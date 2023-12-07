« previous next »
A change in Venezuela?

Re: A change in Venezuela?
December 7, 2023, 02:22:02 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on December  7, 2023, 01:31:01 pm
Im sure all the high profile fans of Maduro will come out to condemn this imperialism

(Of course they wont, they will either blame the US or say they had a legacy right to the lands).
Dianne Abbott gave the reasoning behind why they are forgiven for committing atrocities when defending Mao." On balance people believe he did more good than harm." this is a man who is responsible for more deaths than anyone in history we are talking about, is it 40 mill to 60 mill, something in that region,
 that logic and forgiveness goes out the window when judging people who they see as enemies of their Ideology.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uB4o5n2EGyA
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Re: A change in Venezuela?
December 7, 2023, 03:05:46 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on December  7, 2023, 02:22:02 pm
Dianne Abbott gave the reasoning behind why they are forgiven for committing atrocities when defending Mao." On balance people believe he did more good than harm." this is a man who is responsible for more deaths than anyone in history we are talking about, is it 40 mill to 60 mill, something in that region,
 that logic and forgiveness goes out the window when judging people who they see as enemies of their Ideology.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uB4o5n2EGyA

I call that the 'Autobahn Defence'. Hitler may have done some bad things but he did build lots of autobahns.

Same with Mao. Millions may have died in the Great Famine and the Cultural Revolution but he did increase literacy.

Schools and Health are often good for Left-Wing fellow travellers. You tick off all the terrible things that have happened in Cuba and Venezuela and then say, "Yes, but literacy has increased and health care is free". It doesn't really matter if neither thing is true, because it sounds good.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: A change in Venezuela?
December 7, 2023, 03:32:09 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on December  7, 2023, 01:31:01 pm
Im sure all the high profile fans of Maduro will come out to condemn this imperialism

(Of course they wont, they will either blame the US or say they had a legacy right to the lands).


I've never defended him, but I condemn this anyway.


I despise when leftism movements against oppression and tyranny get hijacked by self-serving pieces of shit. It breaks my heart.

Let's not forget that Venezuela (or Cuba or China or a whole range of countries) was a terrible place for millions before 'revolution'. All were countries that had variations on feudalism, with a small group of individuals and corporations owning the vast majority of land and resources, whilst the masses lived in poverty.

The old socio-econo-political systems needed destroying and the scumbags who exploited the countries' people and resources for their own benefit needed overthrowing (and put up against the wall).

It's just so saddening and maddening that in most cases, the original movement gets distorted into something just as oppressive and evil, but with a different set of scumbags at the head, reaping all the benefits from a subjugated masses.




Re: A change in Venezuela?
December 7, 2023, 03:37:57 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December  7, 2023, 03:05:46 pm
I call that the 'Autobahn Defence'. Hitler may have done some bad things but he did build lots of autobahns.

Same with Mao. Millions may have died in the Great Famine and the Cultural Revolution but he did increase literacy.

Schools and Health are often good for Left-Wing fellow travellers. You tick off all the terrible things that have happened in Cuba and Venezuela and then say, "Yes, but literacy has increased and health care is free". It doesn't really matter if neither thing is true, because it sounds good.
We were talking about the importance of critical thinking the other day, it is important but so is debate as well, having your opinion challenged is a good thing as we all can't be right all the time, I get the impression this doesn't happen  in the circles Abbott etc move. they nod along to any old shite they like the sound of. Abbott has a history of saying stupid embarrassing stuff off the top of her head, am not so sure if it is off the top of her head, she's just been allowed to say these things in the circles she moves without anyone seriously challenging her.
Re: A change in Venezuela?
December 7, 2023, 03:43:28 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on December  7, 2023, 03:37:57 pm
We were talking about the importance of critical thinking the other day, it is important but so is debate as well, having your opinion challenged is a good thing as we all can't be right all the time, I get the impression this doesn't happen  in the circles Abbott etc move. they nod along to any old shite they like the sound of. Abbott has a history of saying stupid embarrassing stuff off the top of her head, am not so sure if it is off the top of her head, she's just been allowed to say these things in the circles she moves without anyone seriously challenging her.

It was the way she offered up the Mao defence on live TV. It was purely voluntary. No one was egging her on. It made you think, as you say, that she has spent her life in a left-wing silo, never being challenged and never challenging herself. It's a pitiable state for anyone to get into. But a Labour MP?......Gobsmacking.

