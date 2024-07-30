Quote

Sure, buy more time to Maduro to not give the information requested and continue punishing people, taking them out of their houses to be tortured in the different jails. Brasil, Colombia an Mexico are a disgrace to the continent, beyond their political leader's leftwing ideology.

A disgrace? I was living in Colombia last year and they have taken in a lot of Venezuelans over the years and my Colombian friends were very sympathetic to the cause, regardless of their own personal politics. They felt a debt to Venezuela for the welcome Colombianos received in Venezuela in the past.

But have South American countries ever got involved in the internal political struggles of other nations? I don't know of any history of that. So that is why I think it is important that the Lula and Petro governments are commenting on the election. I'm honestly curious what you would like to see them do?

And has Mexico ever taken a position of leadership in Latin America? I don't recall any.

I wonder if Biden may try to add pressure and force Maduro to recognize the results and step down