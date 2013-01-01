Really sad this, I always get so confused as to how someone can kill someone over such a stupid reason like drawing a religious figure.



People have been butchering each other in the name of religion for thousands of years. Its not new and it should not be surprising.In the West we have largely forgotten this as we have had our religions under control for a long time so have not had to put up with it.I really do fear this will be the start of major upheavels within France that could be quite devastating. No western country can tolerate people being beheaded in the street in the name of religion.