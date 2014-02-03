« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Merry Christmas Rawk  (Read 4528 times)

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,251
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #160 on: Today at 11:21:43 AM »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online royhendohohohoho!

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #161 on: Today at 11:42:15 AM »
Merry Christmas!
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #162 on: Today at 12:02:07 PM »
Merry Christmas everyone. :)
Logged
Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

Offline ToneLa

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,917
  • All my life goes by
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #163 on: Today at 12:09:19 PM »
Merry Crimbo!

 :o ;) ::) ;D
Logged

Offline Good King Wencesloolahs

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,419
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #164 on: Today at 12:23:49 PM »
Merry Christmas all, here's to a prosperous title winning New Year! 🍻🍻
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,251
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #165 on: Today at 02:02:34 PM »
Happy Christmas everyone

Cept ,CHOPPER, John C ,Jim, Royhendo, Crosby nick, TiTI, Tepid, and Amir

They can fuck off ;D :wave
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,629
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #166 on: Today at 02:35:11 PM »
 ;D
Logged
laughing under sunny meadows

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,118
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #167 on: Today at 02:36:55 PM »
The disdain Capon has for Nick is so much that he didn't even start his name with a capital letter.
Logged

Offline scouseman

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,154
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #168 on: Today at 02:39:29 PM »
Wishing everyone on RAWK a happy Christmas. Enjoy yourselves but remember to be up bright and early for boxing day we have a title to win.   
Logged

Online vagabond

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,953
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #169 on: Today at 02:52:14 PM »
Merry Christmas all :)
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,255
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #170 on: Today at 03:01:10 PM »
Well what a great year it's been to be a Liverpool fan, that European cup win was rather special wasn't it? This is arguably the best Liverpool team that I've seen but just needs to do a little more to edge out the '88 side which was never able to compete in the competition, otherwise we'd be on at least 8 by now I think. The current side will be judged by League success, hopefully that will come.

We've just opened a bottle of champagne on the balcony here in Tenerife and had a good old chinwag with the folks back at home in a freezing cold Blighty.

Merry Christmas to all reds fans in what could be the start of a great era for us, thinking about the the cup celebration parade still gives me goosebumps.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline J-Mc-

  • Just a wanker on a wind-up
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,762
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #171 on: Today at 03:56:41 PM »
Merry Christmas you gang of tossers, wankers, bellends, gobshites, nobheads and dickheads...


...wouldnt have RAWK any other way though! 👍
Logged

Offline Marty 85

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,050
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #172 on: Today at 04:27:09 PM »
Have a good one all!
Logged
On Super bowl XLVIII -
Quote
I like the idea that there's one guy in that crowd going around looking for pills.
- KerryKop 03/02/14 01:14:49 AM

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,350
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #173 on: Today at 05:44:54 PM »
Crazy as it sounds, even though I've spent the entire day by myself, it's been one of my nicest Christmas Day's in ages.  The presents I've received have shown great love and it's rather moved me.  I've enjoyed being by myself and (shock!) enjoying my own company.  Even made my own Christmas dinner, so felt accomplished.

Hope my fellow Rawkites are equally chilled out today.  8)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,937
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #174 on: Today at 06:34:37 PM »
Have a good one mate
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Offline Jake

  • Admiral Ackbar
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,783
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #175 on: Today at 07:13:25 PM »
happy jesus' 2019th birthday everyone
Logged

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,131
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #176 on: Today at 09:38:19 PM »
Merry Christmas folks!
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline a festive chrimbo turkish delight platter please

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,060
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #177 on: Today at 10:15:17 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:44:54 PM
Crazy as it sounds, even though I've spent the entire day by myself, it's been one of my nicest Christmas Day's in ages.  The presents I've received have shown great love and it's rather moved me.  I've enjoyed being by myself and (shock!) enjoying my own company.  Even made my own Christmas dinner, so felt accomplished.

Hope my fellow Rawkites are equally chilled out today.  8)

Not crazy at all, had a similar solo and peaceful Christmas day, about to start cooking my dinner stateside.

Chill has it's definite merits... :wave
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,206
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #178 on: Today at 10:18:24 PM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:02:34 PM
Happy Christmas everyone

Cept ,CHOPPER, John C ,Jim, Royhendo, Crosby nick, TiTI, Tepid, and Amir

They can fuck off ;D :wave

Love you too Dad x
Logged

Offline 24/12 (or 2:1 if we're being mathematically pedantic!)

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,880
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #179 on: Today at 11:22:40 PM »
Is it fuckin over yet??!!  ;D >:(
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,409
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #180 on: Today at 11:37:10 PM »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 03:56:41 PM
Merry Christmas you gang of tossers, wankers, bellends, gobshites, nobheads and dickheads...


...wouldnt have RAWK any other way though! 👍
Have you got no love for the bedwetters, or bottlers?    :)
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 PM
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 