And then McDonnell brought Mao's Little Red Book to the House of Commons and invited the Tory front bench to read it. Weird times.
Re: A change in Venezuela?
December 7, 2023, 04:04:44 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December  7, 2023, 03:43:28 pm
It was the way she offered up the Mao defence on live TV. It was purely voluntary. No one was egging her on. It made you think, as you say, that she has spent her life in a left-wing silo, never being challenged and never challenging herself. It's a pitiable state for anyone to get into. But a Labour MP?......Gobsmacking.

And then McDonnell brought Mao's Little Red Book to the House of Commons and invited the Tory front bench to read it. Weird times.
Yeah, it maybe the reason why Corbyn and others views never really change over decades. Corbyn just goes on auto-pilot saying the same things he said years ago most of the time. the world moves on, how the world trade moves on, Countries change.
Re: A change in Venezuela?
December 10, 2023, 03:17:14 pm
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on December  7, 2023, 03:32:09 pm

I've never defended him, but I condemn this anyway.


I despise when leftism movements against oppression and tyranny get hijacked by self-serving pieces of shit. It breaks my heart.

Let's not forget that Venezuela (or Cuba or China or a whole range of countries) was a terrible place for millions before 'revolution'. All were countries that had variations on feudalism, with a small group of individuals and corporations owning the vast majority of land and resources, whilst the masses lived in poverty.

The old socio-econo-political systems needed destroying and the scumbags who exploited the countries' people and resources for their own benefit needed overthrowing (and put up against the wall).

It's just so saddening and maddening that in most cases, the original movement gets distorted into something just as oppressive and evil, but with a different set of scumbags at the head, reaping all the benefits from a subjugated masses.






May I just say, that Venezuela wasn't that horrible of a place before Chávez came to power? We were actually pretty good, but tired of the same political parties who screwed things up for like 5 years before Chávez emerged through a failed coup d'etât, and a few years later rose to power after he was pardoned by the president in 96. He won the elections because people wanted a change from previous governments.

Even in those "bad" years before the revolution, no Venezuelan lived or experienced the hardships the revolution has brought.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on December  7, 2023, 03:05:46 pm
I call that the 'Autobahn Defence'. Hitler may have done some bad things but he did build lots of autobahns.

Same with Mao. Millions may have died in the Great Famine and the Cultural Revolution but he did increase literacy.

Schools and Health are often good for Left-Wing fellow travellers. You tick off all the terrible things that have happened in Cuba and Venezuela and then say, "Yes, but literacy has increased and health care is free". It doesn't really matter if neither thing is true, because it sounds good.

Public schools and public health services are beyond dire in Venezuela, I've experienced the appalling medical services before I migrated and education levels have decreased so much ever since I left.

Jaysus!

My two cents on the current affairs between Venezuela and Guyana. Beyond the new oil reserved found in Guyana, this is only a strategy from the government to divert focus from the fact that next year there should be presidential elections and according to our constitution, if the country is in state of war, elections can be delayed. He's taking a leaf of the old dictator booklet, just like Videla and Gaitieri in Argentina, when they used the Beagle and Falklands claims to unify people to support the government and gain some sort of legitimacy. Even if Maduro's government were actually interested in the territory, damn it, even if he was really interested in the oil, he already destroyed our national oil company, so he doesn't have the infrastructure to take hold of that oil, therefore he will sell these new reserves to either Russia or China, who are already exploiting our reserves. And that money will go to him and his cronies, not to the country who desperately needs it to rebuild itself.

That's my take on it.

Fun fact, Venezuela doesn't have direct roads to the esequibo region. To go there from Venezuela, you have to go through Brazil, reason why Brazil is so concerned about it.
Re: A change in Venezuela?
December 10, 2023, 03:24:19 pm
Great to see you back Lady B

And great to have some useful commentary based on real life experience, to counter the usual nonsense that gets spouted from ideologues intent on defending political movements through faux western-centric 'contextualising' - spinning a yarn, mostly for themselves, to make their own politics seem better
Re: A change in Venezuela?
December 10, 2023, 09:53:00 pm
Whatever the bluster from Maduro, what are the chances the USA would sit back and watch Venezeula launch a military invasion of Guyana? I'd say next to zero. Maduro and the Venezeulan government know it full well as well. As Lady_brandybuck says, classic distraction tactic from the dictator playbook.
Re: A change in Venezuela?
December 10, 2023, 09:58:11 pm
Quote from: Lady_brandybuck on December 10, 2023, 03:17:14 pm
May I just say, that Venezuela wasn't that horrible of a place before Chávez came to power? We were actually pretty good, but tired of the same political parties who screwed things up for like 5 years before Chávez emerged through a failed coup d'etât, and a few years later rose to power after he was pardoned by the president in 96. He won the elections because people wanted a change from previous governments.

