Difficult to see where this ends.
Either France agrees to abandon freedom of speech or the adhearants to the Muslim religion in France accept freedom of speech.
I dont see either moving their position so this will go on and on and get worse. Significantly worse.
I would say France has to stand firm here, they have these core values, it is part of being French. All these people committing these crimes are doing is further alienating themselves from a society which either welcome them or they already grew up in, which makes you think how removed from normal/local cultural values they may have been.
Really sad this, I always get so confused as to how someone can kill someone over such a stupid reason like drawing a religious figure.