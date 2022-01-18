well shit, been waiting for the final season for ages and thought fuck it, it's been ages, check wiki and see when that shit is dropping....only to find it dropped fuckinga ages agonot sure what happened there, i like to binge rather than do shit weekly so presumably i was waiting for it to air the last episode before downloading it all and totally fucking forgot about itanyway, was ok, tho tellingly the most interesting shit that i wanted to see was the short passage at the start of each episode about laconiathe protomolecule arc (up to the establishment of the ring) was fantastic and some of the best sci fi on tvafter that it was still a quality show but pretty pale in comparison - the fact i always hated the character of naomi and even more her limp ass son didn't help cos now i've got that twat added to naomi that i couldn't stand seeing on screen and didn't give a flying fuck for any of their content, was hoping naomi would get offed at some point in earlier seasons and wanted the kid offed as soon as he showed up as a weekly characterstill, when you look at the cast of great characters from holden, amos to bobby and my favourite drummer (defo not in the last season enough) and many more, they could carry the show despite a story arc i didn't really care forso yep, sad it's all done now but it really needed to get back to the protomolecule stuff or something of that ilk to capture the magic of first bunch of seasonson a side note i liked the easter egg of all the soldiers in the assault team that dropped to medina in cargo flotsam with amos and bobby had names from famous sci fi characters from Ripley to Mass Effect's Shepherd (they pull up a list and you can read them all on that), was a cool nod