Even in those "bad" years before the revolution, no Venezuelan lived or experienced the hardships the revolution has brought.

Public schools and public health services are beyond dire in Venezuela, I've experienced the appalling medical services before I migrated and education levels have decreased so much ever since I left.

Jaysus!




My point was that, pre-Chavez, Venezuela was "a terrible place for millions". In 1999, over 50% of Venezuelans lived in poverty - despite Venezuela being amongst the richest Latin American countries. It had a large GINI Coefficient, indicating massive wealth inequality. The vast majority of natural resources, land and businesses that were in private ownership were owned by a combination of Venezuela's elite and US corporations. Infant mortality in Venezuela was 20/1000. Due to a poor and underfunded education sector, only 48% of Venezuelans were enrolled in secondary education. Unemployment was 14.5%.

But I guess a Venezuelan's view of both the position pre-Chavez, and the reforms Chavez brought in, are going to be skewed by their socio-economic position before 1999.

Forgive me if I'm wrong here but, as you've been able to emigrate, I'm going to hazard a guess you weren't one of the poorest pre-Chavez. So I can understand if you only see negativity.


Whilst I reiterate I'm not an uncritical Chavez fan (his government had massive faults*), by 2011...

Venezuela had the lowest GINI Coefficient in South America.

Most US/Venezuelan elite ownership of land, capital and natural resources had severely diminished.

Free universal education and healthcare was brought in, allowing millions of poorer Venezuelans access to each for the first time (% of Venezuelans in secondary education had increased to 72%).

Infant mortality fell to 13/1000

Unemployment fell to 7.6%




* He fucked up the oil industry by sacking experts and appointing apparatchiks, resulting in plunging output and resulting revenues. Indeed, the nepotism across his government was extensive, with the corruption that goes with that. Social projects were aimed at his supporters whilst other groups were neglected. And there's the old authoritarianism and curtailing of personal freedoms. Post-Chavez it's gone totally to shit





https://www.cnn.com/2013/03/06/business/venezuela-chavez-oil-economy/index.htm
https://www.businessinsider.in/home/heres-why-millions-of-venezuelans-loved-hugo-chavez-photos/slidelist/21264222.cms#slideid=21264230
https://www.theguardian.com/news/datablog/2012/oct/04/venezuela-hugo-chavez-election-data
https://www.opendemocracy.net/en/democraciaabierta/inequality-persists-in-chavista-venezuela/








Re: A change in Venezuela?
December 10, 2023, 10:05:37 pm
Quote from: classycarra on December 10, 2023, 03:24:19 pm
And great to have some useful commentary based on real life experience, to counter the usual nonsense that gets spouted from ideologues intent on defending political movements through faux western-centric 'contextualising' - spinning a yarn, mostly for themselves, to make their own politics seem better


Re: A change in Venezuela?
December 10, 2023, 10:19:23 pm
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last year’s mince pies the bad mingebag on December 10, 2023, 09:58:11 pm
But I guess a Venezuelan's view of both the position pre-Chavez, and the reforms Chavez brought in, are going to be skewed by their socio-economic position before 1999.

Forgive me if I'm wrong here but, as you've been able to emigrate, I'm going to hazard a guess you weren't one of the poorest pre-Chavez. So I can understand if you only see negativity.
whether right or wrong, that's an ignorant method for assuming - unless you truly believe all 7.7million displaced people are affluent?

https://www.unhcr.org/uk/emergencies/venezuela-situation

since you're bringing into question the objectivity of people's perspectives being skewed by bias, what is it about Venezuelan migrants that has you assuming they're well off? and is thaat assumption something you you apply to all migrants worldwide -do you view them all as affluent people?

Or is there something unique to the circumstances of Venezuela that has you pondering the politics and social class of people who've left, and whether you're better placed to make a judgement on conditions there in the 1990s?
Re: A change in Venezuela?
December 11, 2023, 12:22:24 am
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on December 10, 2023, 09:58:11 pm

My point was that, pre-Chavez, Venezuela was "a terrible place for millions". In 1999, over 50% of Venezuelans lived in poverty - despite Venezuela being amongst the richest Latin American countries. It had a large GINI Coefficient, indicating massive wealth inequality. The vast majority of natural resources, land and businesses that were in private ownership were owned by a combination of Venezuela's elite and US corporations. Infant mortality in Venezuela was 20/1000. Due to a poor and underfunded education sector, only 48% of Venezuelans were enrolled in secondary education. Unemployment was 14.5%.

