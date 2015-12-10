« previous next »
AFC Wimbledon to return to Plough Lane
http://www.afcwimbledon.co.uk/news/article/go-ahead-for-new-stadium-2845699.aspx

AFC Wimbledon is delighted that Merton Council has approved the clubs plans to build a new stadium in the borough.

Speaking after the planning committee meeting at Merton Civic Centre, AFC Wimbledon Chief Executive Erik Samuelson, said: We are all absolutely delighted. This has been a momentous day for our club and the most important event since we reformed it 13 years ago.

Following the sale of our former Plough Lane site and the decision by the FA to allow Wimbledon FCs Football League place to be moved to Milton Keynes, our fans did something unprecedented in the football world  we decided to re-form the club, enter the football hierarchy at the lowest level and repeat what the old Wimbledon FC did with massive success, namely make our way up through the many leagues into the Football League.

We started with nothing, no team, no stadium, no manager, not even a strip to wear.  But what was different this time was that the club was formed by and remains owned by the fans, in other words we are firmly rooted in our community.

We have never lost sight of that and so we have focused the majority of our community works on Merton because this is our home and we are delighted that we have been granted planning approval to return to Wimbledon.

On behalf of the club and our supporters, we would like to place on record our thanks to Mertons councillors who have demonstrated their support for our club and our work by supporting us to come home.

Galliard Homes Director Mike Watson said We are delighted to have received planning permission to redevelop this important brownfield site. Alongside AFC Wimbledons new stadium, we will be providing 602 new high quality homes, a new squash and fitness facility and a retail unit. These new homes will make a significant contribution towards Mertons own minimum 10 year target for new homes and the regeneration of this part of Merton.

I think this is a wonderful story.  Wimbledon was effectively sold off over a decade ago, and the fans of the club decided to make a stand against it's owners.  They couldn't stop the club from moving out of London to Milton Keynes, so formed their own club.
Several promotions later and they are now playing in League 2.  The "original" Wimbledon (now MK Dons) are hovering close the relegation zone in the Championship, and since their move and re-branding, have never played Premiership football.

Tonight, they have been told they can redevelop the dilapidated greyhound stadium, just a short throw from where the original ground was on Plough Lane. 

It just goes to show, if you have passionate and loyal fans, you can achieve almost anything.  It's a great story. 

Re: AFC Wimbledon to return to Plough Lane
Brilliant that.

I never did like Wimbledon. 88 cup final. The final nail in the coffin in 97(?) when they beat us 2-1 with Owen scoring on his debut. Collapsing like a deck of cards because of that c*nt Hans Segers, keeping Everton in the league.

But this is a wonderful story.
Re: AFC Wimbledon to return to Plough Lane
Chelsea have given them a bit of a helping hand financially by agreeing a deal to buy the current AFC Wimbledon ground for use by their womens and reserve teams:

http://www.theguardian.com/football/2015/nov/17/chelsea-afc-wimbledon-kingsmeadow
Re: AFC Wimbledon to return to Plough Lane
I live in Merton.  This is great news for Wimbledon fans and football fans in general.  (Not so much if you're into greyhounds, as it's the only remaining track in London.)  If I'm still living here, I'll be attending a few games I think.  It's only a ten minute walk. 
Re: AFC Wimbledon to return to Plough Lane
Nice story, this.

Crazy the progress they have made since 2002. A few years back they were playing in the Conference South alongside my local team and beat us in the players. Real passionate set of supporters.
Re: AFC Wimbledon to return to Plough Lane
Nice story, this.

Crazy the progress they have made since 2002. A few years back they were playing in the Conference South alongside my local team and beat us in the players. Real passionate set of supporters.

It's a fantastic club.  Even when they hosted us in the FA cup, they refused to raise ticket prices for the game.   The area around Plough Lane needs development too, so it's good for the area.   Although, I'll miss the sound of the stock car racing when I'm having a run along the Wandle.
Re: AFC Wimbledon to return to Plough Lane
Yes, this is indeed a dark day for greyhound racing and sad to see the sport die out in London, the home of the derby aswell. Shame they couldn't have worked out a ground sharing or something like that.
Re: AFC Wimbledon to return to Plough Lane
http://www.romfordgreyhoundstadium.co.uk/index.cfm/content/section.contactInfo/

Romford Dogs within  greater London
Re: AFC Wimbledon to return to Plough Lane
Re: AFC Wimbledon to return to Plough Lane
I live in Merton too and I am pleased for them.
Re: AFC Wimbledon to return to Plough Lane
Just thought i'd post up that for anyone in travelling distance, this Saturday night will be the last ever race meeting at Wimbledon dogs so should be a good night, i'll be going fingers crossed
Re: AFC Wimbledon to return to Plough Lane
Remember our games at plough lane, culture shock or what? we ddint lose there much actually, had big win in 89 in the runin 2-1.
Re: AFC Wimbledon to return to Plough Lane
It's a fantastic club.  Even when they hosted us in the FA cup, they refused to raise ticket prices for the game.   The area around Plough Lane needs development too, so it's good for the area.   Although, I'll miss the sound of the stock car racing when I'm having a run along the Wandle.
Didn't realise you were local. I can hear the stock cars across Wimbledon Common in Putney.

We started with nothing, no team, no stadium, no manager, not even a strip to wear.  But what was different this time was that the club was formed by and remains owned by the fans, in other words we are firmly rooted in our community.
Great news for AFC Wimbledon
Re: AFC Wimbledon to return to Plough Lane
Great news for AFC Wimbledon

Re: AFC Wimbledon to return to Plough Lane
;D I don't wear glasses *sniffs*
Re: AFC Wimbledon to return to Plough Lane
'A great achievement to put a smile on your face even in these times: Supporter-owned AFC Wimbledon, formed 2002, return to brand new stadium at Plough Lane tonight.'

^ https://twitter.com/david_conn/status/1323601635277504514



'AFC Wimbledon's Plough Lane return: 'There was just an irresistible pull'':-

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/nov/03/afc-wimbledon-plough-lane-return-irresistible-pull



And as a reminder...

'Tears of joy as AFC Wimbledon prove they are in the wider interest of football':-

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/blog/2009/apr/28/afc-wimbledon-blue-square-conference-south-champions (from 2009)

^ as if The FA ever had a clue what is in the best interest of football. "Not in the wider interests of football" indeed.



AFC Wimbledon play Doncaster Rovers tonight, finally back at Plough Lane - https://thedonstrust.org/2020/11/02/thank-you-for-bringing-us-home

https://twitter.com/AFCWimbledon : www.afcwimbledon.co.uk : https://twitter.com/TheDonsTrust : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AFC_Wimbledon : www.wearewimbledon.com

Re: AFC Wimbledon to return to Plough Lane
Me too!
Re: AFC Wimbledon to return to Plough Lane
It's great news for afc wimbledon and fan-owned football (of which I am a huge fan) but not sure what all the local villains, geezers and lags will do now that going to the dogs has... gone to the dogs
Re: AFC Wimbledon to return to Plough Lane
Worth noting that Wimbledon fans are a bunch of utter shits
