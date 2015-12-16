« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool 2 West Brom 2  (Read 72766 times)

Offline Groundskeeper Willie

Re: Liverpool 2 West Brom 2
« Reply #1040 on: December 16, 2015, 09:43:05 AM »
Quote from: KillieRed on December 16, 2015, 09:25:32 AM
I`ve rewatched their actual second goal, looks like a deliberate ploy to (at best) block-off Lovren with one player (Brunt?) allowing Ollson a free run at the ball. Refs should be taking a good look at this kind of thing in video preparation. It`s like a basketball or American football pick-play and illegal.

Also, the tactic of standing a man right in front of the goalkeeper at corners is very low (I know we have done it in the past), and there should be a foul given every time that man contacts the keeper. On the same second goal I saw Fletcher making a big deal about not impeding the keeper, but their gameplan on that set play was obviously elsewhere. Pulis is of course a master of this sort of tactic, it is effective, but the lowest form of football. At least we only have to watch WBA twice a season, pity their poor fans who can look forward to seeing no football all season, just the prayer of a goal from a set-piece ever now and then.

There are ways for the keeper to get rid of his marker. I used to start at the far post, then just before the corner came in, I moved away towards the middle or front post, depending on the corner. Don't know if the rules are the same in England, but here in Sweden, the marker couldn't move to block the keeper so he was taken out of the play.
Offline sideshowme

Re: Liverpool 2 West Brom 2
« Reply #1041 on: December 16, 2015, 01:28:31 PM »
Quote from: Historical Fool on December 16, 2015, 05:19:35 AM
Withdrawing five hundred pounds from a cash point to help a disabled child whose family couldn't afford a harness for, over a chance encounter at lunch? It's not a great tackle, but in my book he's pretty much 'humane'.





the hyperbole over the tackle is ridiculous.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Liverpool 2 West Brom 2
« Reply #1042 on: December 16, 2015, 01:35:15 PM »
Quote from: Historical Fool on December 16, 2015, 05:19:35 AM
Withdrawing five hundred pounds from a cash point to help a disabled child whose family couldn't afford a harness for, over a chance encounter at lunch? It's not a great tackle, but in my book he's pretty much 'humane'.


Remember, the Paddy Crerand Bumper Book Of Football is for life not just for Xmas...
Offline MerseyMania

Re: Liverpool 2 West Brom 2
« Reply #1043 on: December 16, 2015, 04:07:11 PM »
had we got the goal tad earlier than the 90th minute we would have pushed for a win with those 8 additional ones. Hope we dont miss anymore sitters and burry our chances till we get into our top gear again. Great to see the Noise in the last ten minutes.
Online rojo para la vida

Re: Liverpool 2 West Brom 2
« Reply #1044 on: December 17, 2015, 12:31:49 AM »
Due to a delayed flight I missed the game and have just watched the full replay now.

I can take mostly positives from the game. Each and every one of our players were giving it their all and there's an obvious game plan where every one seems to know their role, whether we're in possession or not. I didn't see heads going down when we went 1-2 down and although I knew the result, I've got grounds to think that if I'd watched it live, I would have thought that there was an odds on chance that we'd snatch an equaliser and that's a belief that I haven't had in a long time. Every top team gives you that. Yes we could do with a couple of more technically aware players but there seems an improvement in the majority in the sense that they've upped their game.

Negatives for me is our goal keeper who I still don't have total faith in but am desperate to be proven wrong and a cutting edge up front. Klopp seems to want to work with Mignolet and I understand him when he made his statement a few days ago about his belief that you should try and work with what you have and try to improve it both in life and football but how far do you take that principle in a situation like this?

Up front it's obvious that with no Sturridge we're going to score a lot less goals with our current strike force. I think that Benteke will have a golden patch soon but he seems to lack consistency. Origi might yet prove a lot of people wrong. He's looking a better footballer than I gave him credit for at the start of the season but I can't see him chalking up a high ratio of goals to games. I'm certain our manager will solve these problems one way or another and sooner rather than later.

Finally you've got to get to the man himself. I only played football to county level so I loathe over analysing a game from a technical point of view with so many more people better qualified to explain and review but as a middle aged fan who has chalked up a fair amount of mileage home and away over several decades, I feel okay to speak about the Holy Trinity and right now it's as if we've re-discovered the Holy Grail.

There's a Spanish man who drinks in my local who is the spitting image of Herr Klopp and I have an overwhelming need to ask him for a cuddle every time I see him, which is about every two nights. He laughed at first but he now thinks I'm the wrong side of weird but I still have to have my cuddle and I fantasise that it's Jurgen. This is the power of the man. Jurgen that it, not Nico, who smells a bit sweaty to be honest and I can't think of Jurgen of being anything else but fragrant with a slight aroma of Schwaben Bräu but Nico will do. Klopp has made me go gooey. My missus is very worried but who can blame me. In the last few minutes of the game he was egging on all the fans behind him in the dug out. Mainly the same sort of middle aged fans, who just a few weeks ago would have pissed off by then but everyone was still there and loads were screaming and singing for their team. Yeah as it should be but it hasn't been happening. What Klopp has achieved in a few weeks is nothing short of miraculous in the way that he's given the team and fans belief and that alone can take you a long way.

