Have you played it mate?



I have my friend's copy and now the Directors Cut available on PS Plus extra - but have never broken through the barriers to giving it a chance (love Kojima, but it's talked about like it's a walking simulator)



Think main question to answer is are you a fan of Hideo Kojima type story telling in games? If you are then youll want to play this. Does it play like MGS absolutely not. Does it have a similar vibe to it, yes in some ways such as how items are displayed on the ground etcIt is a courier walking simulator type game in terms of the terrain in the game is a primary game play mechanic; I.e the whole surface is not flat and you can walk in a straight line from point a to b, you have to map out your route. Also as a courier in game, the items you can carry will impact on what you can do as well which also needs consideration and also how you manage your inventory is key as well. The more you carry the slower you are and the more direct you try and be the more damage you do to the thing you have to take from point a to b in order to progress. The rain bits with the other enemies is also an interesting concept in which the faster you go the more likely youll be detected but the rain will damage any goods you carry over time so you have that fine balance as well.Once you unlock vehicles and also help out building roads which makes travel more quicker then it becomes a bit more faster paced.It is an interesting concept and am glad I played it first time round. Personally wouldnt play the first game again but will play the second one.