But I guess a Venezuelan's view of both the position pre-Chavez, and the reforms Chavez brought in, are going to be skewed by their socio-economic position before 1999.

Forgive me if I'm wrong here but, as you've been able to emigrate, I'm going to hazard a guess you weren't one of the poorest pre-Chavez. So I can understand if you only see negativity.

Whilst I reiterate I'm not an uncritical Chavez fan (his government had massive faults*), by 2011...

Venezuela had the lowest GINI Coefficient in South America.

Most US/Venezuelan elite ownership of land, capital and natural resources had severely diminished.

Free universal education and healthcare was brought in, allowing millions of poorer Venezuelans access to each for the first time (% of Venezuelans in secondary education had increased to 72%).

Infant mortality fell to 13/1000

Unemployment fell to 7.6%

* He fucked up the oil industry by sacking experts and appointing apparatchiks, resulting in plunging output and resulting revenues. Indeed, the nepotism across his government was extensive, with the corruption that goes with that. Social projects were aimed at his supporters whilst other groups were neglected. And there's the old authoritarianism and curtailing of personal freedoms. Post-Chavez it's gone totally to shit

https://www.cnn.com/2013/03/06/business/venezuela-chavez-oil-economy/index.htm
https://www.businessinsider.in/home/heres-why-millions-of-venezuelans-loved-hugo-chavez-photos/slidelist/21264222.cms#slideid=21264230
https://www.theguardian.com/news/datablog/2012/oct/04/venezuela-hugo-chavez-election-data
https://www.opendemocracy.net/en/democraciaabierta/inequality-persists-in-chavista-venezuela/


Well, I don't forgive you when you're blatanty wrong. First, you try to explain how life was in the country where I lived for 30 years and miss on a daily basis just because I migrated, assuming that I am affluent just because of the vision I have of my country? Dude, offended is an understatement. What's next? I am rich just because I write English fluently?. I'm old enough to remember the pre-chavez, during chavez and maduro's eras, the experiences I lived through, you have no clue about, and I really wish you never get to experience.

But alas, it is not that simple. It always looks cool to cite numbers given by the government in charge about what was the past and what is happening now, is not like they can't make them up. One thing that I mention clearly before, the hardships I lived and my relatives who are still back home have lived through the years of the revolution never happened during the pre-Chavez era.

Why should I justify my economic status before, during or now that I'm out, to make a point to someone who has no clue?
Do I have to mention that half my extended family is out of the country, and all of them had to get out by foot? That I have relatives who have or are considering crossing the Darien gap to try to get an opportunity for a better living in the states? That none of my friends live in Venezuela anymore because each one had to migrate to a different country at a different point? OR that I still have my parents, siblings, nieces and nephews over there, trying to make ends meet?

I won't explain that, you have no clue man.

For your Information:

- Education (1870) and healthcare (1970's) were already free in Venezuela before Chavez, kids would get benefits from going to school (clothes and food stamps, even free school lunch like I did when I was little).
- Mortality infant rates weren't as bad as you make them see compared with the region.
- Ownership of land, capital and natural resources that you mention so vehemently just changed hands to the government cronies who own everything, destroyed manufacturing and are now finding loopholes to bring the money they stole back to the economy for two reasons, they can't spend it elsewhere because of the US Sanctions (which btw, are not given to the country but to the government officials) and it is what has given some sort of stability to the country. We still don't have the infrastructure we had before Chavez anymore, so this new economy is just a bibble that will burst in no time.
- Did you know that Venezuela has one of the biggest dams in the world, which at its height was once the largest worldwide in terms of installed capacity. Now it is in savage decline because the government changed all the experts for their cronnies, destroying it, and now there are cities that get daily blackouts of up to 8 hours every day or at least a few days a week, when we used to sell electricity to Brazil.

Why don't you use actual numbers? ah right, because the government doesn't publish anything anymore.

I could go on and on all day, but I don't have the energy. Your Chavez and Maduro's tinted glasses doesn't let you see beyond your nose, plus you most likely have never been there. Next time, find better points to undermine my opinion and gaslight me.

