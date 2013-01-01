Yeah I used to live in Paris so I know all about the banlieues and how poorly that was managed, but I see that as a relic of colonialism (both the reason for their exodus from Algeria et al, and for the lack of dignity afforded them for their sacrifices to France) than of globalism.
There are similar issues with the radicalisation of primarily Asians in England. The absurd statement that has crept up from time to time is "I'm a Muslim first, British second" , it's absurd because the two should never be mutually exclusive; one's a religion the other is a nationality.
The mis-management of integration and rise of marginalisation (Not just here or France, Belgium but the 2nd generation of Moroccan 'gastarbeiders' in the Netherlands and Turks in Germany too) has created an 'us vs them' paradigm on which terrorism has thrived. Don't forget terrorism goes both ways, and these same twisted visions were used by Anders Behring Breivik and Britain First to fuel their own agendas.
None of these issues are cut and dried of course (else it would have been solved years ago) While colonialism's legacy might well be a factor initially, I believe so is the mismanagement of globalisation and integration.
A very large portion of jihadis are well-educated men from rich families.
I'd be interested in seeing the stats or the split showing the very large portion you refer to.
While -as stated- the enablers and backers of this ideology are very well funded; the Bin Laden family are very well known/connected. The vast majority of those who carry out these atrocities however, are often people from poor backgrounds and a history of trouble with the law. That doesn't mean outliers don't exist.