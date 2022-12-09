« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Death Stranding  (Read 10739 times)

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #120 on: December 9, 2022, 06:55:49 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on December  9, 2022, 08:21:39 am
Using your link above, this is the format: 

[flash=640,360]https://www.youtube.com/v/DM4-r4pN1PY[/flash]

Though worth noting, that video is age restricted so it won't embed anyway  ;D

 ;D Cheers mate!
Logged

Offline sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,535
  • @sattapaal
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #121 on: December 13, 2022, 12:39:21 pm »
so this is sony only or available on xbox ?
Logged
did you know that 10 x 2 and 11 x 2 have the same answer?

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,175
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #122 on: December 13, 2022, 12:51:29 pm »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on December 13, 2022, 12:39:21 pm
so this is sony only or available on xbox ?

PS and PC only. It's on Gamepass PC
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,056
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #123 on: December 25, 2022, 05:27:36 pm »
If anyone doesn't have this and is unsure whether to get it, you can get it now for FREE on the Epic Games Store. Offer will end tomorrow afternoon (I think it's at 4 pm UK-time, but might be wrong).
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,385
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #124 on: December 26, 2022, 12:07:56 am »
Quote from: stoa on December 25, 2022, 05:27:36 pm
If anyone doesn't have this and is unsure whether to get it, you can get it now for FREE on the Epic Games Store. Offer will end tomorrow afternoon (I think it's at 4 pm UK-time, but might be wrong).
Have you played it mate?

I have my friend's copy and now the Directors Cut available on PS Plus extra - but have never broken through the barriers to giving it a chance (love Kojima, but it's talked about like it's a walking simulator)
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,056
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #125 on: December 26, 2022, 10:22:22 am »
Quote from: Classycara on December 26, 2022, 12:07:56 am
Have you played it mate?

I have my friend's copy and now the Directors Cut available on PS Plus extra - but have never broken through the barriers to giving it a chance (love Kojima, but it's talked about like it's a walking simulator)

Yes, I have, but only a few hours. I thought the concept was an interesting one so wanted to give it a try, when I way able to get it for a cheap price in a sale. Lost interest pretty fast. The gameplay is more dull than I thought it would be and the weirdo story isn't helping. But it seems from this thread there are people who really like it, so it's best giving it a try yourself.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,698
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #126 on: December 26, 2022, 01:18:49 pm »
My lad bought me this for Christmas and I feel a bit guilty for being disappointed.

Will fire it up and give it a go after i have finished GOW Ragnarok.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,971
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #127 on: December 27, 2022, 03:37:46 pm »
Id honestly say give it a chance up until chapter 3 and if you still arent enjoying it then its not for you.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,612
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #128 on: December 27, 2022, 05:49:28 pm »
One of the strangest games Ive ever played. I had a real visceral and emotional attachment to music, scenery, visual detail, sound effects and cinematography. But the gameplay was as varied as playing frogger. Could have been one of the all time greats. Needed a bit more Rockstar in it.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • A Daily Mail plant. Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,362
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #129 on: January 2, 2023, 03:45:55 am »
It's absolute drivel.
Logged

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #130 on: January 2, 2023, 08:39:22 am »
Quote from: Classycara on December 26, 2022, 12:07:56 am
Have you played it mate?

I have my friend's copy and now the Directors Cut available on PS Plus extra - but have never broken through the barriers to giving it a chance (love Kojima, but it's talked about like it's a walking simulator)

Think main question to answer is are you a fan of Hideo Kojima type story telling in games? If you are then youll want to play this. Does it play like MGS absolutely not. Does it have a similar vibe to it, yes in some ways such as how items are displayed on the ground etc

It is a courier walking simulator type game in terms of the terrain in the game is a primary game play mechanic; I.e the whole surface is not flat and you can walk in a straight line from point a to b, you have to map out your route. Also as a courier in game, the items you can carry will impact on what you can do as well which also needs consideration and also how you manage your inventory is key as well. The more you carry the slower you are and the more direct you try and be the more damage you do to the thing you have to take from point a to b in order to progress. The rain bits with the other enemies is also an interesting concept in which the faster you go the more likely youll be detected but the rain will damage any goods you carry over time so you have that fine balance as well.

Once you unlock vehicles and also help out building roads which makes travel more quicker then it becomes a bit more faster paced.

It is an interesting concept and am glad I played it first time round. Personally wouldnt play the first game again but will play the second one.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,971
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #131 on: January 2, 2023, 09:37:22 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on January  2, 2023, 03:45:55 am
It's absolute drivel.

Youve never played it though?
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,698
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #132 on: February 14, 2023, 10:53:58 am »
Now I have finished GOW Ragnarok, I'm firing this up later today.

Lets see how it goes.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,698
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #133 on: February 14, 2023, 03:40:04 pm »
Err ok, so that was one of the most inane opening missions to a game Ive ever played.

