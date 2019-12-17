Good points which I completely agree with. The pacing problems that you mention in particular are definitely an issue, which I think are made worse - or at least more obvious - by the fact that it constantly cuts between multiple, somewhat unconnected stories. It's also an interesting point that you make about the book. I know that Cibola Burn is not very well rated by some, but I think that there's also the aspect that some books simply don't translate as well as others to television. Caliban's War for example was always going to be a better fit due to it's nature. There's no way that Cibola Burn could really be skipped, but yeah, this has really felt somewhat like a filler season so far. Still far better than ninety percent of the crap currently on the tele though.







Yep, it certainly is. Even if it's dipped by it's own standards, there's still plenty to ingest here. The cinematography of the landscapes are amazing to look at. In fact, the way it looks overall is fantastic, and it reminds me a lot of Bladerunner 2049 with it's cold light saturation and framing. No doubt they took some inspiration from that. Then there's the usual realistic sci fi stuff this show does with detail like Naomi's problem, wounds in low gravity, and seismic events on planets. I love all that stuff. But, yeah, the cutting back and forth to the more boring political stuff in each faction is giving it a bit of a disjointed feel. I can see what they are going for by giving logical scenarios to how each of those factions and planets would respond to the ring opening up, but the way it's edited together makes it hard to follow.