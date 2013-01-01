« previous next »
Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.

TipTopKop

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Reply #160 on: Today at 12:41:16 AM
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:20:54 AM
I am open to arguments about how modern globalism has led to an expanded Islamic terrorist threat, but at present I don't see it.
No one single factor is the cause of terrorism as we know it today.

A scenario: North Africans have been brought into France/Belgium, placed in the suburbs, to some being marginalised, living on benefits and in some really poor areas with high unemployment, drug usage and crime rates. Their kids are born into this world and question why their chances in life are so bleak. Unemployment, addiction, lack of education/prospects mixed with alienation are the breeding grounds of radical ideology to manifest itself. You can Google tons of such articles.

I've seen footage after footage of suicide bombers being interviewed on Iraqi TV (their attempts were either foiled or their equipment thankfully didn't detonate) and when they are asked what is a Chechen from Central Asia doing thousands of miles from home trying to detonate themselves in a Shia market their answers are their handlers had wired and/or promised their families back home substantial funds when the interviewee is 'martyred'.
stoa

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Reply #161 on: Today at 01:35:48 AM
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:19:42 AM
Fair enough.

It may well not be linked, but balance of probabilities probably has it as a reasonable chance islamists are involved

There's a reasonable chance, but just as a reminder. One year ago a German anti-semite committed an attack on a synagogue in Halle. There is no official information yet on the background of the terrorist as there is still a man-hunt going on.

We do know that there were at least two terrorists involved. One is dead and the other one is still somewhere out there. The interior minister was talking about two terrorists in a press conference about an hour ago. Vienna's mayor talked about the attack as if it could just be the one guy who was shot. He was armed with an automatic rifle, a gun and a machete. He seemed to be wearing an explosive-belt, but that turned out to be fake. The mayor also confirmed that there is another civilian victim - a woman who died in hospital. He also said that they have an idea of who the dead terrorist is and that investigations are still ongoing.

We also don't know whether the synagogue was actually a target for the attackers or whether they just chose to start their rampage there, because that's also a rather well know area of Vienna, where there are lots of bars and restaurants that were still open today, before the lockdown was supposed to start at midnight. That said, islamists have been an issue in Austria. Only a couple of weeks ago a guy from Syria threw stones at the synagogue in Graz, sprayed pro-Palestinian paroles in various places and then attacked the President of the Jewish Community in Graz. When he was arrested a couple of days later it turned out that he's an anti-semite, hates Israel and is also anti-LGBTQ.
GreatEx

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Reply #162 on: Today at 02:38:38 AM
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 12:41:16 AM
No one single factor is the cause of terrorism as we know it today.

A scenario: North Africans have been brought into France/Belgium, placed in the suburbs, to some being marginalised, living on benefits and in some really poor areas with high unemployment, drug usage and crime rates. Their kids are born into this world and question why their chances in life are so bleak. Unemployment, addiction, lack of education/prospects mixed with alienation are the breeding grounds of radical ideology to manifest itself. You can Google tons of such articles.

I've seen footage after footage of suicide bombers being interviewed on Iraqi TV (their attempts were either foiled or their equipment thankfully didn't detonate) and when they are asked what is a Chechen from Central Asia doing thousands of miles from home trying to detonate themselves in a Shia market their answers are their handlers had wired and/or promised their families back home substantial funds when the interviewee is 'martyred'.

Yeah I used to live in Paris so I know all about the banlieues and how poorly that was managed, but I see that as a relic of colonialism (both the reason for their exodus from Algeria et al, and for the lack of dignity afforded them for their sacrifices to France) than of globalism.
J_Kopite

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Reply #163 on: Today at 09:05:58 AM
A very large portion of jihadis are well-educated men from rich families.

Last night's attacker was, unsurprisingly, an Islamic State sympathiser: https://t.co/qJml0CTFnR?amp=1

He must have been forced to do this by Austrian colonialism or foreign policy.
Classycara

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Reply #164 on: Today at 09:44:50 AM
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:35:48 AM
There's a reasonable chance, but just as a reminder. One year ago a German anti-semite committed an attack on a synagogue in Halle. There is no official information yet on the background of the terrorist as there is still a man-hunt going on.

We do know that there were at least two terrorists involved. One is dead and the other one is still somewhere out there. The interior minister was talking about two terrorists in a press conference about an hour ago. Vienna's mayor talked about the attack as if it could just be the one guy who was shot. He was armed with an automatic rifle, a gun and a machete. He seemed to be wearing an explosive-belt, but that turned out to be fake. The mayor also confirmed that there is another civilian victim - a woman who died in hospital. He also said that they have an idea of who the dead terrorist is and that investigations are still ongoing.

We also don't know whether the synagogue was actually a target for the attackers or whether they just chose to start their rampage there, because that's also a rather well know area of Vienna, where there are lots of bars and restaurants that were still open today, before the lockdown was supposed to start at midnight. That said, islamists have been an issue in Austria. Only a couple of weeks ago a guy from Syria threw stones at the synagogue in Graz, sprayed pro-Palestinian paroles in various places and then attacked the President of the Jewish Community in Graz. When he was arrested a couple of days later it turned out that he's an anti-semite, hates Israel and is also anti-LGBTQ.

