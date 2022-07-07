From Gematsu:



(Regarding why it is called Rebirth rather than Remake 2 ) Both Remake and Rebirth have a similar meaning of 'being newly reborn.' Also, if we called it Remake 2, it might give the impression there will be a 3, 4, 5, and so on as well as that 2 only exists because of 1. This also means that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth can be enjoyed sufficiently on its own.



The reason for the delay in announcing Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was because we were not sure whether it would be a two-part work or trilogy.



Usually when it comes to the Final Fantasy series, only the core members are retained after the completion of a game, while most of the other staff move over to other teams. However, since the Final Fantasy Remake project was decided to be released in multiple parts from the start, the same team was able to start work on the sequel while maintaining their teamwork, know-how, and momentum, so development has been extremely fast. However, due to the large amount of resources required, there's no time for rest and things are always moving at full speed. The fundamental parts are complete and we're currently in the mass production stage. Development is going well.



We've already begun work on areas such as the plot and scenario for the third title.



Just as we created Midgar so that fans of the original Final Fantasy VII can appreciate it, we're taking care to develop Rebirth as not to ruin the image that fans have of the original. For that reason, the volume is quite massive.



We hear the concerns of fans asking 'Can the story really be told in a trilogy?' and 'Will it be a trimmed down / digest version?,' but it will not be a digest.



As for whether the game will be open-world or not, that will be announced with the next information release.



The general systems from Final Fantasy VII Remake will carry over.



The scene in which Cloud and Sephiroth are walking together in the trailer is a Cloud flashback scene.



The main characters' 3D models haven't changed. However, some characters have been adjusted, such as Yuffie's model, which we touched up from Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.



The focal point of the story hasn't been changed. As for the new mysteries that differ from the original Final Fantasy VII, players of the original will be able to enjoy the game in a new way. The challenge we tackled for this project was how to include those new mysteries without deviating from the original.



Regarding game progression, there will be some changes. If while you're playing you think 'Was this cut?,' it's because the structure of the story has changed a bit due to the nature of it being a trilogy. Although the order in which you visit some places may change, our policy is essentially not to cut anything.



It's exclusive to PlayStation 5 because of the graphical quality, of course, as well as SSD access speed. Since the adventure unfolds in a vast world after the escape from Midgar, loading stress is an extreme bottleneck. We felt we needed the specifications of PlayStation 5 to overcome that and travel the world comfortably.