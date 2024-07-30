Lady_brandybuck, do you have any sense of the general feeling among the diaspora as to whether people might want to return if Maduro is ousted? My interaction with Venezuelan folks is limited to the ludicrously rich teenagers I used to teach, who couldn't stand being in any part of the US aside from Miami, and the lower-middle-class professionals I work with now, who are trying to get licensure here so they can put down roots.
Oh, and I'm generally a Nordic-model lefty, but anyone defending Maduro can get to fuck. He's nothing but a standard, particularly inept cronyist dictator wearing a shoddy socialist coat of paint. His and Chavez' government has not only done incalculable damage to their own country, but also given decades of ammunition to the political right. There are worse leaders on the planet, but not many.