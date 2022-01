Spoiler

Honestly, I don't think it was rushed per say - maybe apart from the transition from the final battle to the negotiation table. The character decisions and the storyline still made sense, unlike say Game of Thrones, where character decisions became jarring at best



That said, it was just missing so much. We had so many teasers for the protomolecule/other alien guys stuff with absolute zero answers. I know the books have/will expand on this but if that is the end of the TV show, then meh.



I've seen snippets that the production company/actors are willing to carry it on. Surely that can't be the end?