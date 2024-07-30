« previous next »
A change in Venezuela?

Re: A change in Venezuela?
« Reply #440 on: July 30, 2024, 03:42:15 pm »
Lady_brandybuck, do you have any sense of the general feeling among the diaspora as to whether people might want to return if Maduro is ousted? My interaction with Venezuelan folks is limited to the ludicrously rich teenagers I used to teach, who couldn't stand being in any part of the US aside from Miami, and the lower-middle-class professionals I work with now, who are trying to get licensure here so they can put down roots.

Oh, and I'm generally a Nordic-model lefty, but anyone defending Maduro can get to fuck. He's nothing but a standard, particularly inept cronyist dictator wearing a shoddy socialist coat of paint. His and Chavez' government has not only done incalculable damage to their own country, but also given decades of ammunition to the political right. There are worse leaders on the planet, but not many.
Re: A change in Venezuela?
« Reply #441 on: July 30, 2024, 04:16:10 pm »
There's around 50k in Chicago right now, and apparently 90% had said they would return home if Maduro was ousted. There were big processions on Sunday, celebrating the election happening (prior to the 'results' being in)
Re: A change in Venezuela?
« Reply #442 on: July 30, 2024, 05:37:44 pm »
Many would return, I'm sure. Most of those who migrated recently that are struggling hard in their current location. I would say around 60% would return as soon as it's possible for them, but at the end of the day I can only speak surely for myself. I won't return to live there now but I would love to retire in my country, I will definitely try to invest and visit as often as possible. For me the most important thing is that my family and friends who are still there get to live in a free country, where they can make their own decisions freely, earn a decent living, live as they want, save money, buy a house, my nieces and nephew to have a future and opportunities, go to the supermarket and buy food that they want, go to the hospital and get proper medical care, that the quality of water is good for use, that they have electricity, in general just live in dignity... Things that many take for granted in other countries, but we have lived without for way too long.

Venezuela and Venezuelans deserve to be free of this dictatorship.
Re: A change in Venezuela?
« Reply #443 on: July 30, 2024, 05:43:37 pm »
Yeah, Many of them are recent arrivals, many who went through the Darien gap. Their stories break my heart. They deserve to return to a free country.

You'll see, Venezuelans didn't migrate that much before this "chavismo" happened, some did but very very few, others just went to live or study abroad for a brief period, but most always returned, because even with the hardships of those times, nothing ever compared remotely to what we have experienced in the past 24 years, and even less in the last decade since Maduro. Venezuelans love Venezuela, we know is not a perfect country, there are many faults that must be solved when we're back in democracy, but man oh man how we miss it, there are no words to describe it.

Viva Venezuela Libre!
Re: A change in Venezuela?
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 07:41:57 pm »
Interesting piece from the BBC about the recent election process;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cyj439myd1jo
Re: A change in Venezuela?
« Reply #445 on: Today at 12:27:09 am »
I think it is importantthat the left wing Presidents of Colombia and Brazil are putting pressure on Maduro.
Re: A change in Venezuela?
« Reply #446 on: Today at 02:16:36 am »
Acurate indeed. About the numbers given by the National Electoral Council, they don't match. The percentages given (along with the other canditades) added up gives more than 120% in total (?), and the individual percentages per candidate transformed into the amount of electors gives decimals (?) In Venezuela there are no half votes.

All the national institutions are governed by Maduro's loyalists and it is highly unlikely they will make him give up power. This government won't give up power. In the meantime thousands are kidnapped or detained by the government and tortured only for voicing their opinions against the government.

Sure, buy more time to Maduro to not give the information requested and continue punishing people, taking them out of their houses to be tortured in the different jails. Brasil, Colombia an Mexico are a disgrace to the continent, beyond their political leader's leftwing ideology.
Re: A change in Venezuela?
« Reply #447 on: Today at 02:42:23 am »
Oh wow, didn't know you were still on here Lady brandybuck. I only joined the site in the last few months but I'm a long time reader (well over a decade) and always enjoyed your updates on the situation in Venezuela.

Naively I thought there may be light at the end of the tunnel with this election as all the polls indicated the end of Maduro. Should have known it would have been rigged. Thoughts go out to all the protestors and hopefully the tide will turn.
Re: A change in Venezuela?
« Reply #448 on: Today at 04:57:57 am »
A disgrace? I was living in Colombia last year and they have taken in a lot of Venezuelans over the years and my Colombian friends were very sympathetic to the cause, regardless of their own personal politics. They felt a debt to Venezuela for the welcome Colombianos received in Venezuela in the past.

But have South American countries ever got involved in the internal political struggles of other nations? I don't know of any history of that. So that is why I think it is important that the Lula and Petro governments are commenting on the election. I'm honestly curious what you would like to see them do?

And has Mexico ever taken a position of leadership in Latin America? I don't recall any.

I wonder if Biden may try to add pressure and force Maduro to recognize the results and step down before he retires. Now that would be a legacy to leave office with.
Re: A change in Venezuela?
« Reply #449 on: Today at 12:42:31 pm »
A piece from the Jimmy Dore show on the Venezuelan election.

https://youtu.be/paBvhAVTeWA?si=Po_hCZnXC3ZgHr2L