Carried my mother, strapped to my back, up a mountain to have her cremated.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,612
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #134 on: February 14, 2023, 04:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 14, 2023, 03:40:04 pm
Err ok, so that was one of the most inane opening missions to a game Ive ever played.

Carried my mother, strapped to my back, up a mountain to have her cremated.

Ha

Quote from: meady1981 on January  5, 2022, 12:23:59 pm
No clue what the fucks going on.
Just carried my dead president-mother up a hill on my back to cremate her before her black-ink corpse blows up a city, with a foetus strapped to my chest that makes creepy baby noises through my controller speaker.
Im too intrigued to know if I love it or hate it yet.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,698
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #135 on: February 14, 2023, 04:30:56 pm »
haha Meady. I actually meant to type Insane and not Inane.  But both though work to be fair :)

Hang on, what did i miss. I don't remember a city blowing up after i cremated her?
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,612
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #136 on: February 14, 2023, 05:04:13 pm »
Spoiler alert!
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,698
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #137 on: February 14, 2023, 05:20:14 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on February 14, 2023, 05:04:13 pm
Spoiler alert!

Ah so it doesn't happen immediately after you cremate her.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,612
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #138 on: February 14, 2023, 06:37:06 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 14, 2023, 05:20:14 pm
Ah so it doesn't happen immediately after you cremate her.

God knows, was a while ago and a whole heap of weird shit happened!
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,698
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #139 on: February 19, 2023, 07:43:02 pm »
Im on chapter 3 and really enjoying this.

Love games that rely on inventory management and planning.

Good story too even though slightly confusing at times.

Oh yeah. Léa Seydoux. Wow.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,698
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #140 on: March 3, 2023, 10:04:11 am »
On Chapter 8 and loving the game.

That's all... unless Flaccido wants to reaffirm its utter shite and Andy M can tell him to shut the fuck up (again)  :)
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,971
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #141 on: March 3, 2023, 10:11:05 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  3, 2023, 10:04:11 am
On Chapter 8 and loving the game.

That's all... unless Flaccido wants to reaffirm its utter shite and Andy M can tell him to shut the fuck up (again)  :)

 :lmao

Mate, I don't think he has ever played the game considering he only has an Xbox. He has seen the "Ahhh Amazon walking simulator" memes from when it came out without realising the game has gained more acclaim since its release.

That and he is just a fucking idiot of a poster in general anyway  ;D

Glad your enjoying it Pete.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,612
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #142 on: March 3, 2023, 07:53:42 pm »
Said it a few times before, but the bit at the beginning when youre walking down a big hill and the camera pulls back and the Low Roar song comes on. I was like what the fuck is this, in a really good way. I found the battle sequences and ghost bits too repetitive to carry on the whole way, and I completely lost track of the story, but I did love playing it. And riding around on the motorbike.

Im hoping the second might be a bit tighter overall on the gameplay/story. Would have loved there to be a few more things to randomly find out there in the wilderness, or more interesting side quests. A bit like RDR2 where you can wander off for days.
« Last Edit: March 3, 2023, 07:56:12 pm by meady1981 »
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,698
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #143 on: March 4, 2023, 12:17:21 am »
Can 100% understand how people didn't get on with this game. 

As others have said in here, you will either love it and play to completion or fuck it off early/mid doors.

Must admit I'm on chapter 10 now and the story has suddenly gone really nuts and I'm struggling to keep up.  I'll have to do some gamer site recaps once I've finished.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,612
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #144 on: March 6, 2023, 02:18:44 pm »
Despite listening to Low Roar a lot over the last year, I've only just realised he died last October. Shit.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,698
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #145 on: March 9, 2023, 04:20:37 pm »
Completed the main story over the weekend and now grinding out the Platinum Trophy

Got a nice zip line network setup and flying around the map with minimal conflict.

Jeez man, it is a grind at times though.  But I'm a Platinum whore, so its got to be done.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,971
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #146 on: April 14, 2023, 08:58:29 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  9, 2023, 04:20:37 pm
Completed the main story over the weekend and now grinding out the Platinum Trophy

Got a nice zip line network setup and flying around the map with minimal conflict.

Jeez man, it is a grind at times though.  But I'm a Platinum whore, so its got to be done.

Did you enjoy it mate? Have you seen the trailer for the sequel? Looks like Higgs is back  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lyDBjAktiR8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lyDBjAktiR8</a>
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,971
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #147 on: Today at 11:32:25 am »
A24 confirmed they are making a film of this.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,698
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #148 on: Today at 12:41:48 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April 14, 2023, 08:58:29 am
Did you enjoy it mate? Have you seen the trailer for the sequel? Looks like Higgs is back  ;D


Only just saw this mate.  Yeah, I did enjoy it, but by god, I was kind of confused by the end.   How do you know that was Higgs in the trailer?
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 