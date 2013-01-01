« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.  (Read 4216 times)

Offline RedGuy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:03:51 AM »
Looks like another beheading in France today, what the hell
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,650
  • The first five yards........
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #41 on: Today at 10:12:08 AM »
Quote from: RedGuy on Today at 10:03:51 AM
Looks like another beheading in France today, what the hell

Erdogan has blood on his hands now. Fucking snowflake.

"Allahu Akbar" - probably the most frightening words anyone could hear in a public place.

Vive la France.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,958
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #42 on: Today at 10:19:41 AM »
Another very sad day.

Religious authoritarianism/extremeism has no place in a progressive society.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 727
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #43 on: Today at 10:45:16 AM »
Difficult to see where this ends.

Either France agrees to abandon freedom of speech or the adhearants to the Muslim religion in France accept freedom of speech.

I dont see either moving their position so this will go on and on and get worse. Significantly worse.
Logged

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,516
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:23:23 PM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:45:16 AM
Difficult to see where this ends.

Either France agrees to abandon freedom of speech or the adhearants to the Muslim religion in France accept freedom of speech.

I dont see either moving their position so this will go on and on and get worse. Significantly worse.

I would say France has to stand firm here, they have these core values, it is part of being French. All these people committing these crimes are doing is further alienating themselves from a society which either welcome them or they already grew up in, which makes you think how removed from normal/local cultural values they may have been.

Really sad this, I always get so confused as to how someone can kill someone over such a stupid reason like drawing a religious figure.
Logged
Instagram: randomphil
Twitter: www.twitter.com/randomPH1L

Online Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 727
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:47:55 PM »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 12:23:23 PM
Really sad this, I always get so confused as to how someone can kill someone over such a stupid reason like drawing a religious figure.

People have been butchering each other in the name of religion for thousands of years. Its not new and it should not be surprising.

In the West we have largely forgotten this as we have had our religions under control for a long time so have not had to put up with it.

I really do fear this will be the start of major upheavels within France that could be quite devastating. No western country can tolerate people being beheaded in the street in the name of religion.
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,627
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:52:04 PM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 12:47:55 PM
I really do fear this will be the start of major upheavels within France that could be quite devastating. No western country can tolerate people being beheaded in the street in the name of religion.
When Lee Rigby was murdered in South London, how would you characterise the country's reaction?
Logged

Offline Ashburton

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,511
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #47 on: Today at 12:53:29 PM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:45:16 AM
Difficult to see where this ends.

Either France agrees to abandon freedom of speech or the adhearants to the Muslim religion in France accept freedom of speech.

I dont see either moving their position so this will go on and on and get worse. Significantly worse.

It's remarkable how many Islamic influential types are coming out against France for defending what is a core value for them.  These attacks were committed on French soil, and it beggars belief that the expectation that the French would throw aside their free speech to appease these knife-wielding terrorists.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 727
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #48 on: Today at 12:57:06 PM »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 12:52:04 PM
When Lee Rigby was murdered in South London, how would you characterise the country's reaction?

Not happy
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,266
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #49 on: Today at 01:11:25 PM »
Just read it was in/near a church too. Awful.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,650
  • The first five yards........
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #50 on: Today at 02:20:03 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:11:25 PM
Just read it was in/near a church too. Awful.

These Islamist fanatics are trying to start a Holy War. I'm sure they'll probably be able to find the appropriate verse in the Koran to justify that objective.

But France will not compromise an inch. It can't afford to. It would no longer be France if it did. Moreover France will continue to guarantee religious freedom and civil rights for everyone, including (obviously) Muslims - which is more than you can say for every Islamic theocracy that's ever existed.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,840
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #51 on: Today at 03:40:42 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:20:03 PM
These Islamist fanatics are trying to start a Holy War. I'm sure they'll probably be able to find the appropriate verse in the Koran to justify that objective.

But France will not compromise an inch. It can't afford to. It would no longer be France if it did. Moreover France will continue to guarantee religious freedom and civil rights for everyone, including (obviously) Muslims - which is more than you can say for every Islamic theocracy that's ever existed.

And France's neutral religious stance and freedom of speech is based on the role the Catholic church played in maintaining the Monarchy and it's constant interference in politics post revolution so I can't see the Government or mainstream French society giving in either.
Logged

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,516
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #52 on: Today at 03:54:36 PM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 12:47:55 PM
People have been butchering each other in the name of religion for thousands of years. Its not new and it should not be surprising.

True, but generally that was always for further goals such as territory, power, or indeed the spread of said religion which again = power.

This and other example are literally pure lunacy as it is killing someone over a sketch/drawing/doodle - I personally have never encountered someone with such extreme views, its mad.
Logged
Instagram: randomphil
Twitter: www.twitter.com/randomPH1L

Online Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 727
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #53 on: Today at 04:19:18 PM »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 03:54:36 PM
True, but generally that was always for further goals such as territory, power, or indeed the spread of said religion which again = power.

This and other example are literally pure lunacy as it is killing someone over a sketch/drawing/doodle - I personally have never encountered someone with such extreme views, its mad.

It is an exercise in power, control and coercion through violence.

The violence is intended to punish France for not giving into the Islamists on free speech. Its aim is to make them turn away from the freedoms they see as fundamental to their society under the threat of public beheadings. This is in France, now. In the 21st century.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 