Of course the result was disappointing but I thought that overall it was another large stride forwards. WBA's football is fecking shocking but we're going to have to learn to deal with it. It's imperative that for a title challenge next season that we clean up the three points in games like this and I have confidence that the solutions will be in place this time next year.
Offline RedMichelFerri

Re: Liverpool 2 West Brom 2
« Reply #1045 on: December 17, 2015, 12:41:00 AM »
I thought hendo played big part in making sure the heads don't drop. He provided great energy to the side. We missed our captain badly and definitely we'll be better team with him in side.
Offline burriana

Re: Liverpool 2 West Brom 2
« Reply #1046 on: December 17, 2015, 08:40:12 PM »
Quote from: rojo para la vida on December 17, 2015, 12:31:49 AM


Top, top post. Couldn't agree more and my missus is having the same problems as yours.
Offline Hendollama

Re: Liverpool 2 West Brom 2
« Reply #1047 on: December 29, 2019, 06:53:57 AM »
In the future, when people will talk about Klopp's team and about its journey towards the top of football, this match will surely be known as the turning point. This was the match where it all began and it will hopefully culminate in a period of dominance for the Reds.
Online Red Berry

Re: Liverpool 2 West Brom 2
« Reply #1048 on: December 29, 2019, 07:49:33 AM »
Read the first page and two things stood out.

"Divock over Benteke'"

And

"Hope Lovren's ok"
Offline mallin9

Re: Liverpool 2 West Brom 2
« Reply #1049 on: December 29, 2019, 12:48:37 PM »
Was this the match the press slaughtered Klopp for celebrating with the players?  First page is an eye opener
Online Red Berry

Re: Liverpool 2 West Brom 2
« Reply #1050 on: December 29, 2019, 01:40:57 PM »
Quote from: mallin9 on December 29, 2019, 12:48:37 PM
Was this the match the press slaughtered Klopp for celebrating with the players?  First page is an eye opener

Yep.  Laughed at us for celebrating a last gasp draw against West Brom at home.
Offline mallin9

Re: Liverpool 2 West Brom 2
« Reply #1051 on: December 29, 2019, 01:54:59 PM »
Cheers.  Was a turning point indeed
Offline bandu

Re: Liverpool 2 West Brom 2
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 05:18:47 AM »
Quote from: lindylou100 on December 14, 2015, 06:40:24 PM
I'm not worried about the medias reaction to Klopp & players thanking the fans, they're a bit thick you see. All Klopp has to do is keeping doing it every home game win, lose or draw and eventually the idiots will catch on. What I find amazing is that he identified the disconnect between the fans and the team, called us out on it 3 weeks ago and actively re-energized it yesterday all whilst encouraging the team to fight to the bitter end in a way I haven't seen since Rafas time. Remarkable.

Honestly I'm delighted that he cares about the fans enough to reach out and make us feel part of the team again.

The watershed moment, this whole thread is gold  :D
Offline kloppagetime

Re: Liverpool 2 West Brom 2
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 06:36:01 AM »
Absolutely cringe and embrassing celebrating a draw against West Brom like that, we're never going to achieve anything under this manager  ;D
Offline Something Worse

Re: Liverpool 2 West Brom 2
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 06:36:14 AM »
Quote from: bandu on Today at 05:18:47 AM
The watershed moment, this whole thread is gold  :D

Haha I made it to page 5 before I had to tap out. Quite a few doubters turned into believers since then!
Offline duvva

Re: Liverpool 2 West Brom 2
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 06:45:41 AM »
Come on, the best shout is for Bogdan to be given a chance in goal. What could possibly go wrong....
Online fucking appalled

Re: Liverpool 2 West Brom 2
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 07:53:19 AM »
Quote from: RK7 on December 13, 2015, 06:00:41 PM
I get the Klopp love in but celebrating a 2-2 draw at home to West Brom, reminds me bit of the Moyes Gif at Fulham.

;D

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Glad I didnt slate any legends  :boxhead
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Liverpool 2 West Brom 2
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 07:55:47 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on December 13, 2015, 06:34:36 PM
Obviously no one would have been impressed with the thought of a draw at kick off.

However...

When you're a goal down deep into injury time then of course you should be relieved to take it. And no issues with Klopp taking the players to the Kop, he's trying to bring back that bond between players and fans. Anyone knocking that can piss off.

We know we have problems. Defending set pieces. A commanding keeper. Poor finishing on the whole. I bet Klopp knows it too. They're problems that can be fixed but not in the very short term and not when flying back from Europe just before the weekend.

We will get better but this season will be very up and down in terms of results. The odd awesome win with some frustrating ones thrown in too. Not to say we can't still win something or get top four, it's not like everyone else is leaving us behind.

Going to have to take the rough with the smooth for a while yet but have faith in our manager. He'll sort us out.

Times like this I search through the thread and sigh with relief/praise myself for being so awesome.
