Said it a few times before, but the bit at the beginning when youre walking down a big hill and the camera pulls back and the Low Roar song comes on. I was like what the fuck is this, in a really good way. I found the battle sequences and ghost bits too repetitive to carry on the whole way, and I completely lost track of the story, but I did love playing it. And riding around on the motorbike.
Im hoping the second might be a bit tighter overall on the gameplay/story. Would have loved there to be a few more things to randomly find out there in the wilderness, or more interesting side quests. A bit like RDR2 where you can wander off for days.