Fair enough if you cannot, or will not answer. Of course, there's no obligation.



Thanks! The truth is I cannot. It's way beyond me.The pat solutions - solutions which I believe in as a matter of principle - may not be solutions at all. A reign of democracy in the Middle East for example. Who knows what that might do? It's desirable in principle but it might actually fan wild Islamist ideas and ultimately encourage more hatred to the West. Yet having cruel dictators and theocrats in charge, as we have today, is also intolerable. I don't know enough about Islam to know whether a Reformation of some kind is likely or possible and what the consequences of such a Reformation might even be. But it's blindingly clear, to me at least, that the Koran needs to become a more modest book (like the Bible has become in Britain for example) rather than a manual on how to live your life and order your society. But how that transformation can happen, I don't know. It has obviously been the most important document in the Arab world for centuries and Arab society during that time has been mired in ignorance and poverty. Even its astonishing early intellectual breakthroughs in science and mathematics were squandered and pissed away. That's all.Oh, apart from the obvious fact that we in the West need to keep our security up and to find and punish Islamists who plan terrorist attacks and give terrorists moral, logistical and financial support. And, at all costs, we should avoid beating ourselves up for crimes committed - and committed enthusiastically - by others who hate us.