 :wanker

Re: A change in Venezuela?
December 11, 2023, 12:39:33 am
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last year’s mince pies the bad mingebag on December 10, 2023, 10:05:37 pm
if you'd taken notice of what i said, you might have saved yourself the embarrassment of sharing your ignorance with so many others just beforehand - instead of purporting to know more about Venezuela in the 1990s than a Venezuelan.

almost painful!
Re: A change in Venezuela?
December 11, 2023, 12:42:50 am
Ten years ago since I read this brilliant article by Jon Lee Anderson in the New Yorker:

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2013/01/28/slumlord

Chavez was a crook. His system was based on cronyism, para-military violence, the privatisation of ostensibly state and municipal property for his pals, and rule by the charismatic strong man. Of course he was anti-American and that was enough to stymie any real scrutiny among the left-wing fellow travellers of the West.

Here's one. I love this. John Pilger, arse-licker supreme. Click on the link. It's pure totalitarian kitsch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8dp9HS1l7S8

(People used to write the same gibberish about visiting 'Uncle' Joe Stalin in the 1930s. They always missed the Gulag and the Famine and the Show Trials, but they listened to Joe playing Bach on his violin, and reading Shakespeare's sonnets, and having picnics with peasants after a hard day's work cutting corn. Great stuff.)
Re: A change in Venezuela?
December 11, 2023, 03:03:56 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 11, 2023, 12:42:50 am
Ten years ago since I read this brilliant article by Jon Lee Anderson in the New Yorker:

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2013/01/28/slumlord

Chavez was a crook. His system was based on cronyism, para-military violence, the privatisation of ostensibly state and municipal property for his pals, and rule by the charismatic strong man. Of course he was anti-American and that was enough to stymie any real scrutiny among the left-wing fellow travellers of the West.

Here's one. I love this. John Pilger, arse-licker supreme. Click on the link. It's pure totalitarian kitsch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8dp9HS1l7S8

(People used to write the same gibberish about visiting 'Uncle' Joe Stalin in the 1930s. They always missed the Gulag and the Famine and the Show Trials, but they listened to Joe playing Bach on his violin, and reading Shakespeare's sonnets, and having picnics with peasants after a hard day's work cutting corn. Great stuff.)


I'd like to read it but I need a subscription :'(

The video, is just ridiculous
Re: A change in Venezuela?
December 11, 2023, 03:05:13 pm
Re: A change in Venezuela?
December 11, 2023, 09:33:37 pm
Nice one JC.

(Apart from anything else it's an important reminder that Chavez was the original crook and kleptocrat and Maduro merely his tribute act)
Re: A change in Venezuela?
December 11, 2023, 11:59:37 pm
The 2019 BBC documentary, "Revolution in Ruins. The Hugo Chavez Story" is a superb documentary, ive tried to find a link for it a few times in the past but nothing coming up.

The one thing I took from it besides understanding why things went disastrously wrong is the views of the people who grew up with Chavez, they knew him when he was unknown, someone genuine, someone who always talked about wanting to make a better socialist world for the people of Venezuela . they don't believe he conned his way into power, only explanation given is Power corrupts.
I suppose he got things wrong from day 1 and it's no joke to say things went downhill from then on. he was incompetent, rotten and corrupt.
If you get the opportunity to watch this documentary then it's well worth the watch.
Re: A change in Venezuela?
December 12, 2023, 12:20:54 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 11, 2023, 09:33:37 pm
Nice one JC.

(Apart from anything else it's an important reminder that Chavez was the original crook and kleptocrat and Maduro merely his tribute act)
And I appreciated (and despised) the YT video of John Pilger. Pitiful.
Re: A change in Venezuela?
February 12, 2024, 02:47:37 pm
When Chavez took over oil was under 18 USD a barrel and when he died it was over 100 USD a barrel.  Thats where any "progress" came from.
Re: A change in Venezuela?
Today at 12:11:10 am
Venezuelans are about to vote. It ought to be curtains for the filthy and vicious regime inaugurated 25 years ago by the now dead despot (and divinity) Hugo Chavez.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1we220ew71o

Hopefully Maduro will accept the result and not plunge the country into a fresh round of violence.
Re: A change in Venezuela?
Today at 03:51:15 am
Exit polls have the opposition up by 20%...he can't wipe out a number that big.


If he does try to hold on the OAS should get involved. They are the ones absorbing 7 million refugees.


Venezuela used to be a net importer of migrants from the region. A booming Venezuela with no more sanctions could be that once more.


And if he tries to say it is rigged...the Democrats in the US should tie him to Trump...