Cheers for the update buddy. Hope you and yours are all ok

Hopefully they capture the other fucker alive and he doesn't get the cowards way out, devoid of consequences for their action, that they often desire so desperately.
stoa

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Reply #165 on: Today at 09:55:44 AM
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 09:44:50 AM
Cheers for the update buddy. Hope you and yours are all ok

Hopefully they capture the other fucker alive and he doesn't get the cowards way out, devoid of consequences for their action, that they often desire so desperately.

Cheers. Thankfully, I'm basically at the opposite end of Austria and Vienna is far away. My sister, her boyfriend and my niece live there though, but they are okay. There are some more news Four people and the attacker are now dead. It is still unclear whether he acted alone, but it is possible. However, there have been raids in various places apparantely and there is also talk of arrests, but no official confirmation so far. It also looks like the attacker was a 20-year old guy who was born in Austria and has lived here all his life. He has a Nortth-Macedonian passport as well though and was known as an ISIS-sympathiser. He seems to have been radicalised in a Mosque in Vienna and he even tried to join ISIS. Him and a friend tried to get to Afghanistan, but didn't know that they need a visa to get there. So, he tried to get to Syria. He spent some time in an ISIS safe house in Turkey and was then arrested. He stood trial last year and got a 22 month prison sentence. The interior minister has confirmed that information to the Austrian Press Agency.
TipTopKop

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Reply #166 on: Today at 10:26:59 AM
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:38:38 AM
Yeah I used to live in Paris so I know all about the banlieues and how poorly that was managed, but I see that as a relic of colonialism (both the reason for their exodus from Algeria et al, and for the lack of dignity afforded them for their sacrifices to France) than of globalism.
There are similar issues with the radicalisation of primarily Asians in England. The absurd statement that has crept up from time to time is "I'm a Muslim first, British second" , it's absurd because the two should never be mutually exclusive; one's a religion the other is a nationality.

The mis-management of integration and rise of marginalisation (Not just here or France, Belgium but the 2nd generation of Moroccan 'gastarbeiders' in the Netherlands and Turks in Germany too) has created an 'us vs them' paradigm on which terrorism has thrived. Don't forget terrorism goes both ways, and these same twisted visions were used by Anders Behring Breivik and Britain First to fuel their own agendas.

None of these issues are cut and dried of course (else it would have been solved years ago) While colonialism's legacy might well be a factor initially, I believe so is the mismanagement of globalisation and integration.
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 09:05:58 AM
A very large portion of jihadis are well-educated men from rich families.
I'd be interested in seeing the stats or the split showing the very large portion you refer to.

While -as stated- the enablers and backers of this ideology are very well funded; the Bin Laden family are very well known/connected. The vast majority of those who carry out these atrocities however, are often people from poor backgrounds and a history of trouble with the law. That doesn't mean outliers don't exist.
Yorkykopite

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Reply #167 on: Today at 10:40:18 AM
The idea that 'alienation' or 'poverty' or 'job discrimination' etc causes someone to pick up a semi-automatic rifle or a butcher's knife and go on a killing spree of innocent people is contemptible.
Yorkykopite

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Reply #168 on: Today at 10:57:03 AM
And we would do well to remember that most Islamist terrorist attacks are committed against fellow Arabs, and not here in the West.
Red-Soldier

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Reply #169 on: Today at 11:16:13 AM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:40:18 AM
The idea that 'alienation' or 'poverty' or 'job discrimination' etc causes someone to pick up a semi-automatic rifle or a butcher's knife and go on a killing spree of innocent people is contemptible.

I agree.  However, it does make them more easily radicalised by others.

I've always thought that modern religions (Christianity, Islam etc.) were created by better educated people as a means of controlling the masses.

Obviously, many of us have progressed enough to understand that these thinkings are horseshit.  Buit if people want to continue to believe in these things, whilst not hurting anyone else, then that's fair enough.

Islamic governed countries (Turkey, Pakistan, the Gulf States) are still living in the dark ages in many ways though.

J_Kopite

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Reply #170 on: Today at 12:10:23 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:40:18 AM
The idea that 'alienation' or 'poverty' or 'job discrimination' etc causes someone to pick up a semi-automatic rifle or a butcher's knife and go on a killing spree of innocent people is contemptible.

Bigotry of low expectations is what it is.
J_Kopite

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Reply #171 on: Today at 12:15:06 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:57:03 AM
And we would do well to remember that most Islamist terrorist attacks are committed against fellow Arabs, and not here in the West.


Correct, 22 young people attempting to further their own futures and that of their country in Kabul, blown up at university by insecure, freedom-hating religious ideologues.
Yorkykopite

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
Reply #172 on: Today at 12:19:46 PM
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 12:10:23 PM
Racism of low expectations is what it is.

There's certainly an element of that in some commentators. Their argument seems to be that certain groups in society (they tend to have brown skins) react to social and economic inequality or personal disappointment much more violently than other groups.

I think it's probably futile to look for an archetypal Islamist suicide bomber or terrorist. TTK says that they are generally poor and oppressed. While there are some who are poor, others are highly educated and - by most people's standards - comfortable, if not affluent. One thinks of the 9/11 terrorists or the Glasgow terrorists. Some might be recent converts to Islam (with all the zealotry that conversion to a cause can sometimes bring) while others were born into the faith. The only common denominator - and, I agree, it doesn't explain everything - is that they are believers in Islam, tend to shout Allahu Akhbar when they kill, and don't like anyone to poke fun at the Koran.
