Kat. Many from the left wing in Britain are saying that there is no food shortage and that the people are blocking the convoy themselves.



Could you give people an update on the actual situation rather than these lies?



Thanks



Of course there are food shortages and whatever may exist in the markets shelves is only one brand at exorbitant prices that can't be covered by most of the people.People aren't blocking the convoys, most of the people who are on their way to the border to help bring in the aid have encountered roadblocks from the military. An example today are the indigenous populations near the border with Brasil who were attacked by military forces when they refused and tried to repel the military from blocking the border like they did with one of the border bridges with Colombia.I saw the video from Livingstone and is pathetic, but the answer is there, they are being fed information directly from the Venezuelan government with their propaganda machine. It is ridiculous.Just yesterday I got news that the father of one of my childhood friend passed away because of cancer. He couldn't be treated on time with the appropriate medication because it's impossible to find in Venezuela and they couldn't get enough on time either through the gofundme page they set. Like that, many more people die waiting for medication and attention while the government keeps the borders closed and prevents aid from arriving.