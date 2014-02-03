Well what a great year it's been to be a Liverpool fan, that European cup win was rather special wasn't it? This is arguably the best Liverpool team that I've seen but just needs to do a little more to edge out the '88 side which was never able to compete in the competition, otherwise we'd be on at least 8 by now I think. The current side will be judged by League success, hopefully that will come.



We've just opened a bottle of champagne on the balcony here in Tenerife and had a good old chinwag with the folks back at home in a freezing cold Blighty.



Merry Christmas to all reds fans in what could be the start of a great era for us, thinking about the the cup celebration parade still gives me goosebumps.