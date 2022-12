Hello RAWK family I hope you are well. I would just like to say that I have not been on the site very much in recent times. I have had a very bad few months personally. In june I got robbed and assaulted and pushed out my wheelchair with £400 quid taken as well as a broken eye bone. Also with the very recent news that my mother and only parent has passed away after a short illness. I used to talk lots of our difficulties in the covid 19 thread. Life is very different for me now trying to come to terms with my mothers loss and dealing with my day to day disability on my own with relatives support. I guess the terms of our club "YNWA are very apt right now. Doing the best I can is all I can say right now. I am not going to lie but emotionally its been very hard for me to take and process.



Just wanted to take the time to wish you all a happy Xmas and new year. All the very best to you all and your families.