
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #250 on: February 10, 2023, 12:43:23 am »
The Ukraininan partisans' song: "Ukrainian friend. if you fall, a friend emerges from the shadows in your place"

Pécresse relaunches her campaign.

No, I don't get it either, but after some reading it seems she's a poorly-performed 2022 presidential candidate who cited Karcher vacuum cleaners in a speech and was asked to desist by the company: https://www.lejdd.fr/Politique/le-groupe-karcher-demande-a-valerie-pecresse-de-ne-plus-utiliser-son-nom-4087280

Not all their cartoons were made for the international audience :)
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #251 on: February 10, 2023, 01:00:48 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  9, 2023, 09:56:26 am
He was. Beginning in 1975.

The entire Mujahidin was a terrorist organisation. Using terrorist tactics against the Afghan government and people of Kabul and other pro-government cities long before the USSR finally acquiesced to Afghan government pleas for help against the terrorist insurgency of the Mujahidin.
It's even possible to call the communists in power as terrorists, fwiw. Especially considering how they thwarted opposition. In any case, there was a split between moderates and extremists soon after. Massoud was on the moderate side and Hekmatyar's side was extremist.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #252 on: February 10, 2023, 10:57:33 am »
Bollocks those trying to make hollow excuses for these pricks.
They did same mocking the Italy earthquake, making pasta shapes and dishes out of dead bodies.
Anything for publicity and to sell some rags.
Wont have be getting no sympathy when some nut job loses their rag.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-37260217
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #253 on: February 10, 2023, 12:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on February 10, 2023, 10:57:33 am
Bollocks those trying to make hollow excuses for these pricks.
They did same mocking the Italy earthquake, making pasta shapes and dishes out of dead bodies.
Anything for publicity and to sell some rags.
Wont have be getting no sympathy when some nut job loses their rag.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-37260217
For the record didn't make any hollow excuse, I just disproved your claim they wouldn't do anything about ukrainian victims - can't speak for their tastes/persuasion, but as you've shown with your example it's not limited to countrres with high proportion islamic populations
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #254 on: February 10, 2023, 01:43:04 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on February 10, 2023, 10:57:33 am

Wont have be getting no sympathy when some nut job loses their rag.

Kind of ironic that you're calling anyone out for poor taste, eh?
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #255 on: February 10, 2023, 03:05:07 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on February 10, 2023, 12:42:30 pm
For the record didn't make any hollow excuse, I just disproved your claim they wouldn't do anything about ukrainian victims - can't speak for their tastes/persuasion, but as you've shown with your example it's not limited to countrres with high proportion islamic populations

My bad that was not aimed at you. Theres previous posts trying to somehow justify what sick people and sick humour they have.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #256 on: February 10, 2023, 03:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on February 10, 2023, 03:05:07 pm
My bad that was not aimed at you. Theres previous posts trying to somehow justify what sick people and sick humour they have.


Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #257 on: February 10, 2023, 06:15:46 pm »
Its disgusting the way people are forced to read Charlie Hebdo at gunpoint.

And the cartooms have got worse - as if a bunch of cartoonists all left at the same time.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #258 on: Today at 10:04:59 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  9, 2023, 01:18:39 pm
It's a drawing of destroyed buildings and rubble underneath it says "même pas besoin d'envoyer de chars" which translates to  "Don't even need to send tanks"

I don't follow what is going on in the region, but from what Nobby says, especially with the threats of military action, the cartoon makes perfect sense and is a cutting jibe at Erdogan

The people not needing to send the tanks are the civilised secular europeans, the earthquake did the job of the liberals for them.

islamophobic free speech at its finest
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #259 on: Today at 10:08:22 am »
Quote from: Fortneef on February 10, 2023, 06:15:46 pm
Its disgusting the way people are forced to read Charlie Hebdo at gunpoint.

And the cartooms have got worse - as if a bunch of cartoonists all left at the same time.

The cartoon was posted on twitter so it can easily pollute your feed through no fault of your own, but like seeing a s*n article online for a Liverpool supporter, or do you think muslims actually went out of their way to buy a copy of that rag just to be offended by hit? im sure charlie he do is doing great business in syria and turkiye right now.

