« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Merry Christmas Rawk  (Read 4324 times)

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,251
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #160 on: Today at 11:21:43 AM »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline royhendohohohoho!

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #161 on: Today at 11:42:15 AM »
Merry Christmas!
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #162 on: Today at 12:02:07 PM »
Merry Christmas everyone. :)
Logged
Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

Offline ToneLa

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,917
  • All my life goes by
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #163 on: Today at 12:09:19 PM »
Merry Crimbo!

 :o ;) ::) ;D
Logged

Offline Good King Wencesloolahs

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,419
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #164 on: Today at 12:23:49 PM »
Merry Christmas all, here's to a prosperous title winning New Year! 🍻🍻
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,251
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #165 on: Today at 02:02:34 PM »
Happy Christmas everyone

Cept ,CHOPPER, John C ,Jim, Royhendo, Crosby nick, TiTI, Tepid, and Amir

They can fuck off ;D :wave
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,628
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #166 on: Today at 02:35:11 PM »
 ;D
Logged
laughing under sunny meadows

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,117
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #167 on: Today at 02:36:55 PM »
The disdain Capon has for Nick is so much that he didn't even start his name with a capital letter.
Logged

Offline scouseman

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,154
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #168 on: Today at 02:39:29 PM »
Wishing everyone on RAWK a happy Christmas. Enjoy yourselves but remember to be up bright and early for boxing day we have a title to win.   
Logged

Offline vagabond

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,952
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #169 on: Today at 02:52:14 PM »
Merry Christmas all :)
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,249
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #170 on: Today at 03:01:10 PM »
Well what a great year it's been to be a Liverpool fan, that European cup win was rather special wasn't it? This is arguably the best Liverpool team that I've seen but just needs to do a little more to edge out the '88 side which was never able to compete in the competition, otherwise we'd be on at least 8 by now I think. The current side will be judged by League success, hopefully that will come.

We've just opened a bottle of champagne on the balcony here in Tenerife and had a good old chinwag with the folks back at home in a freezing cold Blighty.

Merry Christmas to all reds fans in what could be the start of a great era for us, thinking about the the cup celebration parade still gives me goosebumps.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online J-Mc-

  • Just a wanker on a wind-up
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,761
Re: Merry Christmas Rawk
« Reply #171 on: Today at 03:56:41 PM »
Merry Christmas you gang of tossers, wankers, bellends, gobshites, nobheads and dickheads...


...wouldnt have RAWK any other way though! 👍
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 